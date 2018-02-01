People, Places and Things
By Gwen DeRu
TODAY
COCKTAILS & CONVERSATIONS, every Thursday at Jazzi’s on 3rd.
30/40 HOOKAH LOUNGE, every Thursday, at Luxe Ultra Lounge.
RADIO MOSCOW at the Nick.
COMEDIAN CHRISTOPHER TITUS at the StarDome Comedy Club.
FOURTEEN 76 APP DEBUT at Saturn.
EVERY FIRST THURSDAY: BIRMINGHAM ART CRAWL 2018, 5 -9 p.m. in Birmingham downtown. 120 19th Street North. BIRMINGPRINTS is the featured artist.
LIVE BAND KARAOKE, 7:30 p.m. at Perfect Note.
JOSE’ CARR WITH JAZZ ON FIRST, 7-10 p.m. at Jazzy’s on First Avenue North.
FOR THE COMMUNITY
Birmingham African-American Genealogy Group Black Heritage Fair. Theme: African Americans in Times of War, Saturday, Feb. 3, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. in Linn-Henley Building Arrington Auditorium, downtown library – Enjoy fun, art, dance, fellowship, family history, speakers, door prizes, educational displays and refreshments. For more information, visit www.baagginc.org.
African American Poetry Blast! For Adults, Teens and Tweens, Monday, Feb. 5 at 4 p.m., North Birmingham Regional Library – Come read original or published African-American pieces. No registration required.
Share Your Dream, Feb. 1-28 at East Lake Branch Library – Children and adults are invited to share their dream in writing at East Lake Library. Entries will be added to the library’s Martin Luther King display.
The Race Card (all ages), Feb. 1-28, Pratt City Branch Library – Discussions about race can often be difficult and enlightening. Express your thoughts on race into one sentence using only six words. Your six-word sentence will be on display on the Race Card Wall.
Finding Your Roots, Monday-Wednesday, Feb. 12-14, 4 p.m. at Five Points West Regional Library – Educator Henry Louis Gates Jr. has hosted several PBS series that examine U.S. history. In “Finding Your Roots,” the Harvard professor continues his quest to get into the DNA of American culture.
“Stroke Mythbusters” Facts and Myths about Strokes, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 10:30 a.m. – Learn the truth about stroke, presented by UAB Comprehensive Neuroscience Center and Dr. Michael J. Lyerly, director of the UAB Vascular Neurology Fellowship Program and director of the Stroke Center at Veterans Affairs.
SAVEFIRST INITIATIVE – FREE TAX PREPARATION – Impact Alabama’s annual free tax preparation services for working families will be available at five locations in the Birmingham area – Bessemer, Roebuck, Smithfield, West End, and Woodlawn. The SaveFirst initiative will provide free income tax preparation services to working families making up to $54,000/year with kids in the home or $20,000/year without kids in the home. Interested individuals should call 1-888-99-TAX-AL for a free appointment.
FOR YOUTH
SING TO FREEDOM: MUSIC AND STORIES OF THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD, Saturday, 2 p.m. at the Alys Stephens
Center, Reynolds-Kirschbaum Recital Hall – In honor of Black History Month, the Center presents Reggie Harris – internationally known singer, songwriter and teaching artist. Harris has developed Sing to Freedom: Music & Stories of The Underground Railroad, a multimedia exploration of slavery and the quest for freedom, presented in story, song and narratives. This performance is a dynamic and carefully researched presentation that incorporates songs, stories and audience
participation with an award- winning film segment that highlights important aspects of this powerful historical chapter in America.
ANOTHER CARING EXAMPLE – The City of Birmingham Mayor’s Office Division of Youth Services (DYS) is re-launching Another Caring Example Mentoring. Another Caring Example is a direct serve mentoring program through DYS for Birmingham boys and girls ages 8 -17 years old. This is a great opportunity for youth to participate in a program that focuses on developing adolescents socially and emotionally. The program is designed to provide and equip Birmingham’s youth with another caring example to inspire them to become leaders of tomorrow. Another Caring Example participants take part in gender and age-specific sessions that cover topics relevant to the issues they face today. Participants get access to DYS special events and programs. Sessions are held once a month from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. The 2018 Applications should be submitted by Friday, February 16 (previous ‘Another Caring Example’ participants must register for 2018). Interested in having your child participate in Another Caring Example? Return the application to Ms. Crystal Ash at Crystal.Ash@birminghamal.gov or mail to: City of Birmingham
Mayor’s Office Division of Youth Services, 1608 7th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203.
FOR MUSIC LOVERS AND SPOKEN WORD
SARAH PEACOCK at The Nick, 9 p.m. Sarah Peacock is an Americana, Singer-Songwriter, Country Rock from Atlanta, Ga. If you think Wonder Woman is a badass, then you’ll definitely want to meet Sarah Peacock. 1.2 million miles, 2,800 shows, and 14 years of nonstop crushing it while flying solo is one heck of a road trip. Sarah Peacock bridges gaps between Country, Blues, Americana, and Rock-N-Roll. Her music is raw, truth telling, and fiercely unique. Peacock is victoriously defeating the forces of evil with glorious Amazonian strength and valor. When she’s off the road, Peacock is active in the anti-bullying and animal rescue communities. She helped start a rock school for kids and recently formed her own 501(c)3, The Band Waggin,’ benefiting animal health and rescue programs. In 2017, she signed with In Tune Entertainment and American Roots Records. Peacock is sponsored by Taylor Guitars, Fender, 1964 Audio, Strymon, and Mississippi Cold Drip Coffee. Her upcoming EP, “Hot Sheet Motel,” is a collection of five songs that reveal the secrets of one woman’s journey through the shadows.
SUNDAY JAZZ, 5 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
SPOKEN WORD OPEN MIC NIGHT, every Third Sunday, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.
FOR MOVIE LOVERS
THE HOLOCAUST IN FILM February 4 – AMMON’S JOURNEY at 2 p.m., 2222 Arlington Avenue (ground floor of the Bayer Properties Building. For more, www.bhecinfo.org. FREE with discussion by Dr. Andre Milliard of UAB.
FOR COMEDY LOVERS
AT GOOD PEOPLE BREWING:
EVERY FRIDAY
FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (COMEDY SHOW), 9 – 10:30 p.m., at Good People with Birmingham’s finest comedy show at a brewery. It’s free and features the best comedians from around the country.
AT THE STARDOME
TODAY: COMEDIAN CHRISTOPHER TITUS. Comedian Christopher Titus brings his newest show, “Amerigeddon,” to the theaters across the country. Employing what he’s labeled ‘hard funny,’ Christopher Titus has released seven 90-minute albums in as many years. He has six one-hour comedy specials currently running on Comedy Central, and his seventh special, Born With a Defect, is set to premiere in 2017. Known for leaving no stone unturned, especially within his own life and family, Titus takes his audience on a 90-minute ride that will leave them exhausted from laughter. To see one of
Christopher Titus’ shows, is to love him. Titus is currently performing his newest show in sold out theaters across the country. He also formed a production company, called Combustion Films, which produced his last three specials and most recently, a full-length film called “Special Unit” that is set for release.
THIS WEEKEND
COMEDIAN COREY HOLCOMB. Going from hanging in the hood to performing comedy on Jay Leno’s “Tonight Show,” not to mention the privilege of afterward being invited to take a seat on the “couch” which not many comics are asked to do, has been a long and fulfilling journey. Corey hit his first open mic in 1992 when Adele Givens called him to the stage. He was a smashing success and has been a full-time comedian ever since. He has taken top honors at the Miller Genuine Draft Comedy Search, Budweiser Comedy Competition, Chicago Home Jam, and Laffapalooza. He has appeared at
the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival and the Chicago Comedy Festival. Corey’s comedy genius transcends class and racial divides. If you understand English, Corey’s humor will tickle your funny bone. People all over the world can relate to the drama of trying to make a relationship work. According to Corey, a “hunter” (man) being captured by his “prey” (woman) makes for the best comedy ever.
FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS
ART AFTER 5 – FUTURE SEX LOVE SOUNDS, 5- 9 p.m. Friday at the Birmingham Museum of Art. You’ll fall head over heels for the special adults-only gallery tour and a heart-breaking cocktail tasting from guest mixologist Clair McLafferty. The night will also feature a screening of My Bloody Valentine to get your heart pumping and a fun maker’s activity for all to enjoy!
SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2-3 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art with Master Docent Julia Stork and a discussions on The Barricade by George Bellows.
20TH ANNUAL RUSHTON CONCERT, 7:30 – 9 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art featuring pianist DANIEL HSU as he brings his award-winning performances to Birmingham for the first time.
ALL THAT ART! ALL THAT JAZZ! – An exhibition of work by Arcadia Elementary School students, through February 23, at the Paul R. Jones Gallery in Tuscaloosa.
MLK TAPESTRIES BY PETER SIS – Ireland-based Bill Shipsey is a human rights activist, artist event promoter and producer, barrister, and the founder of Art for Amnesty-Amnesty International’s global artist engagement program. Since 2012 he has conceived and commissioned 12 monumental
memorial tapestries. These tapestries are on permanent loan at various airport and museum locations around the world. Three new Peter Sis-designed tapestries honoring Martin Luther King and the Civil Rights Movement in the U.S. are on display at the Civil Rights Institute in Birmingham. These tapestries are at the BCRI through March 16.
NOW THROUGH FEBRUARY 26 – BLANKET SERIES BEYOND THE SURFACE – The University of Alabama Gallery presents ‘Blanket Series Beyond the Surface’, the artwork of KEVIN COLE at 620 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa, 35401. Reception is February 2, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Gallery. The exhibition is from February 1 – 26.
FOR OUTDOOR LOVERS
SATURDAY DAYHIKE, 9 a.m. – Southeastern Outings Dayhike at the DeSoto State Park and Lost Falls – DETAILS: Moderately easy hike in DeSoto State Park. Hike along the beautiful West Fork of Little River. Also hike various other trails in the park and visit Lost Falls. This is one of the most scenic state parks in Alabama. Well-behaved, carefully supervised children age 9 and over able to walk about five miles without complaining welcome. After the outing we’ll enjoy an optional restaurant dinner together. Depart 9 a.m. from the Applebee’s Restaurant Parking lot in Trussville. Info: Dan Frederick, seoutings@bellsouth.net or phone (205) 631-4680.
COMING SOON
FEBRUARY 10 – LALAH HATHAWAY, RAHEEM DEVAUGHN and LEELA JAMES IN CONCERT at the BJCC.
FEBRUARY 14 – DUETS, DANCING & DESSERTS, at Jazzi’s on 3rd.
FEBRUARY 22-23 – THE MEETING, at Avondale Gallery & Loft.
(People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com orgwenderu@yahoo.com.)