The World Games 2022 Announces Day Pass to See Multiple Sports for $35

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Lacrosse is one of more than 30 sports on the schedule for The World Games 2022 in July. For a limited time, TWG2022 is offering $35 day passes that will allow fans to move among various venues and watch multiple competitions in one day. (contributed)

With the beginning of The World Games 2022 in Birmingham less than a month away, TWG2022 has announced that, for a limited time, it will offer day passes that allow fans to attend multiple sports competitions held during a single day for $35.

The Games featuring elite athletes from around the world will begin July 7 and conclude July 17 with elaborate opening and closing ceremonies. Venues in and around Birmingham will host competitions in more than 30 sports.

For example, fans purchasing a day pass for Saturday, July 9, can attend several competitions – drone racing at Protective Stadium, archery at Avondale Park, lacrosse at UAB’s PNC Field, sumo at Boutwell Auditorium, softball at the Hoover Met, and bowling and DanceSport at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Each day features competitions in a variety of some of the world’s fastest-growing sports.

“The World Games 2022 is an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch amazing sports and athletes in person, and we want to be able to offer that opportunity to as many as possible. That’s the idea behind the $35 day pass,” said TWG 2022 CEO Nick Sellers. “Fans with a day pass can see as many exciting competitions in a single day as they want. And with our Ride the Line system, they can get free rides to most venues.

“The ability to buy a ticket and then choose from the complete menu of sports competitions is a huge benefit to fans,” he said.

Day passes are available for a limited time at https://am.ticketmaster.com/twg2022/daypass.

