Birmingham’s MAX Transit Receives $14M for Eco-Friendly Buses

The Birmingham Times

The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority has been awarded nearly $14 million for a new maintenance facility and new, low- and zero-emissions buses, according to the Birmingham Business Journal.

Along with building the new facility, BJCTA plans to purchase compressed natural gas, hydrogen fuel-cell and battery electric buses and charging equipment. The total amount of the grant is $13,654,636, the BBJ reports.

“Not only will this award provide additional vehicles, but it will also increase environmental sustainability, create competitive jobs and further develop vehicle charging options (compressed natural gas, electric, and hydrogen) for private consumption,” said BJCTA CEO Charlotte Shaw. “Therefore, leading to increased revenue for Birmingham-Jefferson County.”

The grant is part of the Federal Transit Administration’s fiscal year 2022 Low- and No-Emission Bus and Bus Facilities programs, which are providing $1.66 billion in grants across the country for bus fleets and facilities. The program is slated to add more than 1,800 new buses across the country, including more than 1,100 using zero emissions technology. It is being funded by the first round of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The announcement comes shortly after U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg unveiled the $1 billion Reconnecting Communities Program in July. BJCTA also added two battery electric buses to its fleet last summer.

