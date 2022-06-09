People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU







TODAY…



READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!



**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.



**LIVE KARAOKE SHOWCASE hosted by LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER, every Thursday at Ruth’s Place in Irondale, 2404 Derby Way. DJ MOSE STOVALL is on crowd control.



**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.



**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.



**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.



**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.



**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.



**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.





FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.



**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.



**JAZZ DUO FOUR80EAST at Perfect Note.



**NEON ELECTRIC at Iron City.



**FISHBUG + COLD HALO + STARSHAKER & THE BOLEE III at The Nick.



**FREE HOOKAH FRIDAYS at Blu Onyx, 10 p.m.



**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.



**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.





SATURDAY…



**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.



**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.



**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!



**SOLD OUT SATURDAYS at the Blu Onyx Every Saturday.



**CIROC SATURDAYS at Blu Onyx.



**JAZZ TROMBONIST ROLAND BARBER with Special Guest BO BERRY QUARTET, SATURDAY, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd.



**STARSHAKER ROUND 2, DD’s BDAY BASH NIGHT 2 with BLOOD AND BRUTALITY at The Nick.





SUNDAY…



**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.



**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m. at Woodlawn Street Market.



**FOODIES, BEATZ, VIBEZ, 2-9 p.m. at 604 Bar & Lounge at 604 9th St. No.



**GIRLS ROUND with ANNA HOPE at The Nick.



**2 SEXY SUNDAY at the Blu Onyx, 8- 12 p.m.



**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.





MONDAY…



**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.



**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND (OPEN MIC) at The Nick.





TUESDAY…



**INDUSTRY NIGHT TUESDAY at Blu Onyx, 8 p.m.



**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.



**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.



**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.



**FAT TUESDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.





WEDNESDAY…



**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.



**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.



**OPEN BAR WEDNESDAY, 8 p.m. at Blu Onyx.



**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.





NEXT THURSDAY…



NEXT FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.



**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**R&B NIGHT with DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.



**MUSTACHE at Iron City.



**DAISY CHAIN + THE LAST REAL CIRCUS + ABBY K at The Nick.





NEWS TO USE…IN JUNE…



…HAPPY FATHER’S DAY TO ALL OF THE FATHERS!!! Let’s Celebrate Father’s Day, all month long!



**FIVE POINTS WEST COMMUNITY FUN DAY is SATURDAY, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Birmingham Crossplex. There will be music by DJ CHRIS COLEMAN and LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER with food, games, rides and vendors for the Belview Heights, Bush Hills, Central Park, Ensley Highlands, Fairview, and Green Acres neighborhoods. You do not want to miss this FUN DAY IN FIVE POINTS WEST. Entertainment for all ages.



**ANNUAL EAST LAKE FISHING RODEO – There will be an East Lake fish stocking event on FRIDAY, and the Fishing Rodeo will take place on SATURDAY, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at East Lake Park. District 2 City Councilor Hunter Williams and the Birmingham Parks and Recreation Board are sponsoring the annual event. On Friday at 2 p.m., there will be a great opportunity for the kids to meet players from the USFL, and learn fishing skills from professional Bass Masters while the lake is being stocked with over 2,000 pounds of catfish. On Saturday, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., the Fishing Rodeo will be held at East Lake Park and citizens are welcome to take part in all the great giveaways including prizes for the first 10 fish and the three largest fish. Be sure to bring your own fishing equipment, however there is no need for fishing license. The event will happen rain or shine and there will be food vendors and other booths set up for people to enjoy. East Lake Park is located at 8101 4th Avenue North. To register, call (205) 254-2348 or email: india,bailey@birminghamal.gov.



**ON MY BLOCK POP UP SHOP, June 25 and 26, at 602 19th Street in Ensley. Call (205) 848-0598, for more. (Tell them Gwen sent you.)





FOR BIRMINGHAM AREA WRITERS…



**POETRY IN THE PARK, SUNDAY, 5- 6 p.m. at 3332 Rosemary Lane, Vestavia Hills. Take a chair, snacks, drink, poems, rhymes, songs, pen and paper, listening ears and good vibes. Enjoy!





FOR BUSINESS LOVERS…



**ALABAMA STATE BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE CONFERENCE – The 2022 ENTREPRENEURS AND INNOVATORS CONFERENCE is June 16th and 17th at the Tuxedo Ballroom, 2001 Avenue D, Birmingham, AL 35218 with a theme “CHALLENGE REALITY TO GROW YOUR BUSINESS” Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more info, visit www.alblackcc.org.





JUNETEENTH EVENTS IN JUNE…



**INAUGURAL JUNETEENTH EMPOWERMENT LUNCHEON, June 16, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 1531 First Avenue South. With speakers, networking and powerful content.



**BLACK DIAMOND JUNETEENTH EVENTS – Moving Forward While Looking Back June 17-19… FRIDAY- Juneteenth Banquet, 7-9 p.m. Mistress of Ceremony is CHRISTINE LEE, KUNDAI BAJIKIKAYI of AAPDEP Huntsville and Keynote Speaker KWABENA LUMUMBA, a community activist and photographer from Atlanta. SATURDAY- Film Festival and Music Festival hosted by TIMBUKTU DA POET, 1-9 p.m. and SUNDAY- the Film Festival and Music Festival, 1-5 p.m. at the Crescent Cultural Center located at 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue SW. For more information call (205) 267-2505.



**NEPTUNE FROST AT SIDEWALK, June 17-23 at 1821 Second Avenue North.



**BACKYARD BOOGIE AT BCRI, June 18, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 520 16th Street North, FREE. Check out the BCRI’s newest mobile application, THE MOVEMENT and THE COLOR OF BASEBALL, an exhibit featuring iconic members of the Negro Leagues. You can also participate in “MAGIC WALKS” throughout the Civil Rights District.



**THE INAUGURAL JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL, June 18, 12 Noon – 5 p.m. at 857 Main Street, Gardendale, AL 35071. FREE with Vendors, food and music.



**OMEGA PSI PHI JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION is June 19 at the Arlington Antebellum Home and Gardens with music by LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER, Health screenings, financial literacy, home buying symposium, vendor shopping, food trucks, fireworks and more.



**THE LIFTING AS WE CLIMB FOUNDATION, June 19, 2 – 9 p.m. at 331 Cotton Avenue S.W. with food trucks, financial advisors, real estate professionals, DJs, scholarship giveaway, fireworks, networking and more.



**JUNETEENTH IN THE MAGIC CITY FESTIVAL, June 19, 4 – 10 p.m. at 521 Third Avenue West. Simone’s Kitchen ATL is bringing the hottest food trucks to celebrate Juneteenth in Birmingham with African dancers, music and a fire show.



**OFFICIAL NATIONAL JUNETEENTH OBSERVANCE FOUNDATION OF ALABAMA COMMEMORATION, June 19, 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 500 17th Street North. FREE with music, education, games, food at Kelly Ingram Park.



** A TASTE OF JUNETEENTH, June 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Ben Brown Plaza, 800 Lakeshore Dr., Homewood, on Samford University’s campus. FREE.





FOR MUSIC LOVERS …IN JUNE…



**CARIBBEAN FOOD AND MUSIC FESTIVAL – THE RISE OF THE PHOENIX – The Caribbean Food and Music Festival is Saturday at the DeBardeleben Park in Bessemer. It kicks off at 11 a.m. Parade starts Noon at the Bessemer Railway Museum ending at the park. Some of the performers are JUNKANOO BAND of performers from the Bahamas, REVOLUTION BAND and the PANSONIC STEEL BAND. Vendors, dance performances and an African drumming presentation will be a part of this annual event. June is Caribbean American Heritage Month.



**YUNG VOKALZ on SATURDAY, at Perfect Note.



**ARETTA WOODRUFF, Father’s Day June 19, at Perfect Note.



**FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, EVERY 4th Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.





MORE MUSIC….IN AUGUST…



**TASTE OF 4TH AVENUE JAZZ FESTIVAL will return to Birmingham’s Historic 4th Avenue Business District on Saturday, August 27 with music, art, food and vendors. It is FREE and open to the Public.





FOR ART LOVERS…

FOR PERFORMING ART LOVERS…



**MEN AIN’T SUPPOSED TO CRY – A Gospel Play, SATURDAY, 2 and 7 p.m. at C2Nation Bham, 420 Forest Drive in Fairfield, starring TIWONG SMITH, LILLIAN A. COLE, BRE ROBINSON, ERIN NICOLE, QUINCY WELLS, CONNIE SUTTLE and GABREAL LYRIX. “Men Ain’t Supposed To Cry?” written by CORTA is a powerful emotional dramatic rollercoaster of the Black family from the Black man’s point of view. Justin Newman with his beautiful wife that he adores, beautiful daughter that he cares for a lot, a high school buddy with a long time friendship, an over protected sister, and his wife’s best friend that he can’t stand sometimes all have his heart. Being the strong man he is, he battles with a lot within his family raising a daughter who battles with her sexuality, a wife that he wishes understands him and how close everyone around him is deep in his family business. Breaking down the stereotypes of the Black men being strong and not supposed to show emotion. This story will have you laughing, crying, mad, and walking away with millions of thoughts going through your mind.



AT SPACE ONE ELEVEN…



**CALLING SUMMER ART CAMP VOLUNTEERS – Space One Eleven is looking for volunteers to help with summer art camps for rising 2nd through 12th grade students. *Rising Grades 2-5 – *I’M AN ALABAMA ARTIST, TOO! for dates June 13 – 17 and June 20 – 24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Daily.



*Rising Grades 6-12 – *SPECIALTY CAMPS including CAMP Drawing, Printmaking and Zine Making Camps, June 6-10; CAMP Drawing, Digital Art and Clay Camps, June 27-July 1; CAMP Clay, Finding Your Creative Voice and Sew Cool Fashion Camps, July 11-15; CAMP Sew Cool Fashion, Architecture and Portfolio Development Camps, July 18-22; and CAMP Photography Camp, July 25-29. All camps are 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Daily. For more information, go to spcaeoneeleven.org.





AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…



**ART ON THE ROCKS is back for its 16th year on July 15, 7-11 p.m. ONE NIGHT ONLY! ERIC BELLINGER is the featured performer. (Interested in volunteering? Contact artontherocks@artsbma.org.)





AT PAUL R. JONES MUSEUM…in Tuscaloosa…



**FLOW with KELLY TAYLOR MITCHELL and TONY M. BINGHAM, now through July 27. Call (205) 345-3038 for more at Paul R. Jones Museum, 2308 6th Street, Tuscaloosa, AL.



**INAUGURAL ALABAMA TRIENNIAL EXHIBITION – This exhibition is now through August 12 and will feature some of the best and brightest contemporary Alabama artists. Opening Reception is 6 p.m. tomorrow, FREE, in Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts (AEIVA). The Lydia Cheney and Jim Sokol Endowed Director of AEIVA John Fields and AEIVA Assistant Curator Tina Ruggieri curate the first iteration of the Alabama Triennial. Guest curators from around the region will curate future iterations. Selections will include a wide range of artists of different ages, cultures, interests and artistic mediums. The show includes painting, photography, sculpture, textiles, neon, video, sound art, printmaking and more. Artists featured in the 2022 Alabama Triennial at AEIVA include:Tony Bingham, Jillian Marie Browning, Annie Kammerer Butrus, Tameca Cole, Derek Cracco, Lauren Frances Evans, Steven Mark Finley Jr., Sydney A Foster, Roscoe Hall, Chintia Kirana, Jonathan Lanier, Jasper Lee, Erin LeAnn Mitchell, Lily Reeves, Missy Roll and Lily Ahree Siegel. Each triennial will present a solo exhibition alongside the bigger exhibit to recognize and feature an Alabama artist of particular significance. For the inaugural event, a solo presentation of works by Mitchell, titled “What you don’t have in your head you’ve got to have in your feet,” will accompany the exhibition. Mitchell’s exhibition will occupy AEIVA’s Gallery One. A Free Screening of selected films by artist Lily Ahree Siegel is 6 p.m., July 28. Free Closing Reception and Alabama Triennial book release party is Friday, August 12 with rapid fire artist talks from many participation Alabama Triennial artists.





FOR SPORTS LOVERS…



IN IRONDALE…



**2022 IRONDALE YOUTH SPORTS SKILLS CAMP, with TRENT RICHARDSON and TREY CHANEY, SATURDAY, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Shades Valley High School Football Stadium (6100 Old Leeds Road in Irondale) for football, cheerleading, volleyball, basketball, baseball, track and field. FREE. Register at www.irondaleSportsFoundation.com.





THE WORLD GAMES 2022



**YOUTH VOLUNTEERS FOR THE WORLD GAMES – The City of Birmingham Mayor’s Office Division of Youth Services will serve as a youth volunteer organization at The World Games this summer. Youth, ages 14 -17 years old, have an exciting opportunity to be a part of history being made around the Magic City. This opportunity creates a safe and fun environment for youth to participate in this once in a lifetime experience. Youth will serve in various roles that aid athletes and staff at The World Games. Opportunities for youth will include Sideline Volunteers, Scoring, Judges Support, DJ Assistants, Flag Bearers, Athlete Support and much more! If you are interested in being a Division of Youth Services World Games Youth Volunteer, complete the volunteer interest form. With limited spots available, interests forms will be accepted on a first-come first-served basis until June 1st or when capacity is reached. For more information on the DYS World Games Youth Volunteer Organization contact Austin.sledge@birminghamal.gov or call the Division of Youth Services at (205) 320-0879.





FOR FILM LOVERS…



**FREE FRIDAY FLICKS at Veterans Park in Homewood.



AT SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL…



*Films for Kids and Parents on SATURDAY, July 9 and July 23. The Family Book and Film Club is for families with children of all ages. Register.



*Films for Teens ONLY on SATURDAY, July 9 and July 23. The Teen Book and Film Club is for teens in middle school and High school to read YA books and come to the cinema to view the film and discuss both works. Register.



*Learn: Why No One Wants to Read Your Script with Screenwriter and Script Doctor BRAD C. HODSON on June 29, 7 p.m. In this course, you’ll learn tried and true tips from writers in the trenches actually pitching, optioning, and selling scripts, tips for letting your voice and personality shine through on the page, even when it can’t be filmed and more. Register.



*June Book and Film Club –



Book: She Found It at the Movies: Women Writers on Sex, Desire and Cinema. Film: Set It Off. Screening Date is June 29, 7 p.m. Register.



Book: The Devil Wears Prada by Lauren Weisberger. Film: The Devil Wears Prada. Register by June 14 with Screening on July 12, & p.m. Register.



*Learn: How to Analyze a Film Without Being a Jerk featuring GARETH JONES every Saturday July 16 – August 6. This is a 4-session course on thinking deeper about film in a fun way – Learn a few terms, a bit of film history and have insightful and entertaining discussions. You know, the opposite of how most films are discussed online. Register.



*Filmmaker Happy Hour – June 16 every 3rd Thursday with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects. Free.



2- Just Films, Deadline is Ongoing. Sidewalk Film Festival support artist-driven film and new media storytelling projects that explore aspects of inequality, as well as the organizations and networks that support these projects.



3- Creator Fund, Deadline is Ongoing. Kickstarter, Creative Capital and skoll Foundation have partnered to launch a $500,000 Creative Capital x Skoll foundation Fund that backs projects by Asian, Blacks Indigenous and Latinx creators on the crowdfunding platform. Effective immediately funds will be awarded on an ongoing basis to creators with active projects across all of Kickstarter’s categories: Arts, Comics & Illustration, Design & Tech, Film, Food & Craft, Games, Music and Publishing.



4- Reel-Scout. Join Reel-Scout to be listed in the Film Birmingham Crew Database. This allows you to be featured across the City of Birmingham and State of Alabama for film production opportunities.





FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…



AT RED MOUNTAIN PARK…



**TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS through September 13, 5:45 p.m. at Red Mountain Park.





AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…



**SUMMER CAMPS is now through July 29 for age 4- 6th grade with fun themes such as Monet’s Gardens, Wild and Wonderful and Summer Gardeners: From Bees to Trees.



**STORYTIME AT THE GARDENS is Fridays for preschool-age children designed to promote a love of reading, creativity and gardening while gaining the benefits of visiting the Gardens and being outdoors.





AT VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM…



**BIRMINGHAM WALKING TOURS – The tours are fun for all ages and cover a variety of topics including local history, architectural styles and influences, preservation efforts and city planning/design and just maybe, a little bit of gossip.





AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH



…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …



**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.



**SUMMERS AT THE SIXTH CHILDREN’S CAMP – Employment opportunities for Summer Camp 2022 are available at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church. For more information, contact Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.





FOR FOOD LOVERS…



**CCDN FOOD HUBWEDNESDAY, Every Wednesday of each month in Fountain Heights Old Sardis Baptist Church, 1240 4th Street North, 10 – noon. For more, go to www.communitycaredn.org.



**BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, Saturdays, 7 a.m. – Noon in downtown Birmingham on 5th Avenue.





**JULY 7-17, 2022 – THE WORLD GAMES 2022 are coming. Look for more!



Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

