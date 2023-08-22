Legendary Italian Car Maker Creates Pure-electric Modern Masterpiece

By Dean Murray

It may be 95 years old – but a legendary Italian car manufacturer has created a £3.8m modern masterpiece.





Automobili Pininfarina has wowed motoring fans with the world’s first pure-electric, open-top hyper barchetta.

The “retro-futuristic” B95 was unveiled at the Monterey Car Week and marks the 95th anniversary of Pininfarina SpA.

The brand are renowned for their 61-year relationship with Ferrari which saw them design some of their most iconic models, including the Testarossa and the F40.

Only ten of the handcrafted B95s will be made, with deliveries of the “limited-run masterpiece” beginning in 2025.

Accelerating from 0-60mph in less than 2 seconds, B95 has a top speed of more than 300km (984252 feet) /h.

Paolo Dellachà, Chief Executive Officer, Automobili Pininfarina, said: “This is the most exciting chapter of the Automobili Pininfarina story so far – we’re taking another big step forward.

“B95 delivers the power of Battista (a model revealed in July) and yet creates a new dimension of driving experience, redefining the very joy of driving.

It is the first of a new kind, an object of desire that introduces the thrill of exceptional, electrified performance in stunning open-top form.”

The B95 is powered by the same state-of-the-art powertrain that delivers “breath-taking performance” in the company’s Battista hyper GT, but with a “unique tune for such a unique vehicle”.

Its T-shaped battery pack, which is liquid-cooled, is protected within a strong and lightweight carbon fibre housing and can be charged using DC fast chargers up to 270kW – for a 20-80% top up in as little as 25 mins.

Andrea Crespi, Chief Technical Officer, Automobili Pininfarina, said: “The Automobili Pininfarina B95 could have been created simply as an all-electric hyper barchetta, however we wanted to make it so much more than that.

“We’ve selected the latest technology to make it a vehicle people desire to own, as well as a thrilling place to be.

The application of technology to create our adjustable aero screens is inspired by two-wheel motor racing – ensuring this is a pioneering road car.

“This patented new technology enables the pure thrill of open-top driving, yet in comfort even at the high speed that the B95 is capable to reach.”

When applied to an automobile, barchetta describes a small car that is open-topped, without provision of a removable or foldable top for weather protection.

