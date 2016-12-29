Classifieds: December 29, 2016
Employment
Help Wanted/Drivers
Drivers: NEW Orientation Completion Bonus!
$4,000.00 Flatbed!! $3,000.00 Dedicated,
Regional, OTR & Point to Point Lanes!
(New hires guaranteed minimum $$$ week)!
1yr CDL-A: 1-855-314-1128
BT12/29/2016
LPNs Needed
Correctional nursing is different with every patient, every day. Regardless of your area of interest, correctional nursing provides a rewarding career in a specialized field that encompasses ambulatory care, health education and urgent care and infirmary care. Corizon Health, a provider of health services for the Alabama Department of Corrections, has excellent opportunities at the Donaldson Correctional Facility, located in Bessemer, AL. We are currently looking for Full Time, Part Time and PRN Licensed Practical Nurses. Corizon offers competitive rates, excellent benefits (for FT) and the opportunity to try something new in this growing specialty field. New graduates welcome!
Please contact: Kelly Herberholt 800-325-4809 x9536 Kelly.Herberholt@ CorizonHealth.com
DSR/EOE
BT12/29/2016
Financial Planner
If you are an experienced advisor with a strong planning background, let’s talk. We’re looking for talented professionals who want to serve the client’s best interests using our proven approach. Interested applicants should submit resume, cover letter noting position of interest, and salary requirements via e-mail to benotaryinc@gmail.com
BT12/29/2016
University of Montevallo
Registrar
The University of Montevallo is currently accepting applications for a Registrar. The purpose of this position is to supervise and direct the operations, functions and technology-related services of the Registrar’s Office to include the accuracy and secure maintenance of all student records and the transmission of student information in compliance with generally accepted professional standards. Master’s degree. Seven years of related management and supervisory experience.
To apply visit https://jobs.montevallo.edu
BT12/29/2016
University of Montevallo
Senior Human Resources Generalist
The University of Montevallo is currently accepting applications for a Senior HR Generalist. The purpose of this position is to apply expertise in the performance of duties in varies areas of human resources with specific focus on AA/EEO, job description development, classification and compensation, performance evaluations, salary administration, and the development and maintenance of related data, programs, policies, and procedures. Associate’s degree. Three years in the field of human resource management, with experience in EEO/AA required and class and comp required.
To apply visit https://jobs.montevallo.edu
UM is an EO/AA Employer
BT12/29/2016
PROCESSING FACTORY TECHNICIAN –
J. B Processing LLC, Bessemer, AL. HS 2yr exp. Operate indust. equip.
that transforms natural stone blocks into finished structures. Gang saws, bridge saws, block saws, arched cranes and polishing machines.
Send Res: ebailey@tbgsholdings.com
BT12/29/2016
Legal
CASE NO. CV-2016-903916
THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, A PUBLIC CORPORATION,
NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION
TO: MELVIN C. WILLINGHAM AND THE ESTATE OF ELLA WILLINGHAM; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,
TAKE NOTICE that on October 21, 2016 the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:
That parcel of real property located at 632 Antwerp Ave, Birmingham, Alabama 35212 and having a legal description of: Lot 5, according to the map and survey of Jackson and Dinklin’s Addition to Woodlawn, as recorded in Map Book 9, Page 25, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-22-3-022-011.000.
ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 17, 2017 in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.
The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Caroline W. Jackson, City of Birmingham Law Department at (205) 254-2369.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.
Dated this the 5th day of December, 2016.
Anne-Marie Adams, Circuit Clerk
BT12/29/2016
CASE NO. CV-2016-903919
THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, A PUBLIC CORPORATION,
NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION
TO: BARBARA RUSHIN RAMSEY, ESTATE OF LESTER RUSHIN, JR., ESTATE OF IDA BELL RUSHIN, AMERICA’S FIRST FEDERAL CREDIT UNION AND LVNV FUNDING, LLC; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,
TAKE NOTICE that on October 21, 2016 the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:
That parcel of real property located at 564 Antwerp Avenue, Birmingham, Alabama 35212 and having a legal description of:
Lot 9, in Block 4, according to the plan and survey of Oak Ridge Park, as shown by map thereof recorded in Map Book 5, Page 122, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.
and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-22-3-013-012.000.
ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 10, 2017 in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 1:30 P.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.
The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Andy Saag or Jacob A. Kiser, SIROTE & PERMUTT, PC, 2311 Highland Avenue South, P.O. Box 55727, Birmingham AL 35255-5727, Tele: (205) 930-5100.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.
Dated this the 5th day of December, 2016.
Anne-Marie Adams, Circuit Clerk
BT12/29/2016
Civil Action No. 01-CV-2016-903639
THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, A PUBLIC CORPORATION
NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION
TO: I. L. HARRIS, and his unknown heirs and devisees; ROSA LEE HARRIS, and her unknown heirs and devisees; DANIEL SCOTT HARRIS; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,
TAKE NOTICE that on September 30, 2016, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:
That parcel of real property located at 913 52nd PL N, Birmingham, Alabama 35212 and having a legal description of: Lot 30, less part for alley, according to the Survey of E.S. Gillette, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 23, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-21-3-004-008.000.
ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 17, 2017, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.
The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, at (205) 795-6588.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.
Dated this the 5th day of December, 2016.
Anne-Marie Adams, Circuit Clerk
BT12/29/2016
CIVIL ACTION NO. CV-2016-904245.00
THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, A PUBLIC CORPORATION
NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION
TO: PATRICE RICE A/K/A PATRICE JOSEPH; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,
TAKE NOTICE that on November 16, 2016 the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:
That parcel of real property located at 2522 Pike Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35208 and having a legal description of: All that part of Lot 16, Block 79 of Map of Birmingham Ensley, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 245, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, Birmingham Division, which lies north of the road running through said Block, said road being now known as Pike Road and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-32-3-034-011.00.
ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 10, 2017 in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.
The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Caroline W. Jackson, City of Birmingham Law Department at (205) 254-2369.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Alabama Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.
Dated this the 5th day of December, 2016.
Anne-Marie Adams, Circuit Clerk
BT12/29/2016
Request for Bid
The Birmingham Airport Authority (BAA) is inviting qualified Contractors to submit a bid for the construction of a new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Facility at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Beginning Thursday, January 5, 2017, the complete Request for Bid (RFB) Package will be available for download from the BAA’s website at www.flybirmingham.com/aboutbhm-business. The deadline for submission of all Bids for this project is 2:00 PM CST on Tuesday, February 7, 2017. To obtain additional information regarding this RFB, please send your request, via email, to: Tom Wesley, Project Manager, Birmingham Airport Authority at twesley@flybirmingham.com or via phone at (205) 599-0786.
BT12/29/2016
Abbreviated Notice For Appointment Of A New U. S. Magistrate Judge
The Judicial Conference of the United States has authorized the appointment of a fulltime U.S. Magistrate Judge for the Northern District of Alabama in Huntsville, AL. The current annual salary of the position is $ 186,852. The term of office is eight years. A full public notice and the application forms for the magistrate judge position are available on the court’s website at www.alnd.uscourts.gov. Applications must be submitted only by applicants personally and received by January 23, 2017.
BT12/29/2016
RETRACTION OF PUBLIC NOTICE
The Department of Health and Human Services retracts the public notice of December 15, 2016, announcing the termination of Expect Care Hospice located in Birmingham, AL, from the Health Insurance for the Aged and Disabled Program (Medicare), effective December 29, 2016.
Sandra M. Pace
Associate Regional Administrator
Division of Survey & Certification
BT12/29/2016
MISC.
