Ultra-Talented Cast, Youth Ensembles Help Close RMT’s ‘Season of Big Dreams’

Red Mountain Theatre will close its successful 2022-23 Season with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the Broadway classic by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, with shows through August 13, 2023.

It’s a lighthearted retelling of the Biblical story of Joseph, using pop music styles spanning 50’s rock n’ roll, country-western, disco, and calypso and features four Youth Ensembles in the show including this week Sixth Avenue Baptist Church (July 26-30), Hamilton Middle School (August 1-6), and Shelby County Arts Council (August 8-13).

“It’s an extravaganza,” says Director and Choreographer Stacy Alley, who serves as Head of Musical Theatre and Professor of Musical Theatre/Dance at The University of Alabama. “It’s non-stop music and dance from our ultra-talented cast and Youth Ensembles. Eye-popping sets and costumes. And at the heart of it is this timeless message about family and forgiveness. It’s been a joy to direct on so many levels.” In the two main roles are RMT newcomer Ethan Hardy Benson as Joseph and longtime favorite on the Birmingham stage Amy E. Johnson as The Narrator.

The ensembles are drawn from students in four of RMT’s regional residency programs and students have one week to learn the songs and choreography, one rehearsal with adult cast members, and one week to perform. “All the students are rising to the challenge of learning a show so quickly,” said Bradford Forehand, Abroms Director of Youth Performance. “We have really cool peer mentoring and a synergy with the adult actors in place. The kids are so hungry to learn and be part of the theatre experience.”

Performances run through mid-August. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. A Sensory-Friendly matinee will be presented on Wednesday, July 26 at 2 p.m. Sign Language Interpretation and Audio Descriptions will be available at the Saturday, July 29 performance at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at redmountaintheatre.org. Tickets start at $32/adults and $25/child. The show is recommended for all ages. For more information on the show, click here.

Red Mountain Theatre is an organization that inspires audiences through powerful theatre experiences led by professionals who deliver engaging performances produced and presented with artistic integrity. The Birmingham-based nonprofit organization has been inspiring audiences, changing lives and creating conversations through theatre experiences since 1979.

