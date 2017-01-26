McDonald’s art contest, celebrating civil rights movement, open to students K-12
Special to The Times
McDonald’s of Central Alabama is holding their fifth McDonald’s Celebration of Creativity Art Contest. To celebrate Black History Month 2017, 95.7 JAMZ, WBRC FOX 6 and McDonald’s are asking students across Central Alabama to submit unique artwork that expresses their depiction of the civil rights movement and the country’s progression.
Students grades K-12 can submit their story through a creative and unique drawing, painting or mixed media piece. Celebration of Creativity Art Contest entries must be submitted by February 2, 2017 to compete for the cash prizes.
“As an artist myself, I am very passionate about telling stories and expressing emotion through art,” said Larry Thornton, Celebration of Creativity Art Contest judge and McDonald’s owner operator. “This program gives the children of Central Alabama not only an opportunity to express themselves but also an opportunity to celebrate an important movement in our history.”
Students submitting their original art will be competing for cash prizes. The teachers of the first-place winners will also win a $250 Alabama Art Supply Gift Card. Division of artwork is broken out by grade level starting with K5 and going up to 12. Initial judging will be held on February 9, 2017 then final judging will take place and will be announced on February 23, 2017 at The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.
“Last year the program brought in 200 entries from 42 schools in the Central Alabama area and each piece conveyed a unique story brought to life through original art,” said Debbie Kiker, Angels Advertising marketing director. “We are thrilled to be in the fifth year of the program and hope to receive even more entries this year.”