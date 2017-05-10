Rep. Terri Sewell Sounds Alarm Over Firing of FBI Director
By Barnett Wright
The Birmingham Times
Congresswoman Terri A. Sewell (D-AL) said Tuesday the firing of FBI Director James Comey “should set off an alarm.”
Comey was terminated Tuesday afternoon by President Donald Trump, whose campaign associates were under investigation by the FBI for their ties to Russian officials.
“For any American concerned about the integrity of our democracy, President Trump’s decision to fire the man leading an investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia should set off an alarm,” said Sewell, who sits on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. “Our national security is at stake, and President Trump has disempowered the central investigative body leading an inquiry into the matter.”
Sewell said an independent prosecutor must be appointed “to get to the bottom of Russia’s attack on our election . . . no amount of interference from the White House can put this issue to rest for the American people, only a thorough, independent investigation can do that,” she said.
Sewell made her comments one day after hosting a “Congress in Your Community” town hall at A.H. Parker High School where she spoke with constituents to get an understanding of their issues and concerns in the 7th Congressional District.
Despite Republican control of the White House, Senate and House, Sewell said Monday her priorities remain the same and she has to find a way to succeed “in spite of the dysfunction and the discord.”
“Washington is dysfunctional,” she said. “The atmosphere in Washington is divisive right now. That’s not good for the American people and it’s certainly not good for the folks in my district.”
She continued, “I was sent to Washington to provide more resources and better opportunities for the 7th Congressional District so I fight for job creation, economic development. To me it starts with the dignity of a job. We have focused on Workforce Development making sure the future of work doesn’t leave out the 7th Congressional District.”
In Washington, one of crucial issues for members of Congress is Trumpcare, or the Republican-backed Healthcare Bill to replace the Affordable Care Act, known as Obama.
Sewell said she voted no on Trumpcare “because I thought it was a bad deal for Alabamians and a rough deal for Americans,” she said.
“It raises costs and has less coverage, 24 million Americans would lose their coverage and that’s unacceptable on my watch. We’re going in the wrong direction.”
Congress must find a way to decrease costs, increase coverage and make sure there are greater protections for all Americans, Sewell said. “Healthcare should be a right and not a privilege,” she said.
The healthcare repeal bill was a “tragic case” of Republican leadership putting politics over people, said Sewell.
“The GOP rushed this bill through the House without pausing to get a full estimate of what it will cost or how many lives it will impact,” she said. “That’s legislative malpractice. I voted against TrumpCare because we know it will drive healthcare prices up for working families all while lowering the quality of coverage they receive.”