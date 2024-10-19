HBCU Football Roundup: Miles College Defense to be Tested Against Clark Atlanta

By Donald Hunt | For The Birmingham Times

Miles College has now won four consecutive games and sits atop the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). Coming off an impressive 31-21 victory over Albany State last week, the Golden Bears (4-2, 4-0) now travel to Clark Atlanta (4-1-1, 4-1) for a Saturday, Oct. 19 kickoff at 12 p.m. The Panthers are tied for second place in the standings with Fort Valley State (4-2, 4-1).

Expect the Miles College defense to be tested. Clark Atlanta is led by quarterback David Wright III who is ranked sixth in NCAA Division II passing. Wright has thrown for 1,845 yards with 19 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Wide receiver Armone Harris leads the country with 11 receiving touchdowns.

Last week, Miles College received stellar performances from linebacker William Hardy (seven total tackles), defensive back Jeremiah Hudson-Davis seven total tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack) and defensive end Jamichael Rogers (five total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack) in the win over Albany State. The Golden Bears will have to control the prolific passing attack of Clark Atlanta in the biggest game of the week in the SIAC.

In other SIAC action, Tuskegee University (3-3, 3-1) will host Kentucky State on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. in what should be another major clash in the conference. Tuskegee University is on a three-game winning streak. The Golden Tigers posted a 27-17 win over Lane College last week. Tuskegee University quarterback Raequan Beal completed 10-of-19 passes for 170 yards and two TDs to help his team pick up an important conference win.

In the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Alabama A&M and Alabama State have a bye week leading up to the Magic City Classic on Oct. 26 at Legion Field. Alabama State defeated Mississippi Valley State, 54-17, last week. Alabama A&M crushed Bethune-Cookman, 56-12, to carry some momentum into one of the biggest HBCU football games of the year.

