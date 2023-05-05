Jeffco Commissioner Steve Ammons named CEO of the BBA

By Barnett Wright

The Birmingham Times

Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons has been named CEO of the Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA), the region’s primary economic development agency.

Ammons, who represents district 5 seat, will step down from his commission seat and a special election called, likely this summer. He will begin his new role with the BBA on May 30.

“I am excited to expand my service to the seven-county Greater Birmingham Region with the BBA,” Ammons said in a statement. “Birmingham has more opportunities in front of us than ever before. I look forward to working closely with the team, our investors and our partners in the community to advance economic growth and regional cooperation together.”

On the County Commission, where he was first elected in 2018, Ammons served as the Chairman of the Economic Development Committee as well as the Information Technology Committee. Most notably, he managed the recruitment of The J.M. Smucker Company (“Smucker’s”) to the community, which resulted in a $1.2 billion capital investment, the largest in Jefferson County history.

He also played a critical role in strengthening region cooperation through the Jefferson County Mayor’s Association as well as the establishment of the Jefferson County City Council Coalition (JC3).

Commission President Jimmie Stephens said colleagues “hated to see a fellow Commissioner resign – especially one that has been so involved in improving our regional cooperation with the Mayor’s Association and City Councilors. We know that Commissioner Ammons has a passion for economic development and bettering communities and we wish him nothing but the best in his new role.”

With the BBA, Ammons will be responsible for leading collaboration between the organization and community partners across the metro region.

“When we began the process of identifying a new CEO, the goal was to identify a successful candidate who understands the unique fabric of Birmingham community and who would also bring immediate credibility and confidence to the role,” said Greg Curran, Chairman of the Firm at Maynard Nexsen and BBA’s current Board Chairman.

Joe Hampton, President of Spire Alabama and incoming 2024 BBA Board Chairman, said, “Steve Ammons has demonstrated experience in understanding what it takes to support businesses of all sizes. He is a proven relationship-builder whose commitment to collaboration will set the organization up for long-term success.”

Prior to being elected as a county commissioner, Ammons served two terms on the Vestavia Hills City Council. While on the council, he was Mayor Pro Tem, the liaison to Vestavia Hills Public Safety and a former member of the Parks and Recreation Board.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

