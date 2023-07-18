Birmingham’s Pastor Mike Jr. wins Artist of The Year, 7 Other Stellar Awards for Gospel Excellence

By Barnett Wright

The Birmingham Times

The Rev. Mike McClure Jr., pastor of Rock City Church in Birmingham, also known as Pastor Mike Jr., won eight Gospel Music Association Stellar Awards on July 15, including Artist of the Year.

McClure Jr. also won for Male Artist of the Year and Contemporary Artist of the Year; song of the year for “Impossible,” and album of the year for “Winning,” which also won in the Contemporary Album category.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to have received this prestigious gospel music award, representing not only my talent but also my beloved city,” McClure Jr. told The Birmingham Times. “This recognition serves as a testament to the unwavering support and encouragement I have received from my community. I am reminded of the countless individuals who have believed in me, uplifted me, and inspired me to pursue my passion of inspiring the world for God!”

Winning eight Stellars and Artist of the Year for the third time is not just a personal achievement, “but a collective triumph for my city, as it showcases the rich musical heritage and the remarkable talent that resides within its boundaries,” McClure Jr. said.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to represent my city and its vibrant gospel music scene, and I am committed to using this platform to spread love, hope, and inspiration through my music. Together, let us continue to shine a light on the power of gospel music and the incredible impact it can have on our lives and communities.”

Last week he won music video of the year for “Mr. McClure,” and rap/hip hop song of the year for “Black Sheep.”

He was nominated in 10 categories.

In 2022, McClure was nominated in eight categories and won four Stellar Awards. In 2021, McClure was nominated in seven categories and won three Stellar Awards and in 2020, he was nominated in five categories and won his first two Stellar Awards.

The 2023 Stellar Awards will premiere on the newly launched Stellar TV network on July 30 at 5 p.m. on Charter Spectrum, Verizon Fios and Xumo Play. The show will also air in national broadcast syndication from Aug. 7 through Sept. 10.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

