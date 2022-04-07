Meet The Best Friends Who Turned Sex Chats Into A Career

By Anamarija Brnjarchevska

Meet the best friends who turned their sex chats into a career – and now make $10k a month giving intimacy advice to women and couples.





Holly Robinson, 33, and Rachel Anderson, 32, had been best pals for 18 years when they set up a sex therapy business together – The Hormone Hub – in April 2020.

Both former therapists, they found that a lot of their clients were coming to them with intimacy issues and decided to set up their own business to focus on helping people with their sex problems.

The pair had always been open with each other about their sex lives but found not everyone had that kind of openness with their friends.

Now the besties work full time as sexual empowerment coaches – helping women overcome their struggles with orgasming or self-pleasure and couples to reignite their sexual spark.

Holly, who lives with her partner, Oliver Ward, 37, a paratrooper, from Colchester, Essex, said: “I’ve known Rachel since I was 15 and we’ve always been open and spoken about sex.

“It’s great that this is now our job.

“I’m so passionate about helping people have the best sex they can and empowering them.

“I think it’s so important to change the narrative around sex.

“I think from a young age were taught that sex is something naughty – but it’s great and we should let ourselves have this pleasure.

“It’s amazing that we can help someone find that pleasure and feel sexy again.”

Rachel, who has just started a new relationship, from Colchester, Essex, said: “I’ve been through massive sex blocks myself and therapy helped my sex drive and relieve me of pain.

“So to faciliate that for other woman is amazing.”

The women spend their weeks doing 20 one-to-one sessions, and three to four workshops – including tantra sessions – which are engineered to help partners have more of a spiritual connection.

“We do get a lot of women coming to us saying they can’t orgasm,” Holly said.

“But often it is a mind block or a past trauma, and we help them get out of their heads.”

The pair have even cured women of her vaginismus – the body’s automatic reaction to the fear of some or all types of vaginal penetration.

“People have this view that intimacy goes downhill when you’ve been with someone for a while,” Holly said.

“But it doesn’t have to – for me it’s got better.”

Holly is also passionate about making sure her daughter, Breya, seven, is properly educated on sex.

“She came home to me the other day and asked if sex was a swear word,” she said.

“I think it’s because it can be taught so factually, and it’s thought of something that shouldn’t be spoken about with children.

“But I’m open with her and if she asks something about sex, I’ll be truthful.

“She knows it’s something her dad and I do.”

Holly and Rachel have seen a big uptake in their services and make about £7k a month between them through The Hormone Hub and other clients.

“We have a waiting list because that many people are coming to us struggling,” Holly said.

“I’m just so glad we can make such a big difference to self-pleasure and sex.

“I’ve always loved talking about sex – and now it’s my job.”

Rachel said: “I had always thought something was wrong with me when I didn’t want sex or it hurt.

“So to be able to change that for other people is so worthwhile.”