“They’re living as if they don’t care if they die. And that’s...

-Carrmone Owens, founder of 2nd Chance Lifesavers, a Birmingham-based organization, on the mental health issues of many Black men in violent situations, according to an AL.com story which appeared in The Birmingham Times on Dec. 30.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp