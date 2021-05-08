Local golfer prepares to take game from Alabama to London

By Nicole Wyatt

Regions Doing More Today

His story isn’t about losing his leg in a motorcycle accident more than a decade ago. It’s about so much more.

Birmingham resident Chris Osborne is also a champion golfer, poised to represent the United States as Team USA takes on Team Europe in one of disability golf’s premier match play events, the Cairns Cup, taking place May 2022 in London.

“We’re really excited about the Cairns Cup,” Osborne said. “Golf is one sport that really equalizes – a lot of people grew up playing it, I started at about 12 years old. I play with my daughter, my son and my wife. It’s just one of those things where you can get out there and feel some sense of normalcy.”

Osborne felt that sense of normalcy as he hit the greens at Greystone Golf & Country Club for the post-COVID return of the Regions Tradition Celebrity Pro-Am. He calls it a full circle opportunity.

“I covered this event as a news broadcaster, first as a camera guy, then I worked my way up through the ranks and worked it as a reporter, and then as a spectator when I was not in the media,” Osborne explained. “Now, to play in it, it just culminates all the years that I have been in Birmingham, so it is very special.”

Osborne notes the most special part of it all is that it benefits Children’s of Alabama and other local nonprofit organizations.

“Knowing the charities that this benefits, it is just incredible the work that they do. And for Regions to be able to put this on and make sure those sacred entities in our community are supported, is great,” Osborne said. “Being in the health industry with the health department, we work very closely with Children’s on a number of different projects and we know the work they do and certainly they deserve the utmost support.”

As the day came to an end – and Osborne looked ahead to London – he offered words of inspiration for others.

“Anybody who is disabled that is looking for an outlet – it may not be golf – but I always encourage people to find something. What is your something? And once you find that something, enjoy that something.”

