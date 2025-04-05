Birmingham City Schools Honor 2024-25 Teachers of the Year

Birmingham City Schools

Andrea Burrell Bobbs, a second-grade teacher at Sun Valley Elementary School, was named the Elementary Teacher of the Year for 2024-2025 for Birmingham City Schools. And, Aubrey Bennett, a dedicated 12th-grade U.S. Government, Economics, and Advanced Placement African American History teacher at George Washington Carver High School, has been named the Secondary Teacher of the Year for the system.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan, executive leadership, and school administrators informed Bobbs of the award during a surprise presentation in March.

Bobbs has devoted 20 years to enriching the lives of children within Birmingham City Schools. Inspired by her grandmother, Bobbs is passionate about advocating for students with mental health challenges and building strong relationships that inspire active learning.

She focuses on creating real-world learning experiences to support the whole child. Her innovative approach, including the design and implementation of Take-Home Fluency Packs, has led to significant academic achievements, with 70% of second-grade students meeting their benchmark goals by the end of the school year.

As a leader and lifelong learner, Bobbs has taken on numerous leadership roles, including serving on the Sun Valley Leadership Team, as Second Grade Lead Teacher, Mentor Teacher, Spelling Bee Coordinator, Professional Development Facilitator, and Field Trip Coordinator.

Her educational journey began with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Stillman College, followed by a Master of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Montevallo and an Ed.S. degree in Teacher Leadership from the University of West Alabama.

Bennett, a 17-year veteran in education, has spent the last 11 years inspiring students at Carver High School. Growing up in a single-parent household, Bennett found his passion for social studies in a classroom in East Syracuse, New York, thanks to his fourth-grade teacher, Mr. Sampson. This early inspiration has driven him to provide his students with opportunities to see the world through a different lens, including field trips to the Legacy Museum, Voter Round Table Forums, Financial Literacy Seminars, and African Food Tastings.

As the sponsor of the Student Government Association (SGA) and the Carver High School Attendance Liaison, Bennett has worked tirelessly to increase student attendance and engagement. His efforts have led to a significant decrease in chronic absenteeism and the creation of monthly events aimed at combating truancy.

Bennett’s dedication to his students extends beyond the classroom. He has made history at Carver High School by having five out of 14 students earn qualifying scores on the African American Studies AP exam. His leadership roles include Project-Based Learning Liaison, Social Studies Department Chair, Financial Literacy Coordinator, and Imagine Learning Facilitator for Virtual Learning.

Bennett’s commitment to education and his students is evident in his continuous pursuit of professional growth. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resource Management from Marist College and a Master’s in Secondary Education from the University of Phoenix. He is currently working towards becoming a National Board Certified Teacher.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

