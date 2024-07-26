City of Birmingham Schedules “Pride Where I Reside” Cleanup Day for August 3

City of Birmingham

Mayor Randall L. Woodfin has announced the City of Birmingham will stage a Pride Where I Reside city-wide cleanup for Saturday, August 3. The day will be a work day for multiple city departments and divisions, including public works, code enforcement, and parks and recreation. Residents, organizations and businesses are encouraged to take time during the day to clean up around their property, their streets, blocks and neighborhoods.

City staff and contractors involved in the Pride Where I Reside work day will address overgrown lots, blighted properties, illegal dump sites and more.

To encourage residents, businesses and organizations to do their part, the Department of Public Works will set-up additional roll-off dumpsters in each public works quadrant of the city to add convenience for individuals conducting their own cleanup. The roll-off dumpsters will be in place from August 3 to August 9. You can find these roll-off dumpsters at the following locations.

Intersection of Ishkooda – Wenonah Road and Old Wenonah Road

Wylam Park

Inglenook Recreation Center

Intersection of Georgia Road and Brussells Avenue

Dumpsters are regularly available at the city’s four Department of Public Works district offices. From August 3 to August 9, dumpsters will be available to the public from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations.

Ensley District

1044 Avenue W

Eastend District

301 96th Street North

North Birmingham District

2413 27th Street North

Southside District

501 6th Avenue South

The city will extend business hours at the city’s Eastern Area Landfill (2787 Alton Road) from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on August 3. Individuals must show a driver’s license proving they live in Jefferson County. There is no fee for residential disposal. Please note: tires, contracting materials, and hazardous materials are not accepted at the landfill or dumpsters.

Residents who conduct their own cleanups are encouraged to showcase their work on August 3 with the social media hashtag #CleanUpBham.