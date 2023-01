“I want to be able to nurture talent and inspire people and...

-Eboni Major, a Birmingham native credited as being one of the first Black female whiskey blenders in the U.S., recently named one of influential Imbibe Magazine’s 75 People to Watch in 2023, according to a Jan. 9 story in The Birmingham Times.

