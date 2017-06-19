MAX’s Central Transit Station opens in downtown Birmingham
By Wade Cline
Bhamnow.com
Birmingham’s MAX Central Station (the first of four phases) opened for operation at 4:30 a.m. today.
The massive $32 million intermodal facility transit project, started in 2014, combines four major avenues of transportation: Amtrak; Metro Area Express; Greyhound and Megabus, which will also begin picking up passengers soon at the station and has a designated space at the building.
The combined facility with the completed phases is scheduled to open in September or October.
“This has been a long time coming and we’re so excited to have a facility that is reflective of the service we always strive to provide,” said Barbara Murdock, Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority Executive Director, said in a statement.
MAX Central Station and Facility are located on Morris Ave., between 17th and 19th St. with 300 parking spaces for those who travel away from the city.
Olivia’s Transit Cafe will open inside the Central Station at the end of the month, serving breakfast biscuits, salads, sandwiches, pizzas, soups, and a meat & two vegetable special!
A ribbon cutting has been scheduled for June 30th.
