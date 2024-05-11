UAB Excellence in Business Top 25 Class of 2024 Named

This the 12th year of the UAB Excellence in Business Top 25 program. Selection is determined strictly on revenue growth information gathered during the application process. The NAS partners with Warren Averett to rank and verify the nominated companies based on annual growth rate for the three most recent reporting periods.

Join the NAS to celebrate the accomplishments of these outstanding business leaders at a reception and dinner, 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Alumni House. Tickets to attend the 2024 awards dinner are $50. Purchase tickets online.

This year, Chief People Officer of MovementX Fred Gilbert, DPT, a School of Health Professions graduate and a 2022 and 2023 Excellence in Business Top 25 recipient, will be the featured speaker. The top three fastest-growing companies with revenues over $10 million and under $10 million will also be also recognized.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information, email Margaret Whiteside at mdwhites@uab.edu.

UAB Excellence in Business Top 25 class of 2024