Birmingham Business Executive Alan Register to Chair 2018 United Way Campaign
United Way of Central Alabama has announced Alan Register, executive vice president at Regions Bank, will serve as chairman of the 2018 United Way of Central Alabama campaign.
The United Way campaign will begin on May 31 with the annual Pacesetter Kickoff, and the general campaign kickoff is scheduled for September 6.
The campaign is vital to people and families across Central Alabama who receive essential services delivered by United Way and its 80 partner agencies and initiatives. During the campaign, people and businesses make contributions that, in turn, allow each agency to carry out its mission.
Those missions range from meal delivery for homebound seniors, to offering stable housing for veterans, providing shelter for abused women and children, connecting at-risk children with mentors, providing job training to people with disabilities, offering financial education to help people improve their finances.
“Every single day of the year, United Way touches thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of people in Central Alabama in very unique ways,” Register said. “As campaign chairman, I want to help more people recognize just how beneficial United Way is, not only to individual people – but to our community as a whole. There’s a high calling on all of us to support the people around us. And no one brings people together to serve and support our community quite like United Way.”
Register began his chairmanship by personally delivering meals to homebound seniors through United Way’s Meals on Wheels program.
Joined by his wife, Karen, Register visited people throughout Birmingham’s Kingston neighborhood and delivered not only a warm, nutritious meal – but also a warm, friendly smile. Each Meals on Wheels client has a unique story. Each was grateful to receive the food. More than that, each was grateful that a member of the community took time to pay them a visit, listen to their stories and provide both the compassion and companionship that, in turn, make each day brighter.
“We’re going to deliver 700 meals today. And this happens five days a week with over 500 volunteers,” Register pointed out, referencing the army of volunteers and support workers needed to reach people who depend on the program.
And he made it clear, it’s not only Meals on Wheels clients who benefit. The people who donate, volunteer and serve see a tremendous benefit, too.
“It made our day, and it leaves a lasting impression, to meet with people and, once again, see first-hand how United Way is making a meaningful difference in the lives of so many people,” Register said. “And what we saw today is the work of one agency, Meals on Wheels. There are hundreds of additional United Way programs that serve a diverse range of people in Birmingham and our surrounding counties. Think about how many lives are being touched each day by each one of these programs. That’s where your support goes when you support United Way.”
Serving as campaign chairman is a natural extension of Register’s long-term involvement with United Way. He has a history of volunteer support in the community, and throughout 2018, he is determined to help United Way increase its reach in the lives of others while delivering important, sustainable services for people from a wide variety of backgrounds, all across the region.
“We have to be aware of the needs around us,” Register said. “We don’t want to just react to them. Rather, we want to be out here in our communities and consistently asking ourselves, ‘How can we help? What else can we do?’ By staying in touch with the people and the needs all around us, we can work together to solve problems, support our communities and make life better for even more people – every day.”
United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. To learn more about United Way’s impact in your community, visit www.uwca.org.