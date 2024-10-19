City of Birmingham, Partners, Launch Recruitment Campaign and New Website for Jobseekers

birminghamal.gov

The City of Birmingham along with the Birmingham Region Health Partnership (BRHP) launches the Good Jobs Birmingham Healthcare recruitment campaign and new website for jobseekers. The City and its partners have been working for two years to train workers as part of a community-focused jobs initiative designed to build a pipeline of skilled healthcare and digital health professionals.

In 2022, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded the City of Birmingham a $10.8 million grant under the American Rescue Plan’s Good Jobs Challenge. Since then, more than 200 regional residents have benefited from the program. Through this grant, jobseekers will be trained and placed in high-quality healthcare positions with the focus on prioritizing underserved communities, including women and people of color, to promote equitable access to healthcare careers.

Beginning today, those looking for employment in the healthcare industry will be able to access a centralized hub designed to put them on the fast track to gain training and possible employment. In response to the critical workforce shortages highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Birmingham Region Health Partnership (BRHP) was established through a collaborative effort between the City of Birmingham and five key partners: Central Six AlabamaWorks!, STRIVE Birmingham, the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), Prosper Birmingham, and the Women’s Foundation of Alabama. Together, they have co-designed a comprehensive solution to address the vulnerabilities in Birmingham’s healthcare ecosystem, ensuring the region is prepared for future public health challenges.

“The Good Jobs grant is a game-changer for our region,” says Kristen Holder, Executive Director of Central Six AlabamaWorks!. “The grant is providing us with the capacity to connect previously isolated pieces of our workforce ecosystem – training providers, employers, and community-based organizations to create a best-in-class Healthcare Workforce ecosystem. This unique, integrated approach represents a true investment in our community, aligning industry needs with workforce development to create sustainable, long-term economic growth.”

Over the duration of the grant, the BRHP will train 1,200 jobseekers for high-quality, in-demand healthcare roles throughout the region. The goal is to employ 1,000 individuals in these critical positions. The program is specifically focused on empowering marginalized communities, by providing them with opportunities to access high-paying, sustainable careers in the healthcare sector, from which they have historically been excluded.

“The BRHP will not only address the current workforce shortages, but it will also create equitable access to jobs that offer meaningful career growth and stability for all Birmingham residents,” said Cornell Wesley, Chief Economic Development Officer for the City of Birmingham. “Through this initiative, we are building a more resilient healthcare workforce that will improve our region’s ability to respond to future public health crises.”

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply immediately for opportunities that will provide them with the training and skills needed to thrive in the healthcare field.

For more information on how to apply, visit www.goodjobsbham.com or call (205) 259-8033.