Information Empowerment Series Underway at Titusville Branch Library

An Information Empowerment Series is underway at Titusville Branch Library, #2 6th Avenue SW. The bi-weekly series kicked off on July 11.

On Thursday, July 25, the topic was “Getting and Keeping a Roof Over Your head.”

The next session will be on Thursday, August 8. The topic will be Public Benefits and Healthcare.

Reba Williams, Branch Manager of Titusville Library, shared information on the sessions below:

Information Empowerment Thursday at Titusville Branch, 2nd and 4th Thursdays at 10:00 a.m.

The library will once again host the MedsPLUS Diabetes Education Program. The previous sessions, which included individuals that overcame odds to achieve remarkable success, including weight loss, lowering blood pressure, and improving blood sugar levels.

Additionally, the Titusville Library has collaborated with the Jefferson County SNAP-Ed Educator to present a nutritional workshop — also held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 25.

The Titusville Public Library Empowerment Sessions continue with Navigate Housing presenting Legal Services Alabama on the following topics:

Thursday, August 8 , 11:00 a.m. : Public Benefits and Health Care

August 22, 11:00 a.m.: Planning for Your Future and Protecting Your Property

Join Titusville Public Library for these informative sessions and empower yourself with valuable knowledge and resources.

For more information, drop by Titusville Branch at #2 6th Avenue SW or call (205) 322-1140.

