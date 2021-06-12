Harriett Tubman, MLK Jr., Frederick Douglass Quotes to Celebrate Juneteenth

inspiringquotes.com

The Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make Juneteenth, or June 19th, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

The bill would lead to Juneteenth becoming the 12th federal holiday. It is expected to easily pass the House, which would send it to President Joe Biden for his signature.

Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free. Confederate soldiers surrendered in April 1865, but word didn’t reach the last enslaved Black people until June 19, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to Galveston, Texas. That was also about two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves in the Southern states.

“Making Juneteenth a federal holiday is a major step forward to recognize the wrongs of the past,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “But we must continue to work to ensure equal justice and fulfill the promise of the Emancipation Proclamation and our Constitution.”

In honor of Juneteenth, 12 quotes about freedom that speak to the importance of remembering the past in order to push for a more equitable future.



Freeing yourself was one thing, claiming ownership of that freed self was another.

— Toni Morrison, “Beloved”

Today on Juneteenth, the day we celebrate the end of slavery, the day we memorialize those who offered us hope for the future and the day when we renew our commitment to the struggle for freedom.

— Angela Davis

I had crossed the line. I was free; but there was no one to welcome me to the land of freedom. I was a stranger in a strange land.

— Harriet Tubman

Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.

— Martin Luther King Jr.

Nobody’s free until everybody’s free.

— Fannie Lou Hamer

Liberty is slow fruit. It is never cheap; it is made difficult because freedom is the accomplishment and perfectness of man.

— Ralph Waldo Emerson

You can’t separate peace from freedom because no one can be at peace unless he has his freedom.

— Malcolm X

I prayed for freedom for twenty years, but received no answer until I prayed with my legs.

— Frederick Douglass

Struggle is a never-ending process. Freedom is never really won, you earn it and win it in every generation.

— Coretta Scott King

Freedom is not something that one people can bestow on another as a gift. They claim it as their own and none can keep it from them.

— Kwame Nkrumah

My humanity is bound up in yours, for we can only be human together.

— Desmond Tutu

I had reasoned this out in my mind; there was one of two things I had a right to, liberty, or death; if I could not have one, I would have the other; for no man should take me alive.

— Harriet Tubman

