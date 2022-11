“…putting cannabis and slavery in the same category is patently offensive and...

-Mayor Randall Woodfin, in response to a comment from U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-TX, during a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee at which Woodfin testified, according to a Nov. 15 story from The Birmingham Times.

