Overdose Deaths Have Increased 72% For Blacks in Birmingham area

By Erica Wright

The Birmingham Times

A surge in fentanyl-related cases has pushed the number of drug overdose deaths in Jefferson County to record highs, prompting dire warnings from health officials concerned about tainted drugs.

The number of Black people who have died from overdoses increased 72 percent in the first quarter of 2021, according to health officials.

On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH) along with representatives from other health entities held a press conference at the Guy M. Tate Building in downtown Birmingham addressing the rising number of fentanyl overdose deaths in the county since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, Fentanyl overdose deaths doubled in Jefferson County compared to 2019. Fentanyl overdose deaths rose 94 percent in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020.

“The number of drug overdose deaths in the Birmingham area increased to 99 in the first three months of 2021 compared to 58 at the same time last year, an increase of 71 percent,” said Bill Yates, Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner. “The number of overdose deaths linked to fentanyl jumped by 126 percent.”

According to Yates, the number of Black people who have died from overdoses increased 72 percent in the first quarter of the year. “Last year, we broke records,” said Yates. “At this point, we are on pace to crush last year’s records.”

Yates said the increase in homicides has dominated headlines, but pales in comparison to drug-related deaths.

“The deaths are occurring in the dark, in the background and they are only getting worse,” Yates said. “The purpose of me being here is to raise the alarm and I hope I have done that.”

Fentanyl is an opioid but has been increasingly found in other types of drugs including stimulants. While fentanyl has been found in heroin supply for years, it is now found in the cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine supply as well.

Fentanyl is often mistaken for cocaine or methamphetamine and sometimes sold as counterfeit pills, such as opioids or benzodiazepines. That poses significant danger to drug users who have never been exposed to fentanyl before said Mark Wilson, M.D., Jefferson County Health Officer.

“Somebody’s first exposure to this could be their last. It could kill them,” said Wilson. “These folks, regardless of what they’re addicted to, are people we care about. We are seeing more fentanyl overdoses among people who do not they are using fentanyl.”

Last year, drug overdose deaths hit record levels as the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the drug supply and access to lifesaving overdose reversal drugs.

In Jefferson County, drug overdose deaths rose sharply from 2014 to 2017 before decreasing slightly, but now overdose deaths seem to be increasing at an alarming rate.

Fentanyl and its equivalents have been discovered to be an attractive cutting agent since their increased sedative potency can be perceived as strengthening a batch of heroin or other drugs.

Pam Butler, Coordinator of Recovery Resources for the Alabama Department of Mental Health said the state operates a 24-hour help line to assist people struggling with drug use. Resources are available to help those who are interested in treatment.

Click here for a list of national mental health and substance abuse resources.

24/7 Helpline: 1-844-307-1760 (Alabama Department of Mental Health)

Recovery Resource Center (Birmingham) (205) 458-3377

Jefferson County Department of Health naloxone training email: naloxonetraining@jcdh.org

Alabama Department of Public Health naloxone information

For information on naloxone trainings, please visit www.jcdh/naloxone or call 205.930.1065.

Al.com contributed to this report

