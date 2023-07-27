People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**GOODBYE RANGER with GRANDUER & TRESS ON THE MOON at The Nick.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR-Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

FRIDAY…

**TINY DANZ – Southern DanceWorks, 6:30 p.m. at East Village Arts, 7611 First Avenue North.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**SAXOPHONIST VANDELL ANDREWS at Perfect Note.

**PUNK ROCK SHOW with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE, BRADLEY BELL, POWER SINK, OVER SEASONS & BLOOD MOON RIOT at The Nick.

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North.

**EMO NITE at Iron City.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE with R&B DIVA DEIDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.

**PLUGGED INTO THE CITY HIP-HOP CONCERT with Q DOT DAVIS & JAXXXON at The Nick.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8-11 p.m. EVERY FIRST FRIDAY, at 7611 First Avenue North with OBEAH, NINO BLACKNEZ, and hosted by TMBUK DA POET.

**RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**MOUNTAIN BROOK MARKET DAY, 8 a.m. in Mountain Brook Village.

**FAMILY YOGA IN THE GARDENS, 9 – 10 a.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Safe room Lounge Bar.

**THE STOLEN FACES, 7 p.m. at the Avondale Brewing Company.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**DRAG BRUNCH at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**ECHOPILOT, HAPPY LEMMY & YEAR OF OCTOBER at The Nick.

**A TRIBUTE TO RHYTHM & BLUES featuring JERNERAL BELL at Perfect Note.

**BIRMINGHAM FREEDOM FEST is a music and empowerment festival held at Kelly Ingram Park, which is in the footprint of the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument. There will be two avenues for engagement. The first – EMPOWERMENT with thought-provoking discussions that will shine a light on equality and civic engagement issues. These conversations will be led by some of the brightest minds in advocacy. The second – LIVE that will feature live music from local and national recording artists, musicians, and creatives.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**SUNDAY/HAPPY HOUR, 2-5 p.m. at Sidewalk Film Fest.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY with JAZZ FLUTIST SHERRY REEVES at Perfect Note.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH, Every 4th Sunday at The Nick.

**SUNDAY TUNES WITH KANOU! at The Nick.

**PANS WITH LOVE RAT & LOCAL TOURIST at The Nick.

**THE SUNDAY FUNNIES hosted by BENNIE MAC with TOPP FLIGHT, COLE NAILS, ROCKY WHITE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hours introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**TITO’S TUESDAY at Dirty Ash’s 8 p.m. with DAVID TALLEY IV.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**BORED TEACHERS – WE CAN’T MAKE THIS STUFF UP! COMEDY TOUR at the StarDome Comedy Club.

WEDNESDAY…

**VESTAVIA HILLS FARMERS MARKET, every Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Scout Square.

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**BORED TEACHERS – WE CAN’T MAKE THIS STUFF UP! COMEDY TOUR at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**MAK & BUGWHORE at The Nick.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**MARA NAGRA, PLEASANT VALLEY and PURE ED at The Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE with SAXOPHONIST DALEN MINNIFIELD at Perfect Note.

**UNDEAD CROW WITH LOVE THE HATE at The Nick.

IT’S 2023! NEWS TO USE…IN ALABAMA…

SPOTLIGHT – JACKSON HANKS SEXTET traveling the south from New York’s Manhattan School of Music Conservatory will perform at JAZZI’S ON 3RD MUSIC GALLERY, Thursday. This is an up and coming jazz ensemble with new sounds and vibes. Members of the band include: Jackson Hanks – Vibraphone, Jonah Hieb – Trumpet, Evan Taylor – Guitar, Brahm Sasner – Piano, Lorenzo Wolczko – Bass and Matthew Fu – Drums.

FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS…

The 100 Black Men Deep Walk is Sunday, 1-5 p.m. in Eastlake. All are welcome to join the efforts to decrease violence in our communities. Start at the Star at the New Rising Star Eastlake, 7400 London Avenue and Ends at Eastlake Park, 383 81st St. N. For more info, call, Dejuan 205-460-6435, Cory P 205-962-5409, Marcus 205-915-3854 or Maurice 205-905-0710.

FOR LOVERS OF OUTDOORS…IN ALABAMA…

**DAY TRIP IN ALABAMA – CHEAHA MOUNTAIN ALABAMA HIGHPOINT TRAIL – Cheaha State Park is located in Alabama’s Talladega National Forest in the tiny town of Delta on top of Cheaha Mountain. Hiking is just one of the recreational activities at this popular trail. The 7.5 mile trail is a moderate level of difficulty and is the perfect trail for pretty much everyone with a lot of beautiful scenery. There are overlooks that offer some breathtaking views to be able to see for miles. It feels like you can hike into the clouds. Cheaha State Park, 19644 AL-281, Delta, AL 35258.

THINGS TO DO IN AUGUST…

**AUGUST 3 – The 5TH QUARTER@BODEGA on 5Th, 7 p.m. with Cocktails & Connections hosted by JAY HARRIS & MIKE HILL presented by JAZZNET. Call 205-873-4572 or jazznetbham.com for more.

**THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK JOURNALISTS CONFERENCE is in Birmingham this weekend.

**AUGUST 4 – Look for SLOSS TECH.

**AUGUST 4 – ART ON THE ROCKS at the Birmingham Museum of Art, since 2005.

**AUGUST 5 – BACK TO SCHOOL GIVE-A-WAY, Noon- 4 p.m. at 3917 Avenue I 35218. Call 205-223-1160.

** AUGUST 5 – MONTHLY MOSS ROCK MEDICINAL PLANT WALK, 10 a.m. at Moss Rock Preserve Boulder Fields in Hoover.

**AUGUST 11-13 – REGGAE WEEKEND – IT’S IRIE Y’ALL at Green Park in Dauphin Island, AL.

**AUGUST 19 – JODECI with SWV & DRU HILL at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre.

**AUGUST 22 – 50 CENT “THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023” with BUSTA RHYMES AND JEREMIAH at Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre.

**AUGUST 21-27 – 25th SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL in the Downtown Birmingham’s Historic Theatre District.

**AUGUST 26-27 TASTE OF 4TH AVENUE JAZZ FESTIVAL.

FOR ART, PERFORMING ART, FILM LOVERS…

AT UAB’S ABROMS-ENGEL INSTITUTE FOR THE VISUAL ARTS (AEIVA) –

**NOW through AUGUST 12 – The three exhibitions at AEIVA include: DELIRICO GIBSON: Strings of Gratitude, LAVAUGHAN JENKINS: The Watcher and the Watchman and last VADIS TURNER: She Drank Gold.

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**NAPPY ROOTS: A TRANSATLANTIC STORY OF HAIR, STRUGGLE, AND LIBERATION through December 30, 2023.

FOR FOODIES, FARMERS MARKETS AND HEALTHY FOOD LOVERS…

**AUGUST – WEST HOMEWOOD FARMER’S MARKET, 160 Oxmoor Road in Homewood.

**D6 SUMMER FARMERS’ MARKET, EVERY 2nd Saturday, through August, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Park with fresh fruits, vegetables, breads, honey, jams.

AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th(Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

COMING SOON!!!…

**SEPTEMBER 1 – HARDY “The Mockingbird & THE CROW Fall Tour” with LAINEY WILSON & CYLAN MARLOWE at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre.

**OCTOBER 6 – MAXWELL with MUSIQ SOULCHILD & LEELA JAMES at Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

