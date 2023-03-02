Home Quotes of Note “This is what you’ve got to do: Wake up, look up and...

“This is what you’ve got to do: Wake up, look up and be thankful for another day. I pray everyday, that today will be an even better day than yesterday was. And more often than not, it is.

-George Hamilton, Meal on Wheels volunteer, as told to bhamnow.com on Feb. 23. 

