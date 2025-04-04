April 3, 2025

_____________________________

Employment

Director of Guest and Premium Services

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) 1. Event Manager: City Walk BHAM and 2. Real Estate Property Manager for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT4/03/2025

Job Posting: Premium Services Manager

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) 1. Job Posting: Premium Services Manager for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT4/03/2025

Dog Park Attendant Part time

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Dog Park Attendant Part time, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT4/03/2025

Systems and Network Administrator

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) 1. : Systems and Network Administrator for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT3/27/2025

LEGAL

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT

OF JEFFERSON COUNTY ALABAMA

Wilmington Savings Fund )

Society, FSB, )

Plaintiff, ) CASE NO. 01-CV-2024-904946.00

)

)

Jessica Moore and Kayla Wilson )

Defendant(s) )

) PUBLICATION NOTICE

To: Jessica Moore and Kayla Wilson Last Known Address 1541 Dennison Ave, Birmingham, AL 35211

You are hereby notified that filed a Complaint for Ejectment on in the Jefferson County Circuit Court against Jessica Moore and Kayla Wilson (“Defendants”). Numerous attempts to locate the Defendants for service of process have been unsuccessful.

This notice is to run for four consecutive weeks. You are hereby notified that you must answer the complaint by the 30th day of March 2025, which is 30 days from the last date of publication or default judgment may be entered against you for not answering.

DONE and ORDERED this 28th day of February, 2025.

/s/ PAT BALLARD CIRCUIT JUDGE

BT4/03/2025

CASE NO. CV-2024-90604

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CHRISTY STINSON; ESTATE OF RICHARD TEEN MOORE; ESTATE OF ANN STINSON; WILLIAM STINSON; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 14, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 5, in Block 3, in the Survey of Springfield Addition to West End, as shown by map recorded in Volume 15, at Page 86, records of Maps of Surveys in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2022028716 as follows: LOT 5 BLK 3 SPRINGFIELD ADD TO WEST END

and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-17-1-016-006.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 16, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT4/03/2025

CASE NO. CV-2024-900440

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CRAIG CARNELL; COOK-COBRA COMPANY, INC.; AARON HUMPHREYS; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on February 3, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The West Half of Lot 11, in Block 10, according to the survey of Melville Court Survey, as recorded in Map Book 16, Page 28, in the Office of the Judge of Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019042856 as follows: W 1/2 of Lot 11 BLK 10 Melville Court

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-27-1-022-012.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 16, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT4/03/2025

CASE NO. CV-2024-900560

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: STATE OF ALBAMA ELIZABETH S. POWELL THE WIFE OF/AND HARVEY A. POWELL, JR. AND THEIR HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, HERBERT E. PAGEL, AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED JT. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY ALABAMA CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA AND ANY AND ALL PTHER UNKNOWN HEIRS CLAIMANTS OR INTERESTED PARTIES CLAIMING ANY RIGHT TITLE, ESTATE, LEIN OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED HEREIN,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on February 11, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on March 11, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on April 17, 2025 at 11:15 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2630 17th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 352058

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-32-4-017-005.000 a/k/a 0122003240170050000000

Legal Description: Lots 6, Block A, according to the Survey of Shadyside Park Addition to Birmingham as recorded in Map Book 13, Page 31, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOT 6 BLK SHADY SIDE PARK ADD TO BIHAM LYING S OF I-59.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT4/03/2025

CASE NO. CV-2024-900567

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: STATE OF ALABAMA, ELLA FREEMAN BOWDEN AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, (DECEASED), HERBERT E. PAGEL AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA AND ANY AND ALL OTHER UNKNOWN HEIRS, CLAIMANTS OR INTERESTED PARTIES CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTAGE, LEIN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED HEREIN,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on February 12, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on March 11, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on May 5, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2626 17th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-32-4-017-004.000 a/k/a 0122003240170040000000

Legal Description: Lot 5, Block A, according to the Survey of Shadyside Park Addition to Birmingham as recorded in Map Book 13, Page 31, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOT 5 BLK A SHADY SIDE PARK ADD TO BIHAM LYING S OF I-59.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT4/03/2025

CASE NO. CV-2024-900534

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, BAMA LTD, INC., RESIDENTIAL FUNDING CORPORTATION, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; AND ANY AND ALL OTHER UNKNOWN HEIRS, CLAIMANTS OR INTERESTED PARTIES CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED HEREIN,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on February 10, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on March 11, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on April 17, 2025 at 11:15 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1936 Clover Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35214

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-21-2-002-030.000 a/k/a 012200212002030000000

Legal Description: Lots 27, Block 4, according to the Survey of Shadyside Park Addition to Birmingham as recorded in Map Book 163, Page 11, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOT 27 BLK 4 PHASE 1 4TH SECT HUNTINGTON HILLS 1ST ADD 163/81

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT4/03/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-900880.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ALISON LEA KETCHAM and LISA LYNN LARGE, as heirs of E. RAY LARGE; PAMELA J. PARSONS, as heir of STANFORD J. SKINNER; STANFORD J. SKINNER and unknown heirs of STANFORD J. SKINNER; E. RAY LARGE; DALE CORLEY and unknown heirs of DALE CORLEY; JAMES M. COOKE and unknown heirs of JAMES M. COOKE; ROSEMARY COOKE and unknown heirs of ROSEMARY COOKE; JAMES M. COOKE, JR.; MYRA LEIGH GERONTAKIS; JOHN MORGAN COOKE; JAMES W. CONRAD, III, as Trustee; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 7, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2104 18th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-4-031-002.000

Legal Description: Lot 2, in Block 11, according to the map and survey of E. A. Westbrook as recorded in Map Book 74, Page 356, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019111476 as follows: LOT 2 BLK 11 E A WESTBROOK 74/356)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 30, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT4/03/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-900876.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: HENRY D. MARTIN and unknown heirs of HENRY D. MARTIN; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROSCOE WHISENANT; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROOSEVELT WHISENANT; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ETHEL WHISENANT; ROOSEVELT WHISENANT, III and unknown heirs of ROOSEVELT WHISENANT, III; PATRICIA WHISENANT BOWEN and unknown heirs of PATRICIA WHISENANT BOWEN; REPUBLIC FINANCE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 7, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 3401 33rd Terrace North, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-13-4-001-007.000

Legal Description: Lots 11 and 12, Block 1, according to the Survey of Douglasville, as recorded in Map Book 5, Page 119, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2022101000 as follows: LOTS 11+12 BLK 1 DOUGLASVILLE)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 21, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT4/03/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-900875.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ANGELA WELLS, individually and as heir of GWENDOLYN ADAMS; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GWENDOLYN ADAMS; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LAWRENCE ADAMS; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EVELYN ADAMS; HEALTHCARE AUTHORITY FOR MEDICAL WEST, AN AFFILIATE OF UAB HEALTH SYSTEM; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 7, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 4762 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-23-00-28-2-038-008.000

Legal Description: SW ½ of Lot 29, in Block 4, in the survey of F.M. Wood, as recorded in Deed Book 71, Page 367, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in the City of Birmingham, Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017023617 as follows: SW ½ LOT 29 BLK 4 F M WOOD)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 30, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT4/03/2025

CASE NO. CV-2024-900062

SECOND AMENDED NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: HEIRS OF ALPHONSO RIGGS, DECEASED; JOHNNIE LEVERT, DECEASED; JACKIE MCSWAIN, DECEASED; ESTELLA RIGGS; VANESSA DEDRICK; FREDDIE MEISTER; CALVIN RIGGS, DECEASED; ALHONSO RIGGS JR. DECEASED; JANEL MAYER; PORTIA COLEMAN BROWN; LARRY A. RIGGS, JR. DECEASED; ALABAMA MEDICAID AGENCY; DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY-IRS; ROYAL FURNITURE COMPANY, INC; J.T. SMALLWOOD; JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; LATONYA RIGGS JONES; TARA LASHONE RIGGS; SHAWNDA MICMILLAN; LILIAN DECENA RIGGS; ANTHONY LEVERT; ANTONIO LANIER LEVERT; JOYCELYN DIONE LEVERT STARR; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on January 5, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That part of Lot 3, in Block 3, according to the survey of the property of J.M. Ware, as recorded in Deed Record Volume 158, page 131, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, more particularly described as follows: Begin on the westerly line of 12th Street as shown by the said plat at most southerly and easterly comer of said Lot 3: run thence southwesterly along the southeasterly lines of said Lot 3 for a distance of 100 feet; run thence northwesterly and parallel with the westerly line of 12th Street for a distance of 50 feet; run thence northeasterly and parallel with the southeasterly line of said Lot 3 for a distance of 100 feet to a point on the westerly line of 12th Street; run thence southeasterly along 12th Street for a distance of 50 feet to the Point of Beginning a/k/a SE 50 FT of NE 100 FT of LOT 3 BLK 3 JM WARE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 16, 2025 at 9:00 a.m., in Room 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT4/03/2025

CASE NO. CV-2024-904172

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DAVID M. KILLINGSWORTH; CRAIG T. DOUGHTY; CASTLE DEMOLITION & CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC.; MILTON SHARPE; LINDA YOUNG-SHARPE; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 18, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lots 4, 5 and 6, in Block C, Mary E. Gallaghers Map of West Highland Addition to Pratt City as platted in Plat Book 4 Page 374.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2024057631 as follows: LOTS 4 THROUGH 6 BLK C MARY E GALLAGHERS MAP OF WESTHIGHLAND ADD TO PRATT CITY PB 4 PAGE 374

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-19-3-001-099.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 21, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT4/03/2025

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT

OF JEFFERSON COUNTY ALABAMA

U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee for the CIM TRUST 2023-NR1 Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2023-NR1 ) ) Plaintiff, ) CASE NO. 01-CV-2024-904809.00 vs. ) Demeatrius Jones ) ) Defendant ) )

PUBLICATION NOTICE

To: Demeatrius Jones Last Known Address 3020 33RD WAY NORTH, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35207

You are hereby notified that U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee for the CIM TRUST 2023-NR1 Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2023-NR1 filed a Complaint for Ejectment on November 25, 2024 in the Jefferson County Circuit Court against Demeatrius Jones (“Defendant”). Numerous attempts to locate the Defendant for service of process have been unsuccessful.

This notice is to run for four consecutive weeks. You are hereby notified that you must answer the complaint by the ________ day of _________, 2025, which is 30 days from the last date of publication or default judgment may be entered against you for not answering.

BT4/3/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Titusville Community Project P.04134, 2nd St S, 3rd Ave S,3rd St S, Kappa Ave S, 1st Ave/Way S, 4th Ave S, Omega St S, Delta St S, Gamma St S, and Alpha St S for the State of Alabama and Jefferson County, City of Birmingham and the Birmingham Water Works, owner, and have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birmingham Water Works board (Architect/Engineer)

Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc.

Contractor

2550 Cone Drive

Birmingham, Al 35217

BT4/03/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of New Monumental Sign for Tarrant Intermediate and High School for the State of Alabama and the County of Tarrant. Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC

(Contractor)

______ PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

BT4/3/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Ingle Demolition & Salvage, Inc. Contractor, has completed the Contract for Alteration of 900 13th St South, Birmingham, AL 35294 for the State of Alabama and the (County) (City) of Birmingham. Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Associated Space Design Inc. at 5404 S Seventh Court, Birmingham, AL 35212.

Ingle Demolition & Salvage, Inc

(Contractor)

3700 Old Jasper Hwy, Adamsville, AL 35005

(Business Address)

BT4/3/2025

Invitation to Bid

The Birmingham Airport Authority (BAA) in Birmingham, AL, is accepting sealed bids for the above referenced item. Sealed bids should be plainly marked and will be received at:

Ed Seoane

Birmingham Airport Authority

5900 Messer Airport Highway

Birmingham, AL 35212

Until 2:00 PM CST, Thursday, April 17th, 2025, at which time bids will be opened at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport and read aloud. All bids received after that time will be returned unopened. The BAA highly recommends hand or courier delivery of bids to the BAA front office located at the southern end of the terminal building on the lower level. Please visit https://www.flybirmingham.com/procurement/ to obtain a copy of the Invitation to Bid, which contains additional critical information.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

A Base Bid which includes the relocation of a 2,000-foot-long section of Taxiway H, with all associated electrical, grading, and drainage improvements along with new pavement markings and final site restoration;

A Bid Alternate #1 which includes the milling and asphalt strengthening overlay of the remaining 3,200-feet of Taxiway H, with all associated grading, drainage, and electrical improvements along with new pavement markings and final site restoration;

A Bid Alternate #2 which includes the replacement of the Taxiway H Edge Lighting system with new LED light fixtures and associated components.

BT4/03/2025

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by UAB PM Darren Kruty on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35294. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at dkruty@uabmc.edu and cc’d to tclark@pooleandcompany.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB HSROC LINEAR ACCELERATOR REPLACEMENT WOMEN & INFANTS CENTER

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

UAB PROJECT NO. # H245025

SCOPE OF WORK:

The scope of work includes replacement of a linear accelerator and associated equipment, which includes modifying Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing as required. The project will be performed in an occupied hospital and is located on the 1st Floor of the UAB Women & Infants Center, so particular and specific care will be required to limit disturbances, coordinate shutdowns, and follow strict Infection Control and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. Adjacent spaces are sensitive to noise, vibrations, and dust and will require implementation of measures to mitigate these issues. General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified must have demonstrable knowledge and experience as a General Contractor (not as CM) with similar Imaging and Operating Room projects completed in an operating Hospital clinical environment, and must demonstrate experience with the implementation, monitoring and management of Infection Control Measures and Interim Life Safety Measures as a General Contractor on similar projects. The UAB Women & Infants Center location is 1700 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233.

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-

QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor’s bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only Prime Contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project.

Prospective Bidder’s Pre-

qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 2:00pm local time on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to tclark@pooleandcompany.com.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor and subcontractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about April 15, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon or extend the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

POOLE & COMPANY ARCHITECTS, PC 1827 1st AVENUE NORTH, SUITE 100

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35203

(205) 326-2206

(205) 326-2201

tclark@pooleandcompany.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available on Monday, April 14, 2025 at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; McGraw-Hill Construction Dodge, 3000 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233; at the Construct Connect Plan Room, 30 Technology Parkway South, Suite 100, Norcross, GA 30092; and at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, 3600 Fourth Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if

such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2- 12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). Bids will be received until Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 2:00pm local time at the 2020 Building, 2020 8th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233.

Bid proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Darren Kruty, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, bid proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed bid proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All bid proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshall’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory pre-bid conference for prequalified Prime General Contractor’s will be held at the 2020 Building, 2020 8th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233 on Wednesday, April 23, at 10:00 AM CST. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT4/03/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Bessemer City Schools Board of Education at their office in the

main board room, 1621 5th Ave. North Bessemer, AL 35021, until 10:00 AM, CDT Monday, April 21,

2025, Attn: Crystal Briggs, CSFO for

PROJECT: CHARLES F. HARD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – ROOFTOP MECHANICAL UNIT REPLACEMENT

BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. General Contractor’s License number and type must be on the envelope.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Bessemer City Schools Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

The Owner intends to award the contract for this work to a pre-qualified General/Roofing Contractor. The Owner will accept proposals only from firms which demonstrate their experience and ability to perform the work necessary for this project. Interested General/Roofing Contractors must submit a Contractor’s Qualification Certificate. Minimum Qualifications to be certified by prospective bidders include: 1) statutory licensure requirements, 2) bonding capacity in excess of $1,000,000 dollars, 3) minimum of five (5) years successful history as an approved, authorized or licensed General/Roofing Contractor, 4) minimum annual income of $750,000 dollars in construction value for the past three (3) years, and 5) successful current and recent experience in work for commercial construction with scope similar to this Project within the specified schedule. Joint venture arrangements must qualify solely on the strength of the principal firm’s qualifications. Notarized Contractor’s Qualifications Certificates must be submitted to the Architect by a General Contractor by Friday, April 11, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. CDT. The required Form of Certificate is AIA Document A305 Contractor’s Qualification Statement 2020 Edition and Application with Attachments available from the Architect.

Bid Drawings and Specifications will be available and can be requested digitally or examined at the office of the Architect on and after March 24. 2025.

Name of Architect: John Brennan / Cliff Watkins

Name of Company: Davis Architects, Inc.

Address: 120 Twenty Third Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Phone No.: (205) 322-7482

Bid Documents can also be reviewed at F.W. Dodge Plan Rooms, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority Plan Room, Construction Market Data Plan Room and obtained from Alabama Graphic Digital Plan Room. Cost of printing plans and specifications are non-refundable.

General Contractor Bidders may obtain a digital copy of the documents from Davis Architects, Cliff Watkins– cwatkins@dadot.com. Hard copy sets of drawings and specifications will be available to General Contractors bidders and others for the cost of printing and handling directly from the documents printer: Alabama Graphics (2801 Fifth Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233; phone 205/252-8505). Addenda and other bidding information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the Architect. Release of the Bid Documents to the bidder does not imply acceptance of the bidder’s qualifications by the Owner or Architect.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Alabama law (section 41-4-116, code of Alabama 1975) provides that every bid submitted and contract executed shall contain a certification that the vendor, contractor, and all of its affiliates that make sales for delivery into Alabama or leases for use in Alabama are registered, collecting, and remitting Alabama state and local sales, use, and/or lease tax on all taxable sales and leases in Alabama. By submitting a response to this solicitation, the bidder is hereby certifying that they are in full compliance with Act No. 2006-557; they are not barred from bidding or entering into a contract pursuant to 41-4-116, and acknowledges that the Owner may declare the contract void if the certification is false.

Nonresident bidders must accompany any written Bid Documents with a written opinion of an attorney at law licensed to practice law in such nonresident bidder’s state or domicile, as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of that state to its own business entities whose principal places of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at Charles F. Hard Elementary School, 2801 Arlington Ave. Bessemer, AL 35020 on Monday, April 14, 2025 at 3:30 PM CST. The project site will be visited. Attendance by General Contractor, Bid Conference and the site visit is mandatory.

Awarding Authority:

Bessemer City Schools Board of Education

Reginal Mitchell, Director of Support Operations

Dr. Dana Nicole Arreola, Superintendent

Architect:

Davis Architects, Inc.

John Brennan, Principal

Cliff Watkins, Project Coordinator

BT4/03/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Bessemer City Schools Board of Education at their office in the

main board room, 1621 5th Ave. North Bessemer, AL 35021, until 11:00 AM, CDT Monday, April 21,

2025, Attn: Crystal Briggs, CSFO for

PROJECT: WEST HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND J.S. ABRAMS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ROOF REPLACEMENTS

BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. General Contractor’s License number and type must be on the envelope.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Bessemer City Schools Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

The Owner intends to award the contract for this work to a pre-qualified General/Roofing Contractor. The Owner will accept proposals only from firms which demonstrate their experience and ability to perform the work necessary for this project. Interested General/Roofing Contractors must submit a Contractor’s Qualification Certificate. Minimum Qualifications to be certified by prospective bidders include: 1) statutory licensure requirements, 2) bonding capacity in excess of $1,000,000 dollars, 3) minimum of five (5) years successful history as an approved, authorized or licensed General/Roofing Contractor, 4) minimum annual income of $750,000 dollars in construction value for the past three (3) years, and 5) successful current and recent experience in work for commercial construction with scope similar to this Project within the specified schedule. Joint venture arrangements must qualify solely on the strength of the principal firm’s qualifications. Notarized Contractor’s Qualifications Certificates must be submitted to the Architect by a General Contractor by Friday, April 11, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. CDT. The required Form of Certificate is AIA Document A305 Contractor’s Qualification Statement 2020 Edition and Application with Attachments available from the Architect.

Bid Drawings and Specifications will be available and can be requested digitally or examined at the office of the Architect on and after March 24. 2025.

Name of Architect: John Brennan / Cliff Watkins

Name of Company: Davis Architects, Inc.

Address: 120 Twenty Third Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Phone No.: (205) 322-7482

Bid Documents can also be reviewed at F.W. Dodge Plan Rooms, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority Plan Room, Construction Market Data Plan Room and obtained from Alabama Graphic Digital Plan Room. Cost of printing plans and specifications are non-refundable.

General Contractor Bidders may obtain a digital copy of the documents from Davis Architects, Cliff Watkins– cwatkins@dadot.com. Hard copy sets of drawings and specifications will be available to General Contractors bidders and others for the cost of printing and handling directly from the documents printer: Alabama Graphics (2801 Fifth Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233; phone 205/252-8505). Addenda and other bidding information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the Architect. Release of the Bid Documents to the bidder does not imply acceptance of the bidder’s qualifications by the Owner or Architect.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Alabama law (section 41-4-116, code of Alabama 1975) provides that every bid submitted and contract executed shall contain a certification that the vendor, contractor, and all of its affiliates that make sales for delivery into Alabama or leases for use in Alabama are registered, collecting, and remitting Alabama state and local sales, use, and/or lease tax on all taxable sales and leases in Alabama. By submitting a response to this solicitation, the bidder is hereby certifying that they are in full compliance with Act No. 2006-557; they are not barred from bidding or entering into a contract pursuant to 41-4-116, and acknowledges that the Owner may declare the contract void if the certification is false.

Nonresident bidders must accompany any written Bid Documents with a written opinion of an attorney at law licensed to practice law in such nonresident bidder’s state or domicile, as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of that state to its own business entities whose principal places of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at starting at J.S. Abrams Elementary School 1200 23rd St. N. Bessemer, AL with West Hills Elementary 710 Glenn Rd Bessemer, AL to follow on Monday, April 14, 2025 at 1:30 PM CST. The project site will be visited. Attendance by General Contractor, Bid Conference and the site visit is mandatory.

Awarding Authority:

Bessemer City Schools Board of Education

Reginal Mitchell, Director of Support Operations

Dr. Dana Nicole Arreola, Superintendent

Architect:

Davis Architects, Inc.

John Brennan, Principal

Cliff Watkins, Project Coordinator

BT4/03/2025

LEGAL NOTICE

Notification is hereby given that PNC Bank, National Association, 222 Delaware Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19899, New Castle County, has filed an application with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) on March 27, 2025 as specified in 12 CFR Part 5 for permission to operate a Mobile Banking Branch at 1500 Daniel Payne Dr. Birmingham, AL 35214 and at any future locations in Jefferson County in the state of Alabama.

Any person wishing to comment on this application may file comments in writing with the Director for Large Bank Licensing, Office of the Comptroller 7 Times Square, 10th Floor Mailroom, New York, New York 10036 or LicensingPublicComments@occ.treas.gov within 30 days after the date of this publication. The public portion of the application is available on request. Information about this filing (including, for example, the closing date of the public comment period) may be found in the OCC’s Weekly Bulletin available on the OCC’s website (https://www.occ.gov/).

BT4/03/2025

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Jeff Orr on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, April 15, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at jeorr@uabmc.edu and copied to rachelh@bparchitects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

North Pavilion 5th Floor – Equipment Replacement for OR 520

For The

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

UAB Project No.: H245011

SCOPE OF WORK:

This project involves equipment replacement in an existing operating room. Replacement will include a new C-arm, table, and ceiling air delivery system. There will be emphasis on structural, electrical, and mechanical disciplines. Coordination with equipment vendors will be necessary. The budget is anticipated to be between $1,000,000 and $1,200,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Control and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid/perform work for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, April 15, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about April 18, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel Architects

2805 Crescent Avenue, Suite 200

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Ms. Stacy Williams

205-870-1876

stacyw@bparchitects.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is May 6, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Jeffry Orr, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on May 6, 2025 will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be April 24, 2025 at 2:00 PM at UAB Hospital Facilities, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT3/27/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids will be received by the County Commission of Mobile County, Alabama, in the Mobile Government Plaza, Eighth Floor South Tower, Mobile, Alabama, until 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, and then publicly opened for furnishing all labor and materials, and performing all work required by Mobile County and described as follows:

FAA AIP No. 3-01-0023-023-2025

Mobile County Project No. CCP-003-2020C

Michael Baker Project No.: 205667

Jeremiah Denton Airport

Dauphin Island, Alabama

Replace Bulkhead (Phase II)

The work is generally described as follows: The project consists of the replacement of the existing concrete bulkhead with a stone revetment at the Jeremiah A. Denton Airport.

60 CALENDAR DAYS are allowed for the construction of the project.

All bids must be on blank forms provided in the specifications and submitted in its entirety. A cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank or a bidder’s bond, payable to Mobile County, Alabama, for an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount bid, but in no event more than ten thousand dollars ($10,000.00), shall be filed with the bid, as a bid guaranty. The bidder’s bond shall be prepared on the form specified and issued by a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Alabama.

This project is being bid EXCLUDING TAXES and requires the Contractor to comply with applicable provisions of Section 40-9-14.1, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended; applicable provisions of the Alabama Administrative Code; and applicable requirements of the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR).

A performance bond in the form and terms approved by the County in an amount not less than the contract price will be required at the signing of the contract. A labor and materials bond in the form and terms approved by the County in an amount not less than the contract price, insuring payment for all labor and materials, shall also be required at the signing of the contract. In addition, the contractor must furnish to the County at the time of the signing of the contract a certificate of insurance coverage as provided in the specifications. The right is reserved to reject any and/or all bids and to waive informalities and to furnish any item of material or work to change the amount of said contract.

Liquidated damages for non-completion of the work within the time limit agreed upon will be assessed in accordance with the terms of the contract.

Specifications are on file and may be viewed in the Mobile County, Alabama, Engineering Department, Mobile Government Plaza, Sixth Floor South Tower, Mobile, Alabama, or in the office of MICHAEL BAKER INTERNATIONAL, INC., 11 N. WATER STREET, SUITE 14290, MOBILE, AL 36602. Specifications may be obtained by prime contractor bidders by depositing ONE HUNDRED AND NO/100 DOLLARS ($100.00) with the Project Engineer for each set. This deposit shall be refunded in full upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. The cost of and return of additional sets of specifications shall be in accord with Section 39-2-3(b), Code of Alabama (1975). No Specifications will be issued later than twenty‑four (24) hours prior to the time indicated above for receiving bids.

Each bid must be submitted in a SEALED ENVELOPE, addressed to the OWNER. If the BID is sent through the mail or other delivery system, the sealed envelope shall be enclosed in a separate envelope with the notation “BID ENCLOSED for “Replace Bulkhead (Phase II) at Jeremiah A. Denton Airport” on the face thereof.

A pre-bid conference will be held on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 10:30 A.M. in the Mobile County, Alabama Engineering Department, Mobile Government Plaza, Sixth Floor South Tower, Mobile, Alabama. All prospective bidders should have a representative present at the pre-bid conference.

No contract will be awarded unless the bidder, whether resident or non-resident of Alabama, is properly licensed and qualified to perform the work described herein in accordance with all applicable laws of the State of Alabama. This shall include evidence of holding a current certificate to engage in general contracting in the State of Alabama, issued by the State of Alabama Licensing Board for General Contractors, Montgomery, Alabama, as required by Section 34-8-2, Code of Alabama (1975). Any contractor that desires to bid as a prime contractor must have at least one of the following major classifications of license per Section 230-X-1-.27 of the State of Alabama Licensing Board for General Contractors Administrative Code:

1.e.) Heavy and Railroad Construction or appropriate specialty license

Out of state corporations shall furnish a certificate of authority to transact business in Alabama. Out of state limited liability companies shall provide proof of registration to transact business in this state.

Prior to the award of a competitively bid contract to a contractor having one or more employees in the State of Alabama, Alabama law requires that the contractor provide the County proof of enrollment in E-Verify (see www.uscis.gov/everify).

If applicable to a contract resulting from this bid invitation, the successful bidder must comply with the Mobile County Contractor Felony Investigation Policy, available in the Engineering Department, or online at www.mobilecountyal.gov/government/departments/engineering.

No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of one hundred twenty (120) days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the County Commission of Mobile County, Alabama.

It is the policy of the Mobile County Commission that disadvantaged business enterprises as defined in 40 CFR Part 26 shall have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts funded in whole or part with Federal funds.

All bidders and proposers shall make good faith efforts, as defined in Appendix A of 49 CFR Part 26, Regulations of the Office of the Secretary of Transportation, to subcontract 4.57% of the dollar value of the prime contract to small business concerns owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals (DBE). In the event the bidder for this solicitation qualifies as DBE, the contract goal shall be deemed to have been met. Individuals who are rebuttable presumed to be socially and economically disadvantaged include women, Blacks, Hispanics, Native Americans, Asian-Pacific Americans and Asian-Indian Americans. The apparent successful bidder (proposer) will be required to submit information concerning the DBE’s that will participate in this contract (subcontract). The information will include the name and address of each DBE, a description of the work to be performed by each named firm, and the dollar value of the contract (subcontract). If the bidder fails to achieve the contract goal as stated herein, it will be required to provide documentation demonstrating that it made good faith efforts in attempting to do so. A bid that fails to meet these requirements will be considered nonresponsive.

By submitting a bid under this solicitation, except for those items listed by the bidder on a separate and clearly identified attachment to this bid, the bidder certifies that steel and each manufactured product, is produced in the United States (as defined in the clause Buy American – Steel and Manufactured Products For Construction Contracts) and that components of unknown origin are considered to have been produced or manufactured outside the United States.

Bidders may obtain from Michael Baker International, Inc. lists of articles, materials, and supplies accepted from this provision.

The Mobile County Commission reserves the right to waive any informalities or irregularities in the bids received and to reject any or all bids or to award or refrain from awarding the contract for the work, whichever is deemed to be in the Owner’s best interests.

COUNTY COMMISSION OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

BY: MERCERIA LUDGOOD, PRESIDENT

BT4/3/2025

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)

RENTAL HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AND REHABILITAION

The Jefferson County Commission received funding from the U.S. Department of Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA-2) Program to support housing stability. Per Treasury guidance, a portion of these funds can be used to support affordable rental housing and eviction prevention purposes, including rental housing development and rehabilitation. Jefferson County, through its Department of Community Services, is seeking proposals from qualified Non-Profit (501 (c) (3)) Organizations with a strong history of successfully developing and marketing quality affordable rental housing to address the housing needs of lower income residents of the Jefferson County Community Development Consortium (all of Jefferson County outside of the cities of Birmingham, Bessemer, Sumiton, and Helena). Proposals may be submitted for rental development and/or rehabilitation. Jefferson County will comply with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) HOME Program policies in administering the projects. Eligible respondents must be capable of meeting all Federal, State, and local requirements.

Sealed proposals must be submitted to the Department of Community Services (in-hand) at the below address no later than 5:00 P.M. on April 28, 2025. Please clearly mark “Proposal for 2025 Rental Housing Development and Rehabilitation.”

Suite A-430

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North

Birmingham, AL 35203

The complete RFP may be viewed on the Jefferson County Department of Community Services website at https://www.jccal.org/Default.asp?ID=1255&pg=Requests+for+Proposals%2FQualifications. Copies of the RFP can be picked up at the above address or requested via e-mail to Michelle Pickett at pickettm@jccal.org. All requests by means other than in-person visits to the above noted Office will be responded to via e-mail or United States Postal Service. All questions should be addressed to Michelle Pickett at (205) 325-5761.

Timeline:

Friday, March 21 RFP published on County website

Friday, March 28 RFP published in papers

Friday, April 4 RFP questions due to Community Services

Wednesday, April 9 Community Services to publish response to questions on Community Services webpage

(Responses will be published by 5 pm 4/9/2025)

Wednesday, April 9 at 2pm Mandatory pre-bid meeting for respondents (virtual)

To join the mandatory pre-bid meeting, find link at

Community Services website on Request for Proposals page.

Monday, April 28 RFP responses due by 5 PM

BT3/27/2025

INVITATION FOR BIDS

REBID OF uss DRUM TANK CLEANOUT – PHASE II

Sealed bids will be received by the USS Alabama Battleship Commission at the Battleship Memorial Park Commission Room located at 2703 Battleship Parkway in Mobile, AL 36602, until 3:00 p.m., Local Time, Thursday, April 17, 2025, and then publicly opened and read for furnishing all labor and materials and performing all work for the following project: Rebid of USS DRUM Tank Cleanout – Phase II (Proj. No. 1165005) .

Specifications may be inspected at Volkert, Inc., 1110 Montlimar Drive, Suite 1050, Mobile, AL. Electronic Specifications may be obtained via email for review only from Volkert, Inc. (Email: keturah.doherty@volkert.com). All bids must be submitted on a numbered set of Specifications obtained from Volkert, Inc. as described in the Instructions to Bidders.

Copies of the Specifications for bidding purposes may be obtained from Volkert, Inc. upon a non-refundable payment of $40.00 per set. No Specifications will be issued later than twenty-four (24) hours prior to bid submission time.

A MANDATORY pre-bid meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m., Local Time, Thursday, April 10, 2025 at Battleship Memorial Park. Specific items related to this project will be discussed and the USS Drum will be open to contractors for inspection during this time.

Bids must be submitted on the standard forms included with the Contract Documents.

A Guarantee will be required with each bid for at least 5% of the amount of bid not to exceed $10,000 filed in the form of a certified check or Bid Bond payable to the USS Alabama Battleship Commission. Bid Bonds shall include certification that the bonding company is listed in Circular 570 of the U.S. Treasury Department. The name, address, telephone number and contact person for the bonding company shall also be included.

The Contractor shall also furnish both a Contract Bond and a Labor and Material Bond. All bonds shall be for 100% of the Contract price.

The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids and to waive any informalities in bids received.

Envelope containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to the Executive Director, USS Alabama Battleship Commission, Battleship Memorial Park, Gift Shop Ticket Office, 2703 Battleship Parkway, Mobile, Alabama 36602: “Bid for Rebid of USS DRUM Tank Cleanout – Phase II (Proj. No. 1165005)”, to be opened 3:00 p.m., Local Time, Thursday, April 17, 2025. The Bidder’s Alabama State Contractor’s License Number shall be included on the envelope containing the submitted proposal.

Attention of Bidders is also called to the license required by Title 34, Chapter 8, of the code of Alabama, 1975, and amendments thereto, relating to the licensing of General Contractors. Only bids from pre-qualified contractors licensed by the Alabama State Licensing Board for General Contractors will be accepted.

THIS INVITATION FOR BIDS IS CONDENSED FOR ADVERTISING PURPOSES. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND REQUIREMENTS FOR BIDDERS CAN BE FOUND IN THE CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.

USS ALABAMA BATTLESHIP COMMISSION

BT4/3/2025

Notice of Self Storage Sale

Please take notice Storage Depot – Cahaba located at 5300 Cahaba Valley Rd. Birmingham AL 35242 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storageauctions.com on 4/15/2025 at 10:00AM. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.

BT4/3/2025

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The Jefferson County Commission will receive bids for the Jefferson County Housing Authority Park Improvement Project (CD22-03F-CW-JCH) at Room A-420 meeting room of the Jefferson County Courthouse until 10:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Any bid to be delivered by hand or mail prior to the above time or at a different place shall be at the full risk of the bidder. Such bids may be delivered or mailed to the Jefferson County Department of Community Services, at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. If for any reason such bid does not reach Room A-420 meeting room of the Jefferson County Courthouse prior to the opening, it may be rejected. No bids shall be accepted after the time stated for receipt of bids. This requirement shall not be waived.

All bids must be submitted on bid forms furnished, or copy thereof, and must be in a sealed envelope. The outside of the envelope should contain the following:

(1) “SEALED BID”; (2) “DO NOT OPEN”; (3) PROJECT NAME AND NUMBER; (4) PROJECT OFFICER: “Alfonso Holt”; (5) CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS; (6) ALABAMA GENERAL CONTRACTORS LICENSE NUMBER (7) DUNS #.

Bids are invited upon the following work, but not limited to, as follows:

Installation of Little Tykes Playground equipment supplied by Jefferson County Housing Authority. Installation to include some demolition of existing equipment, replacement of existing equipment and installation of new equipment. The installations will be at four locations:101 Hickory Grove Drive, Birmingham AL 35212; 100 Village Circle, Brookside AL 35036; 4010 Ruff Road, Pinson AL 35126; and 601 Pecan Street, Warrior 35180.

Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or bank draft payable to the order of Jefferson County, Alabama negotiable U.S. Government Bonds (at par value) or a satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the bidder and an acceptable surety, in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total of the bid amount but not to exceed $10,000.00, for the construction of Jefferson County Housing Authority Park Improvement Project (CD22-03F-CW-JCH)

The bid security is to become the property of the owner in the event that: (1) the bidder fails to meet any of the qualifications required in the bid specifications stated herein; (2) the bidder misrepresents or falsifies any information required to be provided by the owner; (3) for any reason that the bidder fails to qualify, causing his bid to be withdrawn or rejected and such withdrawal or rejection results in delay or substantial additional expense to the owner; (4) the contract and bond are not executed within the time set forth, as liquidated damages for the delay and additional expense of the owner caused thereby.

Bid documents are on file and will be available for examination at the JEFFERSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY SERVICES, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203; at the BIRMINGHAM CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY AUTHORITY, 601 37th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222; at the Office of Sentell Engineering.

General Contractor Bidders may obtain two (2) sets of hard copy drawings for each project and specifications from the Engineer upon receipt of deposit check in the amount of $40.00 per set made payable to Tuscaloosa Blueprint at (205) 752-9825. General Contractors will then be placed on Official Bidders List. Additional sets of drawings/ specifications and digital copies will be available to General Contractors for purchase directly from Tuscaloosa Blueprint. Addenda and other proposal information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by Sentell Engineering and on the Official Bidders List. Release of contract documents to the bidder does not imply acceptance of the bidder’s qualifications by the Owner or Engineer.

Bids received from General Contractors who are not on the Official Bidders List may not be accepted or opened. Sentell Engineering makes no guarantee for plans and specifications obtained by Contractors and Vendors from sources other than the printed contract documents provided by their firm. Contractors and Vendors who base their pricing from contract documents obtained from other electronic sources, either in part or whole, do so at their own risk.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof, issued either with the original contract documents or by addendum. General Contractors shall not use Proposal Forms other than those provided in the contract documents.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975. The Bidder must display current General Contractor’s License Number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered or it will not be considered by the Engineer or Owner. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Bidders are advised that submitted bids bind the bidders to the “Bid Conditions Setting Forth Affirmative Action Requirements for all Non‑Exempt Federal and Federally‑assisted Construction Contracts to be awarded in Jefferson, Shelby and Walker Counties, Alabama, “also known as the Birmingham Hometown Plan.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages as set forth in the contract documents must be paid on this project, and that the contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, sex, age, religion, national origin, disability, or veteran status.

All bidders be advised that this contract is subject to Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development act of 1968, as amended, (12 USC l701U) which if it is in excess of $100,000, requires that to the “greatest extent feasible”, opportunities for training and employment be given lower income residents of the project area and contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns which are: (1) 51 percent or more owned by section 3 residents; or (2) Whose permanent, full-time employees include persons, at least 30 percent of whom are currently section 3 residents, or within three years of the date of first employment with the business concern were section 3 residents; or (3) That provides evidence of commitment to subcontract in excess of 25 percent of the dollar award of all subcontracts to be awarded to business concerns that meet the qualifications set forth in paragraphs (1) or (2) in this definition of “section 3 business concern.”

The Jefferson County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding.

This project will be funded in its entirety (100%) with Federal Community Development Block Grant Funds.

No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty ( 60 ) days from the date of the opening of bids to allow the Jefferson County Commission to review the bids and investigate the qualifications of bidders, prior to awarding the contract.

BT4/3/2025

Request For Proposal

The Birmingham Airport Authority (“BAA” or “Authority”) is requesting proposals (RFP) from highly experienced and professional firms to operate a Valet Parking Concession at the Birmingham Shuttleworth International Airport. Copies of the RFP can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. We will be having a pre-submittal meeting on April 16, 2025, located at 5900 Messer Airport Highway, Birmingham, AL 35212 at 2:00PM in Meeting Room A. The deadline for proposals is April 30, 2025 @2:00PM.

BT4/3/2025

______________________________

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB# 45-25 “PERIMETER FENCING” JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on 04/15/25, for “PERIMETER FENCING”.

All solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx . Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention: Joy McDowell.

A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held Monday, April 3 at 10:00 AM (CST) in Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse or by Microsoft TEAMS. The meeting information is contained in the bid.

BT4/3/2025

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Jefferson County through its Office of Community Services is seeking proposals from qualified firms to provide architectural services associated with the Docena Storm Shelter and the Trafford Storm Shelter Projects. Proposals must be submitted no later than 4:00 p.m., Central Time on Friday, May 2, 2025.

RFP packets can be obtained at the address below:

Jefferson County Office of Community Services

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd., N. Room A-430

Birmingham, AL 35203

For more information call Alfonso Holt at (205) 214-4002.

BT4/3/2025

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BID (IFB) No. B25019 ROOFING REPAIRS AND REPLACEMENTS AGENCY CONTACT PERSON Kozette Todd, Procurement Analyst Telephone: (205)521-0762 E-mail: ktodd@habd.net TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546 HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE E-PROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE 1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). 2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. 3. Follow the listed directions. 4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266. PRE-BID CONFERENCE Tuesday, April 8, 2025, 3:00 PM CT DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS Tuesday, April 15, 2025, 3:00 PM CT BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE Friday, April 25, 2025, 3:00 PM CT 1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233 [Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT4/3/2025

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) No. P25020

Project-Based Voucher Program

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON Darryl Grayson, Procurement Analyst Telephone: (205)521-0611 E-mail: dgrayson@habd.net TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546 HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE 1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). 2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. 3. Follow the listed directions. 4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266. Existing Projects Proposal Due Dates (A) April 28, 2025 (B) June 23, 2025 (C) August 18, 2025 Pre-Selection Inspection 14-21 Days After Proposal Due Date Substantial Rehabilitation/New Construction Projects Proposal Due Date (A) April 28, 2025 (B) June 23, 2025 (C) August 18, 2025 [Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT4/3/2025

INVITATION TO BID

BIRMINGHAM-SHUTTLESWORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

RFP: Runway Intersection Drainage Improvements

The Birmingham Airport Authority (BAA) in Birmingham, AL, is accepting sealed bids for the above referenced item. Sealed bids should be plainly marked and will be received at:

Ed Seoane

Birmingham Airport Authority

5900 Messer Airport Highway

Birmingham, AL 35212

Until 2:00 PM CST, Tuesday, April 29th, 2025, at which time bids will be opened at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport and read aloud. All bids received after that time will be returned unopened. The BAA highly recommends hand or courier delivery of bids to the BAA front office located at the southern end of the terminal building on the lower level. Please visit https://www.flybirmingham.com/procurement/ to obtain a copy of the Invitation to Bid, which contains additional critical information.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

The replacement of two stormwater inlets

The installation of a new aircraft rated stormwater inlet

Turf grading modifications in the northeast quadrant of the intersection of both Runways (Runway 18-36 and Runway 6-24)

The grout stabilization and remediation of a subsurface void in the northeast quadrant of the runway intersection

BT4/3/2025

