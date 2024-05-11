UAB Excellence in Business Top 25 Class of 2024 Named

This the 12th year of the UAB Excellence in Business Top 25 program. Selection is determined strictly on revenue growth information gathered during the application process. The NAS partners with Warren Averett to rank and verify the nominated companies based on annual growth rate for the three most recent reporting periods.
Join the NAS to celebrate the accomplishments of these outstanding business leaders at a reception and dinner, 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Alumni House. Tickets to attend the 2024 awards dinner are $50. Purchase tickets online.
This year, Chief People Officer of MovementX Fred Gilbert, DPT, a School of Health Professions graduate and a 2022 and 2023 Excellence in Business Top 25 recipient, will be the featured speaker. The top three fastest-growing companies with revenues over $10 million and under $10 million will also be also recognized.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information, email Margaret Whiteside at mdwhites@uab.edu.
UAB Excellence in Business Top 25 class of 2024
- A Simple Gesture, Leslie Loyd, Master of Public Health degree, 2011, UAB School of Public Health
- Air Hygiene International, Inc., Quinn Bierman, Master of Science in Public Health degree, 1994, UAB School of Public Health
- Alabama Wildlife Center, Chris Sykes, Bachelor of Arts degree in communication studies and concentration in communication management, 2016, Master of Public Administration degree, 2017, and Master of Arts degree in communication management, 2019, College of Arts and Sciences
- AmFirst Federal Credit Union, Teresa Owens, Bachelor of Science degree in accounting, 1999, and Master of Business Administration degree, 2022, Collat School of Business, and Audra Weber, Bachelor of Science degree in finance with a concentration in financial management, 1996, and Master of Business Administration degree, 2021, Collat School of Business
- Bay Area Building Solutions, Eric Lanctot, Master of Business Administration degree, 2002, Collat School of Business
- Business Interiors, Inc., Jack Womack, Bachelor of Science degree in accounting, 1986, Collat School of Business
- Clinkscales Land Surveying, LLC, Steven Clinkscales, Master of Public Administration degree, 2014, College of Arts and Sciences
- Disaster Dr, Marc Martinelli, Bachelor of Science degree in accounting, 1991, Collat School of Business
- Empower Counseling & Coaching, Kathryn Ely, Master of Arts degree in counseling with a concentration in clinical mental health counseling, 2018, School of Education
- Fast Slow Motion, John Burdett, Bachelor of Science degree in computer and information science, 2000, College of Arts and Sciences
- GoRescue, Brady McLaughlin, Bachelor of Arts degree in communication studies with a concentration in communication management, 2009, College of Arts and Sciences
- Higher Yields Consulting, Cory Waggoner, Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice, 2008, College of Arts and Sciences
- LUCA, LLC, Trey Fulmer, Bachelor of Science degree in accounting, 2007, Collat School of Business
- J. Harris Construction Services, LLC, Kevin Hicks, Master of Business Administration degree, 2015, Collat School of Business
- Magic City Pest Control, Kenzie Prosch, Bachelor of Science degree with an individually designed major in personalized learning for young children, 2019, School of Education
- Medical Billing and Consulting Services, LLC, Bill Cockrell, Master of Business Administration degree, 1984, Collat School of Business, and Charles York, Bachelor of Science degree in management with a concentration in management information systems, 2004, Collat School of Business, and Master of Engineering degree with a concentration in information engineering management, 2011, School of Engineering
- Mosaic Interpreting Services, Emily Haynes McGee, Master of Arts degree in sociology, 2019, College of Arts and Sciences
- MovementX, Fred Gilbert, Doctor of Physical Therapy degree, School of Health Professions
- Nomad Tax, Krystal Pino, Bachelor of Science degree in accounting, 2011, and Master of Business Administration degree, 2014, Collat School of Business
- Revere Control Systems, Jason English, Bachelor of Science degree in accounting, 1992, Collat School of Business
- Right Choice Accounting Solutions, Albert C. Hurston, Bachelor of Science degree in marketing, 2012, Bachelor of Science degree in accounting, 2016, Collat School of Business, and Lauren Hurston, Bachelor of Science in Social Work degree, 2012, College of Arts and Sciences
- Rivers Electrical Services, LLC, Mathew Rivers, Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering, 2013, School of Engineering, and Rhiannon Rivers, Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering, 2009, and Master of Business Administration degree, 2013, Collat School of Business
- Strategic Tax & Accounting, LLC, Brett Sheedy, Master of Business Administration degree, 2011, Collat School of Business
- Vujee Vegan, Nikia Lightfoot, Bachelor of Arts degree in theater, 2000, College of Arts and Sciences
- Zaden Technologies, Valentine Nwachukwu, Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical engineering, 2014, School of Engineering and UAB Honors College