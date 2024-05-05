City of Birmingham Hosts Free Event Series to Mark Historic Preservation Month

City of Birmingham May is Historic Preservation Month, and in celebration of the City of Birmingham’s rich history and its mission to sustain its cultural landmarks, the Department of Planning, Engineering, and Permits is hosting a series of free activities for the public. The City of Birmingham established a Historic Preservation Program that is dedicated to preserving the city’s historic landmarks, neighborhoods, and districts. Below is a list of activities they have planned for the month. Each event begins at noon.

This year’s national Preservation Month theme is “People Saving Places.” Historic place-savers pour their time, energy, and resources into protecting places they care about, often without recognition. The Preservation Month theme is a national high-five to everyone doing the great work of saving places — in ways big and small — and inspiring others to do the same!

The schedule of activities includes three historic walking tours, a historic preservation lecture series, two training events, and a special kick-off event that was held May 1 and celebrated the Birmingham Historical Commission’s 30 plus years of service. That event featured a chat with long-standing Birmingham Historical Commission members Sam Frazier and Linda Nelson.

Except for one of the walking tours, each event is designed to be one hour in length. All the events will be held at noon and are free and open to the public. The city looks forward to hosting these educational events, and to bringing greater awareness to the Department of Planning, Engineering & Permits’ historic preservation program that serves the citizens of Birmingham.

Historic Walking Tours Thursday, May 9: Historic Walking Tour of Vulcan Park. Meet in front of the Vulcan Statue. (In the event of rain, the alternate date will be May 10.)

Walking Tour of Vulcan Park. Meet in front of the Vulcan Statue. (In the event of rain, the alternate date will be May 10.) Wednesday, May 15: Historic Walking Tour of the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument and 4th Avenue Historic District. Meet at the Four Spirits Statue on the corner of 16th Street North and 6th Avenue North (In the event of rain, the alternate date will be May 16.)

Walking Tour of the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument and 4th Avenue District. Meet at the Four Spirits Statue on the corner of 16th Street North and 6th Avenue North (In the event of rain, the alternate date will be May 16.) Wednesday, May 29: Historic Walking Tour of Avondale Park & 41st Street. Meet in front of the Miss Fancy the Elephant Statue (In the event of rain, the alternate day will be May 31.) Historic Preservation Education Lecture Series Tuesday, May 7: “City of Birmingham Historic Preservation Program: An Overview,” Sloss Furnace, West Room

Preservation Program: An Overview,” Sloss Furnace, West Room Tuesday, May 14: “ Historic Window Rehabilitation,” Sloss Furnace, West Room

Window Rehabilitation,” Sloss Furnace, West Room Tuesday, May 21: “ Historic Alabama Architecture,”Sloss Furnace, West Room

Alabama Architecture,”Sloss Furnace, West Room Tuesday, May 23: “Navigating the City of Birmingham’s Design Review Process: Tips for Realtors,” Birmingham City Hall, City Council Chambers, 3 rd Floor

Floor Tuesday, May 23: “Navigating the City of Birmingham’s Design Review Process: Tips for Contractors,” Sloss Furnace, West Room Trainings Thursday, May 23rd: Navigating the City of Birmingham’s Design Review Process: Tips for Realtors; Birmingham City Hall, City Council Chamber, 3rd Floor

Tuesday, May 28th: Navigating the City of Birmingham’s Design Review Process: Tips for Contractors; Sloss Furnace, West Room For more information, contact Hannah Garmon, Historic Preservation Manager, at 205-254-2424 or Hannah.Garmon@birminghamal.gov . You can also reach Karla Calvert, Urban Design Administrator, at 205-254-2479 or Karla.Calvert@birminghamal.gov .

