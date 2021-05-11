Man Opens First Black-Owned Breast Cancer Center in honor of Late Mother

By Andrea Blackstone

Black Enterprise

WKYC reported that Ohio’s first Black-owned breast cancer center recently opened in Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood. Lavar Jacobs wanted to start The Kim Jacobs Breast Cancer Center, in honor of his 49-year-old mother and best friend who tragically passed away from breast cancer in 2009, so he took proactive measures to make his dream a reality.

According to WKYC, Jacob said that wearing pink in the month of October is a nice way to bring awareness to breast cancer, however, for folks who are affected by the disease, it’s a year-round battle. Jacobs also founded a nonprofit to help women and others who are impacted by the disease. Wigs, massages, therapy, help with their finances, help with insurance, the kids have a room where they can hang out while treatment is being received will be available at the center, according to WKYC.

“Not Just October, a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization, was created to expand the knowledge and resources available to breast cancer patients, survivors, and their supporters. We are dedicated to fostering a culture of encouragement, advocacy, and total support. Through the promotion of education and community engagement, we hope to improve the awareness around breast cancer and its effect on families around the world,” the website explains.

Through his vision of helping others who are affected by breast cancer in the community, Jacobs is honoring his late mother.

“I’ve always had the vision of the Kim Jacobs Breast Cancer Resource Center,” Lavar said to WYKC. “She didn’t get to do everything she had planned. She deserves more of a legacy.”

On Instagram, Jacobs expressed his excitement about achieving his goal of opening The Kim Jacobs Breast Cancer Center.

“I’m ready!! Are you? Meet me at the Kim Jacobs Breast Cancer Resource Center today at 1:00PM! Ribbon Cutting Ceremony & tours of the facility! My blood is pumping with excitement! Can’t wait for everyone to see my vision for the community & my way of honoring my Mom. Thanks in advance to everyone who attends, purchases merchandise, donates, and Prays for the success of this center! You are appreciated! See you guys soon! 946 Kenmore Blvd,” Jacobs said in a post.

