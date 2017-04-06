There is no honor among thieves
Dr. Jesse Lewis, Sr.
Who do you think a thief would rather send to prison? Themselves or you? The answer is always you.
I thoroughly agree with Donald Trump when he says a person who asks for immunity before they testify is probably guilty.
CNN reports that back in December 2015, Jeb Bush said, “Donald, you know, is great at the one-liners. But, he’s chaos as a candidate. And he’d be a chaos president.” No one paid much attention at the time. Voters were a month away from voting. Trump was riding high, Jeb was not. But, on the 73rd full day of the Trump presidency, it’s clear that Jeb’s prediction was spot on.
Now the question is, is Trump capable of being President of the United States and move this country forward as a president should? The answer according to most of the experts is no. Within the psychiatric community, 75 percent of these people are under the impression that Donald Trump has a mental problem.
Would you believe that Donald Trump is still tweeting about the size of the crowd at his inauguration, and that he received more votes than Hillary Clinton? He still believes that 3 million people voted illegally.
CNN further reports that Trump is either unwilling, and this idea should terrify Republicans looking to hold their congressional majorities in 2018, or incapable of anything approaching that sort of discipline. At public events, he spends 10 minutes or more making off-the-cuff remarks before finally delivering the speech his staff has written for him. Those off-the-cuff remarks often lead the news and blot out his chosen message of the day. Then there is the Twitter feed which the President uses as part flag-waving for his most loyal supporters and part score-settling tool for his enemies, real and imagined.
In addition, to prosper as president, you need to have both a short-term (daily/weekly) strategy of what you want to talk about and how you want to talk about it and a long-term strategy blueprint aimed at getting re-elected in four years. Then, and this is the most important thing for any president, you have to stick to the plan. You have to avoid being sidetracked by every daily molehill.
Less than 3 percent of the total days he has spent in the White House have been good ones for Trump. It’s even worse when you consider that Trump is now three-quarters of the way through his first 100 days, the period that new presidents view as their best chance to get major things done legislatively.
Donald Trump has created more enemies than friends. This long list of enemies started during his presidential campaign. He criticized people such as Dr. Ben Carson and stated that he was not a real surgeon. He also stated that a baby died because he did not know what he was doing. This list does not include the media where he consistently criticizes individuals, and always claims that the news is fake.
He made the statement that Ted Cruz’s father was one of the participants involved with the killing of former President Kennedy.
Most of these people that he made derogatory remarks about, he has later hired them. But, I still contend that they have not forgotten about the hurtful statements he made against them.
In the event that Trump’s presidency lasts four years, three things will happen:
First, he will go down in history as being the worst president the United States has ever had.
Second, he and his family will be the richest family in the world.
And third, those die-hard, dyed-in-the-wool supporters will be nine times worse off than they are today.