Pastel Cronies’ NFT Collection Seeks To Help End Cruelty To Animals

By Jonathan Hobbs

Pastel Cronies is a new collection of 10,100 NFTs that’s been organized to provide financial assistance to Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) chapters around the world. The set has more than 180 unique features, including cheerful colors and facial expressions, the company says.





The collection comes with 100 extremely rare and priceless nonfungible tokens (NFTs), all of which will be distributed in the next NFT drop. The collection is distributed using the ERC-721A NFT, which is the standard for Ethereum. A smart contract with a low gas content is denoted by the symbol ERC-721A, the company says.

Gas content? Here’s what that term means in situations such as this:

“The blockchain depends on processing power provided by a decentralized network of computers including cryptocurrency mining rigs. Minting fees, often called ‘gas fees,’ are what the members of this network earn in return for the processing power they provide,” Pastel Cronies says on its website. “Gas fees can fluctuate according to the amount of traffic on the blockchain at any given moment but cannot be avoided. To avoid high gas fees for our fans, we are creating a Free mint that allows our fans to mint when gas is at the lowest.”

Pastel Cronies’ crowd characters, priced at 0.02-0.05 ETH each. (Pastel Cronies)

Each NFT is considered by the company to be a one-of-a-kind find, much like the millions of different personalities that can be found around the globe. The 180 distinct features offer the possibility of more than 360 million alternative combinations, Pastel Cronies says.

The NFTs are dedicated to putting an end to cruel treatment of animals, encouraging a more compassionate attitude toward them and helping ease the animals’ suffering.

The SPCA says it “works to save animals from dogfighting, puppy mills, hoarding and other cruelty situations” and that it provides animals with “medical care and behavioral rehabilitation and helps thousands of animals find loving homes every year.”

Owners of Pastel Cronies are immediately included in a monthly drawing that will award one or more lucky winners a portion of the Ether that was earned as interest by the Pastel Cronies fund on a monthly basis.

The company’s logo. (Pastel Cronies)

The Pastel Cronies collection has already garnered an audience with more than 3,000 followers on Twitter, as well as an active community on Discord. Pastel Cronies is promoting a free minting period (limited to five tokens per wallet). Here are links to the collection’s accounts: Twitter / Discord

“We have real and unique art with purpose. Show some love to@pastel_cronies and invite your@doodlesbuddies over to support us,” Pastel Cronies tweeted.

