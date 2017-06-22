From Stop the Violence rides to blessing bikes, club members build goodwill
By Ariel Worthy
The Birmingham Times
Being a member of a motorcycle club in Birmingham requires more than just having knowledge of bikes and socializing on long rides. The #1 Stunnas Motorsports Club in Ensley requires members to perform community service at least once a month.
“We’ve been out to retirement homes. During Christmastime, we take toys to underprivileged kids,” said #1 Stunnas member Blue Haze, who mentioned that the club recently hosted a barbecue in Ensley that was open to the public.
“We do escorts for funerals, but it’s more of a family thing,” he said. “If a family asks us, we’ll do it for them.”
The Stunnas try to focus on positives in the community, Blue Haze said during an interview with the Birmingham Times.
“We know [how some people see Ensley], but we try to put a positive spin on this community,” he said. “We try to let them see us out doing things. That’s where the community service comes in. There’s so much negative on [some] motorcycle clubs, so we show that we’re not like that.”
[Bikers] are some of the nicest people you will ever meet, said #1 Stunnas Secretary Foxsy.
“If someone is broken down on the side of the road, we’ll be the first ones to stop and help,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what race you are, what club you belong to, whatever. We’re going to stop and help that person.”
The club also assists older adults.
“Some of our older neighbors might not be able to get out and cut their grass, so we do it for them,” said #1 Stunnas member Big Reese. “We also pick up trash around the neighborhood.”
Each year the #1 Stunnas also host a communitywide Stop the Violence Ride.
“During our anniversary, motorcycle clubs from all over do this ride with us as a show of solidarity and peace,” Blue Haze said. “We go out and show people that if this many [biker] clubs can come together in the name of peace, then the community should be able to do it also.”
The ride, which has been going on since 2012, is held every year in August.
Benita “Chocolate Drop” Pullom, a member of the #1 Stunnas for a decade, said, “We’re all about giving back to the community, and that’s a highlight for me.”
The Tru Riders Motorcycle Club in Ensley is also dedicated to community service. On New Year’s Day, members and other bike clubs participate in an annual bike blessing.
“About 10 years ago, a lot of bikers were getting killed, so a man named Joe Hill got a bunch of bikers together in one place and started praying over the bikers and bikes,” said Tru Riders member Dwayne “Renegade” Howard.
This gives older bikers a chance to talk with younger bikers, as well.
“We let them know that they don’t need to be out here acting foolish on their bikes, driving drunk and doing crazy things on their bikes,” Howard said. “We want them to still be riding their bikes when they get to be our age.”
