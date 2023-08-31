People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

ENJOY YOUR WEEKEND – HAPPY LABOR DAY!!!

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**KAIROS with JACK THE ELBOW & NO CULTURE at The Nick.

**PEPOS & THE ROOFTOPS at Iron City.

**STEPHANIE MILLS and YOUNG JOC with DJ KILL SWITCH (in Montgomery) at the Riverwalk Amphitheater.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR-Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE with DANIEL FORD at Perfect Note.

**THE STEP DADS with SID JERR-DAN AND THE RAMBLERS at The Nick.

**HARDY “The Mockingbird & THE CROW Fall Tour” with LAINEY WILSON & CYLAN MARLOWE at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre.

**SILK, MGM SOUL COLLECTIVE and DJ ALI (in Montgomery) at the Riverwalk Amphitheater.

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8-11 p.m. EVERY FIRST FRIDAY, at 7611 First Avenue North with OBEAH, NINO BLACKNEZ, and hosted by TMBUK DA POET.

**RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**FAMILY YOGA IN THE GARDENS, 9 – 10 a.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**TASTE OF 4TH AVENUE JAZZ FESTIVAL.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Safe room Lounge Bar.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**LABOR DAY WEEKEND WHITE PARTY WITH DEE BRADLEY at Perfect Note.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**SUNDAY/HAPPY HOUR, 2-5 p.m. at Sidewalk Film Fest.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**ALEXA FONTAINE & RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hours introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**TITO’S TUESDAY at Dirty Ash’s 8 p.m. with DAVID TALLEY IV.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

WEDNESDAY…

**VESTAVIA HILLS FARMERS MARKET, every Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Scout Square.

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

NEXT THURSDAY…

NEXT FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE with SHARRON COLLINS at Perfect Note.

IT’S 2023! NEWS TO USE…IN ALABAMA…

UNIQUE FESTIVALS IN SEPTEMBER…

**SEPTEMBER 9 – TINGLEWOOD FESTIVAL in Montevallo at Orr Park, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

**SEPTEMBER 15 and 16 – BOOMDAYS in downtown Fort Payne including live music, exhibitors and wine tasting, plus.

**SEPTEMBER 15 and 16 – FOOTHILLS FESTIVAL in downtown Jasper with local food, craft vendors, live music including THE MARSHALL TUCKER BAND, SCOTT STAPP, TONIC, VERTICAL HORIZON and more.

**SEPTEMBER 16 – MONTGOMERY OYSTER FESTIVAL with cooking demonstrations from local chefs, including ERIC RIVERIA from VINTAGE GROUP, JASON MCGARRY from Central and AMBER BONDS from Funky Forts in Old Alabama Town.

**SEPTEMBER 16 – DEPOT DAYS FESTIVAL in Hartselle with family friendly live music, a tractor engine show, children’s activities, food and craft vendors and a car, truck and motorcycle show.

**SEPTEMBER 23 – CRUSH WINE + FOOD FESTIVAL in Huntsville, Noon – 5 p.m. in Big Spring Park with wine + spirits, celebrity chef tastings, grape stomping, a silent disco and more.

**SEPTEMBER 23 – 49th ANNUAL MULE DAY in Winfield at Winfield Middle School with a huge car show, and lots more including live music, a parade, activities, vendors and more.

**SEPTEMBER 23 – SOUTHEAST ALABAMA HIGHLAND GAMES is a Scottish and Celtic feature featuring family clans, food vendors, live music, and athletic events. In Culpepper. There is entertainment for the whole family and more in Culpepper Field in Daleville.

AROUND THE COUNTRY…

FOR LOVERS OF ART, MUSIC, GARDENS and more….

**NEW MEXICO MUSEUM OF ART in Santa Fe will open a $20.2 million branch devoted to art from 1980 to the present. It is called the Vladem Contemporary, after patrons Robert and Ellen Vladem, who contributed $4 million to the project.

**N.C.WYETH ART – A woman bought a painting by Wyeth for $4 at a thrift store in Manchester, New Hampshire that is estimated to go for as much as $250,000.

**CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY appointed DANILLE TAYLOR to be the director of its art museum. Taylor is a professor of African American studies at the HBCU and has been serving as the interim director for a year.

(Some taken from ARTnews.com)

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**NAPPY ROOTS: A TRANSATLANTIC STORY OF HAIR, STRUGGLE, AND LIBERATION through December 30, 2023.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS…

**BURNA BOY, Nigerian Artist said his mission is to construct an unbreakable bridge between Africans and Black Americans that promotes unity and harmony. He dismissed the negativity directed at him as driven by hidden agendas after making the comment that Black Americans don’t know their roots. He stated that Malcolm X and Farrakhan both Americans have said that, but he is from Africa. He did not state that they have no culture. He said that his mission is to bring Black Americans and Africans together, and to build a bridge that can’t be broken, a bridge that should’ve always been there. (Taken from moguldom.com)

**COUNCIL OF ELDERS COMMITTEE SUMMONS at The Crescent Cultural Community Center in Birmingham, next Saturday.

**TYRESE AND TREY SONGZ, GINUWINE, 112, NEXT and SHAI at the Legacy Arena. The event is hosted by DJ AONE Sunday, September 10.

**GROVER WASHINGTON, JR. TRIBUTE BAND at the Montgomery Jazz Fest at the Riverwalk Amphitheater, Saturday, September 23.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**ANNUAL FALL PLANT SALE is September 7-9 at the BBG for plant lovers. Thursday is 1-5:30 p.m. for early bird shopping, Friday for public sale is 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. There will be herbs, ferns, natives, perennials, shrubs and tropical plants with seasoned gardeners to help. FREE.

**ANTIQUES AT THE GARDENS – Birmingham’s premier antiques show is back! The 17th Annual Antiques at the Gardens, will include stunning antiques, nationally acclaimed guest speakers, book signings, floral artistry, and more. Proceeds benefit the ongoing stewardship and enhancement of the Gardens, educational programs, and outreach activities. Presented by O’Neal Industries and featuring design sponsor de Gournay and textile sponsor Cowtan & Tout, this year’s show offers furniture, fine art, vintage and fine jewelry, silver, rugs and textiles, home decor, and garden accessories. The weekend kicks off THURSDAY, September 28, with Gala in the Gardens sponsored by Mr. and Mrs. James E. Ard. Enter the show through the special garden entrance created by Zachary J. Westall Bespoke Landscapes and enjoy an evening of dancing, cocktails, and conversation under the stars. Throughout the weekend, showgoers will have the opportunity to visit the shops of 22 celebrated antiques dealers from across the country. FRIDAY – September 29, the show’s RED DIAMOND LECTURE SERIES will feature keynote speaker Martin Brudnizki in conversation with Mitchell Owens, then hear Hannah Cecil Gurney, Celerie Kemble, Sarah Wetenhall, and moderator Steele Marcoux as part of the ART OF TRADITION panel. The series is sponsored by Red Diamond, Inc., and hosted by show ambassador Richard Keith Langham. SATURDAY, September 30, the iconic LOVE IT OR HATE IT panel returns with Aldous Bertram, Paloma Contreras, Peter Dunham, Michael Diaz-Griffith, and moderator Anna Brockway. An audience favorite, these expert designers give their honest opinions on today’s most popular trends. Then join the ART OF HOSPITALITY panel with speakers Zoe de Givenchy, Alex Hitz, Blake Sams, Sybil Sylvester, and moderator Margot Shaw for guidance on hosting a signature event. SUNDAY, October 1, will feature a presentation by show ambassador Richard Keith Langham, and the ART OF THE HOME panel with Bill Brockshmidt, Courtney Coleman, Stan Dixon, Keith Robinson, and moderator Hadley Keller. Talks will be followed by book signings, with books available for purchase at the show from Leaf & Petal at the Gardens. Make more of your weekend experience by joining the special events including SHOP THE SHOW with Michael Diaz-Griffith on Friday, September 29 and FLORAL WORKSHOP with speaker Keith Robinson Saturday, September 30!

FOR LOVERS OF OUTDOORS…IN ALABAMA…

**THURSDAY DAYHIKE, Meet 9 a.m. with Southeastern Outings leisurely weekday, approximately 3.2-mile dayhike on the Black Creek Trail in the Gardendale and Brookside areas, just north of Birmingham. DETAILS: You are invited to participate in an easy and leisurely-paced, fun Southeastern Outings short dayhike on a short portion of the Black Creek Trail, a rails-to-trails conversion route on an old railroad right of way. This smooth trail is wide and level. No hills! This finely-crushed rock surface trail goes through mostly wooded terrain.The walking pace for this hike will be moderately easy. Stop often to catch our breath and note views, trees, birdsongs and the trail and woods around us. Go for lunch immediately after the hike is completed. Meet at the Wal-Mart Gardendale parking lot at 9:45 a.m. Plan to depart at 10 a.m. Trip Leader: Christine Heckemeyer, 205-979-5730.

**SATURDAY KAYAK AND CANOE OUTING, Meet 9:45 a.m. with Southeastern Outings Kayak and Canoe Outing, Big Wills Creek near Gadsden, Alabama. DETAILS: This is a scenic stretch of river located in a very rural area. This stretch is fairly easy and without classified rapids. See wildflowers and stop to investigate islands and beaches. Forty-six SEO people participated in this very popular outing in 2015. Novice canoeists are welcome and may come on this trip, but each novice canoeist must be partnered with an experienced canoeist in their canoe. For more information about the outfitter and photos of the creek, please visit their website

www.facebook.com/bigwillsoutfitters. When arriving at the outfitter’s, sign a waiver, pay your shuttle or boat rental fee, use the restroom, and then eat lunch in the picnic area at the outfitter’s. After you finish lunch, the outfitter will transport ALL the boaters and their boats, both rented and owned, to the put in. Then paddle down the creek to the take out, stopping as often as we want to. Well-behaved, properly supervised children age 10 and over welcome. After the canoe and kayak trip, go to a restaurant in Gadsden for dinner. Bring a change of clothes if going to dinner. A changing room is available at the outfitter’s. Reservations Required: You must contact Dan Frederick, email: southeasternoutings@gmail.com or call 205/631-4680 if you plan to come on this kayak and canoe trip. Leave a message. Meet 9:45 a.m. at the Applebee’s in Trussville. Plan to depart at 10 a.m.

AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS…

**SPARKLE LEARNING CENTER AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM with academic activities including reading, art, math, science and computers in downtown Fairfield. Call 205-785-3636 for more.

**BE A READING TUTOR at Stairbirmingham.org.

**WE CAFÉ at URBAN MINISTRY, 1229 Cotton Avenue, SW., every Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Monday – Sausage, Green Beans & Potatoes and Rolls, Thursday – Chef’s Anniversary Cookout, Wednesday – Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Salad and Rolls, Thursday – Apprentice’s Choice and Friday – Turkey Sandwiches and Chips.

COMING SOON!!!…

**OCTOBER 6 – MAXWELL with MUSIQ SOULCHILD & LEELA JAMES at Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre.

**OCTOBER 14 – ALABAMA FARMERS MARKET FALL FESTIVAL, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Finley Avenue Farmer’s Market Festival, 344 Finley Avenue West, Birmingham.

**OCTOBER 28 – ANITA BAKER at the BJCC Legacy Arena.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

