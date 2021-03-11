Michelle Obama to be inducted into Women’s Hall of Fame

MSN News

Former first lady Michelle Obama will be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame this year, the organization announced on Monday.

The National Women’s Hall of Fame named Obama as one of the members of its Class of 2021 set to be inducted on Oct. 2.

The organization celebrated Obama as “one of the most influential and iconic women of the 21st century” through her work as the first Black person to serve as first lady and her ambitions afterward.

“Both in and out of the White House, Michelle Obama has accomplished her initiatives and so much more-becoming an advocate for healthy families, service members and their families, higher education, international adolescent girls’ education, and serving as a role model for women and young girls everywhere,” the National Women’s Hall of Fame wrote.

Another member of the nine-person class is retired Brig. Gen. Rebecca Halstead, who was the first female to command combat at the strategic level as senior commanding general for logistics in Iraq.

Fellow class members include soccer player Mia Hamm, former PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi, Native American artist Joy Harjo and artist Judy Chicago.

NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who died last year, as well as the late author Octavia Butler and abolitionist Emily Howland will also be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

The organization inducts its class members in Seneca Falls, N.Y., where the first woman’s rights convention was held, according to The Associated Press.

This year’s ceremony will be held in-person as in previous years, although the organization noted it is “closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in New York State and will plan carefully to ensure the in-person portion … is safe for all attendees.”

Tickets will not go on sale until April or May “when there is a better understanding of safety protocols for in-person events.” The event will also be live streamed for free.

