August 3, 2023

EMPLOYMENT

UX DESIGNER

UX Designer (Birmingham, AL). Lead the full spectrum of user research, interaction design, visual design & usability testing. Bachelor in service design, Industrial Design, Human Computer Interaction or related field. In depth knowledge of: qualitative research (participatory design, ethnographic studies, user interviews); research analysis & synthesis (personas, insights & design recommendations); workshop facilitation (discovery, prioritization & critique workshops – planning & leading); svc blueprinting; journey mapping; rapid ideation (using Miro & Balsamiq); digital prototyping (using Sketch & Figma); usability testing (planning & leading); cross-discipline collaboration. Telecommuting is an option for this position. Must follow these specific instructions to be considered: Send CV & cvr ltr to concetta.lewis@daxko.com or Concetta Lewis, Daxko, LLC, 600 University Park Place, Ste 500, Birmingham, AL 35209 within 30 days, ref Job #W2020-161.

BT08/3/2023

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Groundskeeper

Assistant Coach, Strength and Conditioning

Head Coach, eSports

Assistant Athletic Trainer

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

BT08/03/2023

APC EPIDEMIOLOGIST

APC Epidemiologist (Homewood): Freedom Source Inc d/b/a Addiction Prevention Coalition. Conduct health surveillances, perform statistical analyses, & coordinate data collection concerning substance abuse prevention programs. Rqrs: Master’s & exp. Send CV & cover letter to recruitment@apcbham.org & reference JO EPI723

BT08/03/2023

CLINICAL ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

University of Alabama Health Services Foundation, PC seeks Clinical Assistant Professor in the field of pediatric pulmonology. Attend on the inpatient pulmonary service (Teaching Service, PNP Service, and Chronic ICU service). Serve as Co-Director of the Aerodigestive program. Staff bronchoscopy procedures for the Aerodigestive and PTD Programs. Serve as Clinical Director of bronchoscopy. Cover outpatient clinics including general pulmonary, aerodigestive, and PTDP. Organize/attend and dictate the pulmonary fellow lecture series, pulmonary resident morning report, and noon conference and lectures series for pulmonary NPs. Participate in Resident Education Committee and serve as a Division Educational Leader. Must have MD or international equivalent (such as MBBS). Must complete residency in pediatrics and fellowship in pediatric pulmonary medicine. Must be board certified in pediatrics and eligible for Alabama medical license at time of hire. Work location is Birmingham, AL. Applications/resumes to Julia Embry at jsembry@uabmc.edu.

UAB Medicine is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer committed to fostering a diverse, equitable and family-friendly environment in which all faculty and staff can excel and achieve work/life balance irrespective of race, national origin, age, genetic or family medical history, gender, faith, gender identity, and expression as well as sexual orientation. UAB also encourages applications from in dividuals with disabilities and veterans. UAB Medicine is active participant in E-Verify for the I-9 process.

BT08/03/2023

CLINICAL ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

University of Alabama Health Services Foundation, PC seeks Clinical Assistant Professors in the field of gastroenterology. Multiple positions available. Provide patient care in the field of gastroenterology, including covering inpatient consultation, on call service, GI clinic. Participate in teaching UAB Heersink School of Medicine students and residents in training and meetings and conferences of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Must have MD or international equivalent (such as MBBS). Must complete residency in internal medicine and fellowship in gastroenterology. Must be board certified in internal medicine, board eligible in gastroenterology, and eligible for Alabama medical license at time of hire. Work location is Birmingham, AL. Applications/resumes to Julia Embry at jsembry@uabmc.edu.

BT08/03/2023

CLINICAL ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

University of Alabama Health Services Foundation, PC seeks Clinical Assistant Professor to provide patient care in the field of child and adolescent psychiatry. Teach and mentor UAB Heersink School of Medicine students, residents, and fellows in the specialty field. Provide clinical services focused on children, adolescents, and adults and conduct bedside teaching of trainees. Must have MD, DO, or international equivalent (such as MBBS). Must complete residency training in psychiatry and complete fellowship in child & adolescent psychiatry. Must be board certified or board eligible in psychiatry and eligible for Alabama medical license at time of hire. Work location is Birmingham, AL. Applications/resumes www.uabmedicine.org/hsfcareers.

BT08/03/2023

CLINICAL ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

University of Alabama Health Services Foundation, PC seeks Clinical Assistant Professor to serve as lead pediatric hematologist in outpatient clinic three days/week and back-up pediatric hematologist two days/week. Will serve as clinical lead for all patients with bone marrow failure syndromes. Oversee and train medical students, residents, and fellows and serve as lead researcher in the state studying pediatric cardiac outcomes for sickle cell patients, including serve as PI and site investigator for clinical trials of novel therapeutic agents for sickle cell. Must have MD, DO, or international equivalent (such as MBBS). Must complete residency training in pediatrics and fellowship in pediatric hematology-oncology. Must be board eligible in pediatric hematology-oncology and eligible for Alabama medical license at time of hire. Work location is Birmingham, AL. Applications/resumes to Julia Embry at jsembry@uabmc.edu.

BT08/03/2023

CLINICAL ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

University of Alabama Health Services Foundation, PC seeks Clinical Assistant Professor in epilepsy to serve as attending and teach and mentor students and residents. Must complete residency in neurology and fellowship in epilepsy. Must be BC/BE in neurology and eligible for Alabama medical license at time of hire. Work location is Birmingham, AL. Applications/resumes www.uabmedicine.org/hsfcareers.

BT08/03/2023

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2023-901232

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: GOLDMAN, ORTON & ASSOCIATES, LLC; G. RICK DIGIORGIO; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 17, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The East half of Lot 49 and the South 87 feet of Lot 6 of Ware, Stewart, Waldrop, et al, Survey as recorded in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Deed Book 81, Page 324, said property fronting 44 1/2 feet on the North side of Waldrop Avenue in that part of the City of Birmingham that formerly constituted the Town of Woodlawn, and extending back of that uniform width 140 1/2 feet.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2022104983 as follows: E 1/2 OF LOT 49 & S 83.5 FEET OF LOT 6 WARE STEWART WALDROP HAWKINS IN SEC 22 TP 17 R 2W

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-22-2-032-006.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 25, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:45 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT08/03/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-902049

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: TOM SMITH, AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on June 14, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 6, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on September 5, 2023 at 8:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 701 Avenue G, Birmingham, Alabama 35214

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-30-4-040-001.000 a/k/a 0122003040400010000000

Legal Description: Lots 1 and 2, in Block 7-G, as shown by map of Ensley Land Company’s Third Edition to Ensley, 9, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, Birmingham Division, in Volume 4 of Maps, Page 44 a/k/a LOTS 1+ 2 BLK 7-G, ENSLEY LD COS 3rd ADD TO ENSLEY

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this 17th day of July, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT08/03/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-902026

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BILL PERKINS; EMMA PERKINS; RUTH PERKINS BENNETT; SERITA BENNETT; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on June 12, 2023, The Birmingham Land Bank Authority recorded notice in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action involving the following property:

That parcel of real property located at 1615 56th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35224 and having a legal description of:

Lot 18, Block 2 according to Wylam No. 8 Subdivision, according to map recorded in Map Book 35, Page 92 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, Birmingham Division, and assigned Parcel ID No. 30-00-02-3-010-013.000.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 15, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. in Courtroom 670, Jefferson County Courthouse, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code § 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code § 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD SHALL RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Alana S. Beard at (205) 544-2350.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT08/03/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-902366

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ANDERSON DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT, LLC, AMSOUTH BANK c/o REGION BANK, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on July 10, 2023 the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 316 74th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35206

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-15-2-013-015.000

Legal Description: The Southeasterly 50 feet of Lots 10, 11, 12, and 13, in Block 5-C, according to the Survey of East Lake Land Company, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 217, in the Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 10, 2023, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th ST, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT08/03/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Nearen Construction Company LLC, Contractor has completed the Contract for Construction of New Educational Facility for West Morgan High School at Trinity, Alabama for the State of Alabama and the County of Morgan,Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify McKee & Associates Architect, 631 South Hull Street,

Montgomery, AL 36104.

Nearen Construction Company

209 3rd Avenue SW

Cullman, AL 35055

BT08/03/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given that

Roofing Solutions LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Boshell Building Roof Repair/Replacement /project No: 2000226, 1808 7th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233) for (The Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama for the University of Alabama at Birmingham), Owner(s), and has made request for

final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in

connection with this project should immediately notify 17260 Jefferson Hwy, Suite D, Baton Rouge, LA 70817.

BT08/03/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that T.L. Gowin & Company, Inc., Contractor has completed the Contract of UAB Medicine West Pavilion Hospital Partial Roof Replacement for the University of Alabama at Birmingham at Birmingham, Alabama, for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham,Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Stephen Ward & Associates, Inc.

T.L. Gowin & Company,Inc.

90 Kelli Clark Court SE, Suite A

Cartersville, GA 30121

BT08/03/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that K & L Group, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for removal and replacement of carpet in FSC 312 A&B at the Fitzgerald Student Center on purchase order #P0004656 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT08/03/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Corporation, has completed the UAB RWUH 1st Floor Construction of Sickle Cell Clinic project, UAB Project #H215014, for the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama on behalf of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner, located at 1813 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35294, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately contact Ghafari Associates, LLC 2170 Highland Avenue, Suite 200, Birmingham, AL 23505.

P&M Mechanical, Inc.

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT08/03/2023

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Darren Kruty on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time on August 11, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at dkruty@uabmc.edu and copied to hollys@bpa.net to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB HEALTH SYSTEM NORTH WING SEVENTH FLOOR

PET CT INSTALLATION AND PORTABLE IMAGING ROOM

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H235012

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

Installation of PET CT equipment along with renovations for a portable imaging room and associated renovations including but not limited to flooring, gypsum board, painting, ceilings, radiation shielding, concrete work, plumbing, fire sprinkler, HVAC, and electrical work. The work will be performed using Infection Control measures so that clinical operations can continue without interruption. Adjacent spaces are sensitive to noise and vibrations and may require measures to mitigate these issues. The project is located contiguous with fully functioning patient clinical areas and Contractors must have significant experience in working in a hospital clinical environment and have knowledge and experience with implementation, monitoring, and maintaining Infection Control and Interim Life Safety measures. This project will require significant coordination, working with the Owners’ specified equipment vendors, and scheduling to successfully deliver the project. The estimated construction cost is between $600,000.00 and $800,000.00.

B. PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of the current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, August 11, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, no later than August 18, 2023 by 5:00 PM Central Time.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel & Associates

2805 Crescent Avenue, Suite 200

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Ms. Alicia Pughsley

205-870-1876

205-870-3058

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is September 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Darren Kruty, Project Manager, Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 8th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on September 7, 2023 will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshall’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on August 22, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. at the site of the work. Meet at the North Pavilion Second Floor Elevator Lobby. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT08/03/2023

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, August 16, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager, David McCabe, at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and cc’d to Joey Tudisco at joey@wba-architects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB Jefferson Tower 6th Floor (JT6) Interventional Pulmonology

For The University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H195024

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project scope includes selective demolition of existing partitions, ceilings, finishes, support systems, and M/E/P/FP systems. Renovation scope will include the build-back of two procedure rooms, multiple pre-op prep rooms, a post-anesthesia care unit (PACU), additional support and administrative spaces, finish upgrades in a select portion of the corridor within the project limits, and new work to the mechanical, plumbing, and electrical systems serving these spaces. The project will be phased to ensure that one procedure room and pre-op prep room is operational at all times throughout the duration of the project. The project is located contiguous with fully functioning patient clinical areas and Contractors must have significant experience in working in a hospital clinical environment and have knowledge and experience with implementation, monitoring, and maintaining Infection Control and Interim Life Safety Measures as a General Contractor. The Prime General Contractor seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type projects performed in an operating hospital environment. The General Contractor must have experience as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.). The estimated construction cost is between $1,500,000 and $2,000,000.

B. PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, August 16, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about August 21, 2023.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Williams Blackstock Architects

204 1st Avenue South, Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35233

Joey Tudisco

(205) 252-9811

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Reed Construction Data Office, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912; and electronically through McGraw-Hill Construction Dodge.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is September 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on September 14, 2023 will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be scheduled prior to the date set for receipt of bids. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT08/03/2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the University of Montevallo at the Physical Plant Office in the

L Holland Floyd Building 75 College Drive, Montevallo, AL 35115 until 2 pm CDT August 23, 2023 for

PROCUREMENT, CONSTRUCTION, AND INSTALLATION OF TWO MANUFACTURED PRESS BOXES, ONE TO BE LOCATED AT THE LACROSSE FIELD AND TRACK ON CAMPUS AND ONE LOCATED AT THE SOCCER FIELDS ON CAMPUS at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to The University of Montevallo in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of:

Ben Hayes, Associate Director of Capital, University of Montevallo (bhayes@montevallo.edu, 205-665-6136)

and are available electronically beginning July 31, 2023 at: info@ccrarchitecture.com.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $250.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first 2 sets issued to each general contract bidder submitting a bonafide bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

An optional pre-bid conference will be held on Wednesday, August 9th, 2023, 2:00 P.M. CDT at Physical Plant Offices, University of Montevallo. General Contractors wishing to submit bids are encouraged to attend.

Awarding Authority: University of Montevallo

Architect: CCR Architecture & Interiors, Inc.

BT08/03/2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Tuscaloosa County Commission at the office of JMR+H Architecture, PC, 445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050, Montgomery, AL 36104 until 2:00 PM, August 31, 2023, and thereafter opened publicly for the:

MEDICAL, PSYCHIATRIC,MINIMUM SECURITY HOLDING UNITS

ADDITIONS TO THE TUSCALOOSA COUNTY JAIL

DETENTION MODULE PACKAGE

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA

Bid documents may be examined at the Office of the Architect, and the office of the Construction Manager, Hall-Taylor Construction, Inc., 4703 Fosters Industrial Lane, Tuscaloosa, AL.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect by digital access/file sharing access for a one time administrative fee of $150.00 (non-refundable; separate check), and/or deposit of $300.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition and reusable condition within ten (10) days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, which is estimated to be the same as the deposit amount. Partial sets will not be available. To expedite distribution of bid documents, deposit check(s) should be emailed and mailed to JMR+H Architecture, PC, Attn: Renae Williams; 445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050, Montgomery, Alabama 36104; specs@jmrha.com.

Award will be made only to competent and responsible bidders as mandated by Title 39 of the Code of Alabama. All bidders must be licensed under Title 34 of the Code of Alabama and evidence thereof must appear on the proposal envelope or it will not be opened.

The State of Alabama Certified Fire Alarm Act requires that every business who installs fire alarm systems in commercial occupancies must be licensed as a Certified Fire Alarm Contractor. The contractor must have a NICET Level III Technician in a position of responsibility, and the license will be issued in the name of the certificate holder and the contractor. The Certified Fire Alarm Act also requires that technicians working for the Certified Contractor must hold a current NICET Level II, or equivalent, certification. The fire alarm specifications shall require contractors wishing to bid on fire alarm work to show evidence at the pre-bid conference that he/she meets the certification requirements of the Act and holds a permit issued by the State Fire Marshal. Verify these requirements are included in the contract.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held in the Conference Room at JMR+H Architecture, 445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050, Montgomery, AL 36104 on August 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM (local time prevailing) for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is highly recommended for all Precast Module Vendor/Contract Bidders intending to submit a Proposal. NOTE: This contract is for delivery of a third party Specialty Concrete Module Package to be integrated into a General Construction project which will be let in November 2023.

A cashier’s check or bid bond in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal and must secure the bid for at least 60 days. Conditional bids will be rejected. List of major subcontractors must accompany the bid. Performance and Payment Bonds (if award exceeds $50,000) and evidence of insurance are prerequisites of contract award. Right is reserved by the Awarding Authority to reject all bids and to waive irregularities.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY COMMISSION

JMR+H Architecture, PC

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050

Montgomery, AL 36104

Telephone: (334) 420-5672

Fax: (334) 420-5692

BT08/03/2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

A vacancy presently exists on the Board of Directors of the Governmental Utilities Service Corporation. The City of Bessemer is accepting resumes from interested parties to fill the vacancy. Resumes should be submitted to the City Clerk, Wanda Taylor 1700 3rd Ave. North Bessemer, Alabama 35020. Resumes must be received on or before July 29, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

BT08/03/2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Jefferson County Housing Authority is developing its Annual Agency Plan, Capital Fund Program budgets, and related documents for Fiscal Year beginning January 1, 2024, in compliance with current HUD regulations. It is available for review at the Housing Authority’s office located at 3700 Industrial Parkway, Birmingham, AL. 35217. The office is open 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM Monday through Thursday, by appointment only. A Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Housing Authority’s office.

BT08/03/2023

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

P O Box 301463 (Zip 36130-1463)

1400 Coliseum Boulevard (Zip 36110-2400)

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

(334) 271-7700

PROPOSED CONSENT ORDER

Account Code: 422

Jefferson County

Pursuant to the provisions of the Alabama Environmental Management Act, Code of Alabama §§ 22-22A-1 through §§ 22-22A-17 (2006 Rplc. Vol.), and the Solid Wastes and Recyclable Materials Management Act (SWRMMA), Ala. Code §§ 22-27-1 to 22-27-18 (2006 Rplc. Vol.) as amended, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is proposing to issue a Consent Order to the Big Sky Environmental, LLC, which operates the Big Sky Environmental, LLC Solid Waste Facility, a municipal solid waste facility in Adamsville, Jefferson County, Alabama.

The violations listed in the Order consist of: failure to control litter, failure to properly maintain cover on the landfill, failure to confine waste, failure to repair erosion, failure to maintain onsite drainage structures, failure to obtain a waste certification, disposal of hazardous waste, failure to compact waste, failure to maintain 4:1 slopes, failure to operate facility as stipulated in the permit and disposal of waste outside of a certified cell.

The Department is proposing a civil penalty in the amount of $138,800.00. The Order, if issued, would require the Big Sky Environmental, LLC Solid Waste Facility to correct all violations above within the prescribed timeframes, and to operate in compliance with ADEM Admin. Code 335-13 and Solid Waste Disposal Permit No. 37-48 in the future.

Interested persons may submit written comments, including a request for a hearing, within 30 days of the publication date of this notice to:

Alabama Department of Environmental Management

Attention: Stephen A. Cobb, Chief of the Land Division

P. O. Box 301463

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

The comment period shall end at the close of business 30 days from the publication date of this notice. A copy of the proposed order is available on the ADEM web page at: http://adem.alabama.gov/compInfo/adminOrders.cnt or may be obtained by written request to the above address. A nominal fee for copying may be charged.

This notice is hereby given this 3rd day of August, 2023, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur, Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

BT08/03/2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the City of Montgomery Engineering Department located at 25 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104, (2nd Floor) until Thursday, August 24, 2023 @ 2:00 pm, for

Renovations to Sheridan Heights Community Centers

For the City of Montgomery Project No. CP-23-06

BDW Project No. 2023-105

at which time they will be opened and publicly read aloud.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the City of Montgomery in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Electronic bid documents may be viewed on the Architect’s Dropbox link. Send all RFI’s and request for the Dropbox link to the attention of Johnny Raines, email: jraines@bdwarchitects.com and Risa Adams email: radams@bdwarchitects.com.

Documents may also be purchased through the digital plan rooms at Blueprint Service and Supply, www.bscplanroom.com; Quality Blueprint LLC, www.qualityblueprint.com; and Alabama Graphics, www.algraphics.com.

Send all RFI’s and request for the Dropbox link to the attention of Johnny Raines, email: jraines@bdwarchitects.com or ddavis@bdwarchitects.com

Scope of Work: The work involves providing all materials and labor to renovate the Sheridan Heights Community Center in accordance with the plans and specifications. The bracket of cost is $1.3 million to $1.5 million. The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information and should not be used in preparing a bid. The MANDATORY Pre-bid meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, August 9, 2023 @ 10:00 am at 25 Washington Ave., Montgomery, Alabama 36104 (2nd Floor). All bidders or their representatives are required to attend the pre-bid meeting to submit a bid.

Project shall be completed within 180 calendar days.

The City of Montgomery is required to comply with the Beason-Hammon Alabama Taxpayer and Citizen Protection Act, § 31-13-1 et seq. of Code of Alabama 1975 (Act No. 2011-535), subsequently all bidders are required to submit an E-Verify Affidavit stating they are enrolled in the E-Verify Program and the entire associated Memorandum of Understanding on the outside of their sealed bid proposals.

The successful bidder is required to carry Workmen’s Compensation Insurance and Public Liability Insurance, and if a subcontractor is employed, Contractor’s Contingent Liability Insurance.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect (Engineer) or copies thereof. All

bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

A bond in a reliable surety company authorized to do business in the State of Alabama must be given by the successful bidder, such bond to be for the sum of 100% of the contract price conditioned for the prompt and faithful performance of contract terms and a surety bond in the amount equal to 50% of the contract prices as security for the payment for all persons performing labor and furnishing materials in connection with the contract.

The City of Montgomery adopted Resolution 63-2021, an administrative plan for a 30% minimum participation goal for disadvantaged, minority and women owned business enterprises for public works projects. This resolution is included in the bid documents for contractors to review and acknowledge review by signing Exhibit A.

The City reserves the right to accept or reject all bids and waive technicalities. Contract shall not be binding upon either party or considered closed until approved by the Mayor of the City of Montgomery.

BT08/03/2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the City of Montgomery Engineering Department located at 25 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104, (2nd Floor) until Tuesday, August 29, 2023 @ 2:00 pm, for

The New Calmar Community Center

For the City of Montgomery Project No. CP-23-01

at which time they will be opened and publicly read aloud.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the City of Montgomery in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Electronic bid documents may be viewed on the Architect’s Dropbox link. Send all RFI’s and request for the Dropbox link to the attention of Johnny Raines, email: jraines@bdwarchitects.com and Risa Adams email: radams@bdwarchitects.com.

Documents may also be purchased through the digital plan rooms at Blueprint Service and Supply, www.bscplanroom.com; Quality Blueprint LLC, www.qualityblueprint.com; and Alabama Graphics, www.algraphics.com.

Send all RFI’s and request for the Dropbox link to the attention of Johnny Raines, email: jraines@bdwarchitects.com or ddavis@bdwarchitects.com

Scope of Work: The work involves providing all materials and labor to construct the new Calmar Community Center in accordance with the plans and specifications. The City of Montgomery will provide the following services of the construction: Division 9 (Finishes), Division 10 (Specialties) and Division 32 (Exterior Improvements). The construction bid will not include these noted construction divisions of work.

Project shall be completed within 240 calendar days.

The MANDATORY Pre-bid meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, August 16, 2023 @ 10:00 am at 25 Washington Ave., Montgomery, Alabama 36104 (2nd Floor). All bidders or their representatives are required to attend the pre-bid meeting to submit a bid.

The City of Montgomery is required to comply with the Beason-Hammon Alabama Taxpayer and Citizen Protection Act, § 31-13-1 et seq. of Code of Alabama 1975 (Act No. 2011-535), subsequently all bidders are required to submit an E-Verify Affidavit stating they are enrolled in the E-Verify Program and the entire associated Memorandum of Understanding on the outside of their sealed bid proposals.

The successful bidder is required to carry Workmen’s Compensation Insurance and Public Liability Insurance, and if a subcontractor is employed, Contractor’s Contingent Liability Insurance.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect (Engineer) or copies thereof. All

bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

A bond in a reliable surety company authorized to do business in the State of Alabama must be given by the successful bidder, such bond to be for the sum of 100% of the contract price conditioned for the prompt and faithful performance of contract terms and a surety bond in the amount equal to 50% of the contract prices as security for the payment for all persons performing labor and furnishing materials in connection with the contract.

The City of Montgomery adopted Resolution 63-2021, an administrative plan for a 30% minimum participation goal for disadvantaged, minority and women owned business enterprises for public works projects. This resolution is included in the bid documents for contractors to review and acknowledge review by signing Exhibit A.

The City reserves the right to accept or reject all bids and waive technicalities. Contract shall not be binding upon either party or considered closed until approved by the Mayor of the City of Montgomery.

BT08/03/2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE: The manufactured dwelling located at 4631 Elfreth Johnson Rd is now abandoned and will be sold by private sealed bid auction. To inspect the dwelling and submit a sealed bid, call Lou Rios, 205-968-1640, by 9:00 am on August 14, 2023. The dwelling community owner may bid on the dwelling. Bids will be unsealed, and the winning bidder will be announced on August 15, 2023, at 10:30 am at the dwelling location noted here.

1. Lot 36 owned by Juan Cabello

BT08/03/2023

FINAL PY 2023 (JULY 1, 2023-JUNE 30, 2024)

ACTION PLAN-ONE YEAR USE OF FUNDS SUMMARY

30 DAY COMMENT PERIOD

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

Correction to the April 20, 2023, publication of the PY23 Action Plan -One Year use of Funds summary

The initial date of this publication was on April 20, 2023, with the comment period ending May 15, 2023. The timeframe was 5 days short of the required 30-day comment period per (24 CFR Part 91).

This publication is to meet the required 30-day comment period. Therefore, the comment period will be from August 3, 2023, to August 7, 2023

All other information within the publication remains the same.

In accordance with 24 CFR Part 91, the City of Birmingham’s (“the City’s) Community Development Department is hereby publishing its Program Year (PY) 2023-2024 (July 1, 2023-June 30, 2024) Action Plan One Year Use of Funds Submission for citizen comments for a period of at least Thirty (30) Five (5) calendar days from the date of this publication. The summary is published to afford affected citizens an opportunity to examine contents and to submit comments relating thereto.

All activities’ proposed allocations will be proportionally increased or decreased from the estimated funding levels to match actual allocation amounts.

Copies of the City’s Final PY 2023-2024 Action Plan-One Year Use of Funds are available for review in the City’s Community Development Department, 710 North 20th Street, Room 1000, Birmingham, Alabama from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, except legal holidays and is posted on the City website-Community Development Department webpage at www.birminghamal.gov/community-development.

All interested parties who desire to submit written comments regarding the City’s development of its Final PY 2023-2024 Action Plan-One Year Use of Funds submission may do so by mail addressing them to Dr. Meghan V. Thomas, Director; Community Development Department; 710 North 20th Street, 10th Floor City Hall; Birmingham, Alabama 35203 or by email at housingandcommunityinfo@birminghamal.gov

Persons needing special assistance (such as translated materials or a draft copy of the report) or a reasonable accommodation to provide comments, please contact the City of Birmingham at housingandcommunityinfo@birminghamal.gov or (205) 254-2309. Please include, “Action Plan Request”, in the e-mail subject line.

ALL WRITTEN COMMENTS MUST BE RECEIVED IN THE CITY’S COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT AT THE REFERENCED ADDRESS NO LATER THAN August 7, 2023, BY 4:00 P.M. TO BE CONSIDERED IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE CITY’S FINAL PY 2023 ACTION PLAN-ONE YEAR USE OF FUNDS SUBMISSION.

RECOMMENDED ACTION PLAN BUDGET

July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024

PY 2023 Community Development Block Grant

$ 5,897,999.00

PY 2023 $5 Anticipated Program Income:

$ 50,000.00

CDBG Total:

$ 5,947,999.00

PY 2023 HOME Grant:

$ 1,438,242.00

PY 2023 Anticipated HOME Program Income:

$ 100,000.00

HOME Total:

$ 1,538,242.00

PY 2023 Emergency Shelter Grant (ESG):

$ 519,755.00

PY 2023 HOPWA Grant:

$ 1,759,938.00

TOTAL

$ 9,765,934.00

PROJECT: COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG): $5,947,999

PLANNING & ADMINISTRATION: $1,189,599.80

Administrative Funds (20% cap)

$ 1,149,599.80

One Roof

$ 40,000.00

PROJECT: REPAYMENTS OF SECTION 108 LOAN: $60,000

Section 108 Loan Principal

$ 60,000.00

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: $980,000

Rev Birmingham

$ 120,000.00

Urban Impact

$ 220,000.00

Small Business Loan

$ 250,000.00

TruFund – Disadvantage Small Business

$ 100,000.00

Façade Improvement Program

$ 290,000.00

HOUSING REHABILITATION: $2,765,820.35

Program Cost

$ 890,000.00

Single Family Rehabilitation Program

$ 875,820.35

Christian Service Mission

$ 200,000.00

HouseProud

$ 80,000.00

Metro Changers

$ 150,000.00

Protecting Good

$ 200,000.00

Disability Rights and Resources

$ 200,000.00

Build Up

$ 120,000.00

Titusville Development Corporation

$ 40,000.00

Acquisition

$ 10,000.00

PUBLIC SERVICES (15% cap): $892,199.85

Homeless Programs: $267,357.85

Men: $55,300

Cooperative Downtown Ministries

$ 55,300.00

Women: $212,100

First Light, Inc.

$ 60,000.00

Pathways/Day Center

$ 50,000.00

Pathways Stepping Stones/Overnight Shelter

$ 30,000.00

YWCA

$ 72,100.00

Supportive Services: $72,057.85

Bridge Ministries

$ 15,467.00

Jimmie Hale Mission

$ 56,590.85

Other Public Services:

Employment and Housing Assistance: $339,742

Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Center

$ 25,000.00

Birmingham Urban League

$ 50,000.00

Fair Housing Center of Northern Alabama

$ 45,000.00

Help 2 Others Foundation

$ 29,142.00

Jefferson State Community College

$ 35,000.00

Legal Services of Alabama

$ 90,000.00

Offender Alumni Association

$ 40,000.00

Food for Our Journey

$ 25,600.00

Children/Youth Development/Senior Citizens: $213,000

Childcare Resources, Inc.

$ 20,000.00

Children’s Village, Inc.

$ 60,000.00

Girls Inc.

$ 35,000.00

Pathway’s Early Learning Center

$ 20,000.00

Positive Maturity, Inc.-East Lake

$ 27,000.00

Prescott House

$ 26,000.00

Rose Garden Adult Day Services, Inc.

$ 25,000.00

PUBLIC FACILITIES & INFRASTUCTURE: $60,379

Broadband

$ 10,000.00

Public Facilities & Infrastructure

$ 50,379.00

TOTAL

$ 60,379.00

PROJECT: HOME INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM (HOME): $1,538,242

ADMINISTRATION- 10%

$ 153,824.20

CHDO ACTIVITIES- 15%

$ 230,736.30

Down Payment Assistance

$ 500,000.00

HOMEBUYER/RENTAL

$ 653,681.50

TOTAL

$ 1,538,242.00

PROJECT: EMERGENCY SOLUTIONS GRANT PROGRAM (ESG): $519,755

Street Outreach Essential Services & Maintenance Operation Emergency Shelter: $329,689

Cooperative Downtown Ministries, Inc.

$ 54,977.00

Pathways/Day Center

$ 59,977.00

One Roof

$ 20,000.00

Pathways Stepping Stones/Overnight Shelter

$ 39,977.00

Family Connection

$ 75,000.00

First Light, Inc.

$ 44,977.00

YWCA

$ 34,781.00

HOMELESSNESS PREVENTION: $151,084.38

Bridge Ministries

$ 50,978.12

Way Station – AIDS Alabama

$ 30,978.08

Jimmie Hale Mission

$ 48,150.10

Community on the Rise

$ 20,978.08

RAPID RE-HOUSING: $0

ADMINISTRATION (7.5%):

$ 38,981.62

TOTAL

$ 519,755.00

PROJECT: HOUSING OPPORTUNITIES FOR PERSONS WITH AIDS (HOPWA): $1,759,938

AIDS ALABAMA, INC.: $1,494,777

$ 1,494,777.00

Rental Assistance/TBRA

$ 410,000.00

Rental Assistance/STRMU

$ 70,000.00

Supportive Services

$ 548,598.00

Operating Costs

$ 485,346.20

Resource Identification

$ 70,000.00

Sponsor Administration (7%)

$ 123,195.66

ADMINISTRATION (Grantee) (3%)

$ 52,798.14

TOTAL

$ 1,759,938.00

GRAND TOTAL

$ 9,765,934.00

BT08/03/2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids in duplicate will be received by

Owner:

Town of Steele

4025 Pope Avenue

Steele, Alabama 35987

For:

2022 CDBG Water Improvements Steele Station Road and Brogdon Street

The Town of Steele (Owner) requests sealed bids from bidders for prime contract work associated with the 2022 CDBG Water Improvements Steele Station Road and Brogdon Street (SM-CM-PF-22-001) as more specifically described below. The work to be performed under this contract shall consist of supplying all required materials, equipment, labor, and services, to perform all work both necessary for and incidental to the construction of water main replacement along Steele Station Road and Brogdon Street in Steele, Alabama as noted and shown in the Project Plans and Specifications. A single prime contractor will be selected to do the following work: approximately 2,525 feet of water main installation along Steele Station Road and Brogdon Street in Steele, Alabama.

Bids will be received until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2023 and will thereafter be publicly opened and read aloud in the Council Chambers at the Town of Steele Town Hall, 4025 Pope Avenue, Steele, Alabama 35763.

Bids may be mailed or may be hand delivered to the office of the Town Clerk, Town of Steele 4025 Pope Avenue Steele, Alabama 35987. Sealed bids shall be properly identified. Bids must be submitted on the Proposal Forms furnished. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, Alabama state license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

A certified check drawn on an Alabama Bank or bid bond, executed by a Surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in Alabama, payable to The Town of Steele must accompany the bidder’s proposal in the amount of 5% of the amount of bid, but in no event more than $10,000.

NO bid may be withdrawn after the above-stated closing time for submittal of bids for a period of Thirty (30) days.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids, and to waive informalities. The Owner reserves the right to award all proposed work or to award a portion of the project in order to remain within its budget for this project. There is no guarantee that a contract award will be made pursuant to this RFP. This RFP may be modified or amended at any time and for any reason, at the discretion of the Owner.

All bidders submitting bids will be responsible for reviewing all bid documents including addendums.

Upon contract award, Performance and Labor and Material Payment Bonds in the amount of 100% of the contract price will be required by the Contractor to the Owner.

Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3, Segregated Facility, Section 109 and E.O. 11246.

Construction Contracts shall be awarded only to qualified Contractors, licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, as required by Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama. Construction Contracts in excess of $50,000 shall be awarded only to Contractors licensed as required by the 1978 Code of Alabama, Title 34, Chapter 8 as amended.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for selection without regard to race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. Qualified small and minority businesses and women’s business enterprises are encouraged to submit proposals. Additionally, all prospective bidders and the contractor awarded the work must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against on the basis of race, color, creed, sex or national origin.

There will be a NON-MANDATORY pre-bid conference for this construction project to be held at 10:00 am Thursday August 10th, 2023 at the Steele Town Hall in Steele, Alabama, 4025 Pope Avenue, Steele, Alabama 35987. All prospective Bidders are strongly encouraged to attend this pre-bid conference.

Plans and specifications are open to public inspection and may be obtained from the Engineer. Bid documents will be made available by the Engineer after July 28, 2023, for a non-refundable charge of $200 per set payable to “RGS Civil Design LLC”. Alternatively, electronic bid documents will be made available by the Engineer at no cost. All requests for information concerning the bid documents must be submitted in writing to the Engineer noted below so the question can be addressed with the Design Team and/or Owners as requested.

Engineer:

RGS Civil Design LLC

2622 Trellis Post Court

Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763

Phone (256) 503-9277

Contact: Jacob Roth

BT08/0/2023

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bids for FIRE STATION #3 ROOF REPLACEMENT 2210 Highland Ave, Birmingham, AL 35205, will be received by the City Architect in Room 220 Birmingham City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 24, 2023. Sealed bids will receive a time and date label to indicate timely receipt. All sealed bids received upon or prior to the stipulated time and date will afterwards then be publicly opened and read aloud in Conference Room 220 City Hall.

All bids must be on a lump sum basis. Bids are to be submitted in duplicate on the Proposal Form provided with specifications. No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

Under the Alabama State Code, Section 39-2-4, as amended by Act #2017-279, it is required for any contract exceeding $50,000 that the Bidder submit with his bid, either a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond, executed by a surety authorized and qualified to make bonds in Alabama, payable to the City of Birmingham, in an amount (subject to a maximum of $10,000.00) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid. In order for a bid to be considered, it must be accompanied by an acceptable bid bond or cashier’s check.

Any bid submitted for an amount of $50,000 or more, the bidder must be a licensed general contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with Section 34-8, of the Alabama State Code, and must have the proper license classification for the project. Contractor’s license number shall appear on the outside of the envelope used to submit bid.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount will be required from the successful bidder at the signing of the contract. Also, proof of insurance will be required when the contract is signed. The City will review bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees to an extension in writing.

A Pre-bid Conference to review and discuss the project will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Birmingham City Hall Conference Room 220, 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203. Attendance at the Pre-bid Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a bidder’s responsiveness, in addition to any other stipulations.

Bid documents are opened to public inspection at the Department of Capital Projects—Room 220 City Hall, 710 20th Street North Birmingham, AL 35203. Electronic version of the bid documents may be viewed online at Dodge Data and Analytics, http://www.planroom.construction.com/; Construct Connect, http//:www.constructconnect.com; and at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, 601 37th Street, South Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Since award may not be made within thirty (30) days, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the bid opening.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any informalities.

IMPORTANT BIDDER INFORMATION

Bidders are expected to prepare their bid to include all necessary material, labor, bonds, permits, overhead, profit, taxes, insurance, etc. costs. It is not the City’s obligation to bring mistakes/omissions in bid to bidder’s attention. If after bid opening, a bidder determines he has a mistake in bid, he may seek withdrawal of his bid without forfeiting his bond, if the request is in writing within three (3) work days after the bid opening, and is accompanied by clear and convincing evidence of the mistake.

All cashier’s checks or bid bonds will be returned immediately after bids are checked and tabulated to all except the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders. Bid bonds shall be returned to the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders when the contract is signed and performance and payment bonds and insurance are furnished by the successful bidder. If award is not made within fifteen (15) days after bid opening, all bid guarantees will be returned except for those of the potentially successful bidders. If after sixty (60) days, no award has been made, all bids shall be rejected and the potentially successful bidder’s guarantee will be returned unless the bidder agrees in writing to a time extension. If a time extension is effected, bidder may substitute any cashier’s check for a satisfactory bid bond.

Any contract resulting from this Invitation to Bid shall not be assignable without prior written consent of the City. Under no conditions, shall the contract be assigned to an unsuccessful bidder whose bid was rejected as non-responsive and/or non-responsible.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to the project. Under this Program, the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (MBE/DBE) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority established a system of floating MBD/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBD/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program is contained in the Project Manual and may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street, South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 (Telephone: 205-324-6202). For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and business will apply.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked: SEALED BID – FIRE STATION #3 ROOF REPLACEMENT and delivered to Room 220 City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama, or mailed to: City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects, Architectural Division, Room 220 City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Bids sent by any express carrier (Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Room 220 City Hall.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Architect on or before 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 24, 2023. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

Alan Terry Oglesby, City Architect

BT08/03/2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Jefferson County Department of Community Services

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Room A-430

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 325-5761

These notices shall satisfy two separate, but related, procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Jefferson County Department of Community Services.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about Monday, August 21, 2023, the Jefferson County Commission, acting as Community Development agent for Jefferson County and Consortium municipalities, will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for the release of Federal Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (PL93-383) to undertake the following projects: Lipscomb Operation Fire Protection/Prevention (CD22-03J-02-LWLP)

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The Jefferson County Commission, through its Department of Community Services, has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the Jefferson County Department of Community Services, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Room A-430, Birmingham, AL 35203 where the record is available for review and may be examined or copied weekdays 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on the project may submit written comments to the Jefferson County Department of Community Services. All comments received by Friday, August 18, 2023, will be considered by the Jefferson County Department of Community Services prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

RELEASE OF FUNDS

The Jefferson County Commission through its Department of Community Services certifies to HUD that the President of the Jefferson County Commission consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Jefferson County Commission to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the Jefferson County Commission’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (which ever is later) only if they are on one of the following basis: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the Jefferson County Commission; (b) the Jefferson County Commission has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted via email (cpd_generalcorr-bhm@hud.gov) in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to: Environmental Clearance, Karen A. Morris, Director, U.S. Department of HUD, Birmingham Office, Region IV, 417 20th Street North, Ste. 700, Birmingham, AL 35203. Potential objectors should contact [HUD Office] via email (cpd_generalcorr-bhm@hud.gov) to verify the actual last date of the objection period.

James A. Stephens, President

Jefferson County Commission

BT08/03/2023

NOTICE OF SALE

Please take notice Copper Safe Storage- Cahaba located at 5300 Cahaba Valley Rd. Birmingham, AL 35242

intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.lockerfox.com on 8/14/2023 at 9:30 AM. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.

BT08/03/2023

MISCELLANEOUS

