People, Places and Things
Gwen DeRu
TODAY
KYLE COOK (OF MATCHBOX TWENTY), SUBURBAN LOVE JUNKIES at the Nick.
CHARLEY CROCKETT (SPECIAL LATE NIGHT SHOW) at The Nick.
COMEDIAN FUNNYMAINE at the StarDome Comedy Club.
THE WEEKS, 9 p.m. at Saturn.
ARTSTRAVAGANZA, at Birmingham Art Crawl.
SOUND SESSIONS IN THE GRILL with COTTON BIRD TRIO at Iron City.
MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.
TIM SPINOSI’S COLOSSAL COMEDY SIDE SHOW at the StarDome Comedy Club.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
FRIDAY
COMEDIAN FUNNYMAINE, Birmingham’s own at the StarDome Comedy Club.
J RODDY WALSTON AND THE BUSINESS 8 p.m. at Saturn.
MICKEY FACTZ, THE MONASTERY, ALFRED BANKS, Q DOT DAVIS and COVRAWAF at The Nick.
THE MOLLY RINGWALDS at Iron City.
FACEBOOK FRIDAYS, every Friday, at the Legion in Fairfield, 5 p.m. Happy Hour, 7 p.m., Line Dance, 9 p.m., DJ Vick Goes Live and Ladies are free until 10 p.m.
SAXOPHONIST MARCUS ANDERSON at Perfect Note.
MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.
TIM SPINOSI’S COLOSSAL COMEDY SIDE SHOW at the StarDome Comedy Club.
FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (Comedy Show) at Good People Brewery, 9- 10:30 p.m.
FRIDAY NIGHT EXPERIENCE at Luxe Ultra Lounge.
JAZZ at FRIDAY UNWIND, 6 p.m. – midnight, at Jazzi’s on 3rd.
LIVE JAZZ at UNWIND FRIDAY, 8 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd with great jazz.
PASSPORTS FRIDAYS, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. at Legends Sports Lounge with Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afro-Beats and Top 40. FREE until midnight.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
SATURDAY
TULIPANO GRAND OPENING PARTY + RIBBON CUTTING, 5 p.m. at 230 Rele Street in Mountain Brook.
SOUL R&B SINGER CHANDRA CURRELLEY at Perfect Note.
COMEDIAN FUNYMAINE at the StarDome Comedy Club.
EAT DRINK AND RIDE NIGHT FOOD TOUR WITH COMEDIENNE JOY, at 6 – 10 p.m., meet in Brookwood Mall, at Grille 29.
SNV – SATURDAY NIGHT VIBES, 10 p.m. at Platinum.
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, every Saturday, at Luxe Ultra Lounge, 300 24th Street S with DJ CHOCOLATE.
SWEET CRUDE. EARLY JAMES & THE LATEST at The Nick.
JUKEBOX THE GHOST WITH SPECIAL GUEST THE GREETING COMMITTEE , 8 p.m. at Saturn.
SUNDAY
FASHION AND STYLE – STYLE SEX EXPERIENCE BIRMINGHAM, SUNDAY, 6 p.m. at Haven, 2515 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Al. 5 p.m. – Kentucky Derby style pink carpet kick off, a Pre-Show VIP Cocktail Mixer followed by fashions of eight designers.
SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.
SOULFUL SUNDAYS at Perfect Note.
DEAD WRONG-STAGE PLAY COMEDY TOUR, Sunday, 6 p.m. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.
DARREN DEICIDE and BATTITO at the Nick.
SUICIDEGIRLS: BLACKHEART BURLESQUE at Saturn.
MONDAY
KEVIN MORBY at Saturn.
KARAOKE NIGHTS WITH COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY, at the StarDome Comedy Club.
BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND, 9 p.m. at The Nick.
CARD PLAYERS SPOT at the TIDE AND TIGER, 6 – 12 p.m.
TUESDAY
COMEDIAN SIR WALT, Birmingham’s Own at the Star Dome Comedy Club.
GINA COLEMAN & THE MISTY BLUES, MANDY ROWDEN and LOGAN MAGNESS at the Nick.
SUPERHEROES EDITION OF SCANTRON 5000 TRIVIA at Saturn.
FIESTA TUESDAY at 1st and 23rd, all night.
TIDE AND TIGER HOT TUESDAY, 3 p.m. until … on Graymont across from Legion Field with $.50 wings and drink specials until 9 p.m. For more call (205) 503-3880.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
JOSE’ CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
NICOLE ATKINS at Saturn.
TAYLOR SMITH & THE ROAMING’ JASMINE and G.W. HENDERSON at The Nick.
LIVE JAZZ, every Wednesday, at The Marble Ring, 430 41st Street South, Suite B.
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAY, every Wednesday at 30/40 Hookah Lounge.
WINE AND JAZZ at the Perfect Note.
COMEDIAN SIR WALT at the StarDome Comedy Club.
NEXT THURSDAY
SOUND SESSIONS IN THE GRILLE at Iron City.
THE ARCADIAN WILD, THE ELLAMENO BEAT, NICK DITTMEIER & THE SAWDUSTERS at the Nick.
COMEDIAN MICK FOLEY’s 20 YEARS OF HELL TOUR at the StarDome Comedy Club.
FREE DJ NIGHT IN THE SATELLITE with LEE SHOOK, 9 p.m. at Saturn.
NEXT FRIDAY
COMEDIAN ROD MAN at the StarDome Comedy Club.
TY SEGALL 8 p.m. at Saturn.
THE VOODOO FIX, THE BUMBS, HOGAN’S GOAT and 7 STONE RIOT at The Nick.
BOY BAND NIGHT at Iron City.
FOR THE COMMUNITY
NAACP REGION FIVE CONFERENCE, this weekend, April 12 – 14 at the Sheraton Hotel with registration starting at 8 a.m. For more Call (205) 516-0906.
20th LEBANESE FOOD AND CULTURAL FESTIVAL this weekend at the St. Elias Maronite Church. For more go to www.stelias.org.
2018 SICKLE CELL GALA AUDITIONS are Friday. To reserve your audio and a chance to win $1000 Text (205) 452-0111.
AARP FREE TECHNOLOGY WORKSHOPS – Join AARP, next Thursday, at Five Points West Regional Branch library for workshops: Intro to Android Smartphones, 10 – 11:30 a.m.; Beyond the Basics – Android Smartphones, noon – 1 p.m.; Intro to Android Smartphones, 2:30 – 4 p.m.; and Beyond the Basics – Android Smartphones, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.
54th ANNUAL GREATER BIRMINGHAM MAYORS’ PRAYER BREAKFAST, May 3rd, 7 – 8:15 a.m. at the Harbert Center. Event speakers are: Pastor John C. Cantelow, III, Mr. Tony Cooper, Mr. Tim Alexander are Breakfast speakers and General Charles C. Krulak is the Dinner Speaker.
FOR FASHION LOVERS
FASHION AND STYLE – STYLE SEX EXPERIENCE BIRMINGHAM, SUNDAY, 6 p.m. at Haven, 2515 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Al. 5 p.m. – Kentucky Derby style pink carpet kick off, a Pre-Show VIP Cocktail Mixer followed by fashions of eight designers. Alabama’s Perry Varner has been around the country showing sold out crowds of world fashion enthusiasts the styles and fashions featuring 100 of Birmingham area models. Designers showcasing will be Birmingham Designer KENYA BUCHANAN, 2017 Magic City Fashion Week Designer of the Year, Designer Garland Jackson 2017 BiminGLAM Designer of the Year, as well as Designers NICHOLE STALLWORTH, SAM JAY, JEREMY AGEE and STEPHON KELLY with guest models from the WonderFULL World of Fashion, Ebony Fashion Fair and Team Hard Body Male Fitness Models. If you missed America’s Next Top Model Eva Marcelle, Actor Brad James of Tyler Perry’s ‘For Better or Worse,’ Birmingham Designer & Project Runway All-star Designer Ken Laurence, VH1 & Bravo Reality Star Designer Reco Chapple, Celebrity Designers Nicci Hou and Leon Parham at the past Style Experience, you do not want to miss this year’s event. Birmingham Urban Radio’s ISIS JONES (98.7 KISS), DJ CHOCOLATE (107.7FM) and NU YORK (95.7 JAMZ) will be hosting. DO IT BIRMINGHAM!!
FOR PLANTS AND GARDEN LOVERS
BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS ANNUAL SPRING PLANT SALE, TODAY through Sunday.
FOR OUTDOOR LOVERS
SATURDAY DAYHIKE, 9 a.m. – Southeastern Outings Hike at Pinhoti Trail near Coleman Lake in Shoal Creek Ranger District, Talladega National Forest. Cleburne County, Alabama – DETAILS: A moderate four to 4.5 mile hike in one of the most interesting parts of the Talladega National Forest.
Start at the Coleman Lake trailhead and wander first through mountain longleaf pine habitat with great wildflower potential. Cross a low ridge with hardwood forests below along Coleman Lake. Reach Old Shoal Church and graveyard, one of three remaining log cabin churches in Alabama before returning. Route back will be along the Coleman Lake trail, providing a different view on the return to the trailhead. Well-behaved, properly supervised children age 7 and older welcome. Hike is relatively flat but rated moderate because of length. Optional dinner after hike. Depart 9 a.m. from the Leeds Highway 78 gravel parking lot. For more info. and leader: Francis Rushton (205)290-5557 or ferushton@gmail.com.
SUNDAY DAYHIKE, 2 p.m. – Southeastern Outings Sunday Stroll, Dunnavant Valley Greenway Walking Trail (DVGWT) – DETAILS: The trail winds along a bubbling stream, Yellow Leaf Creek, overhung with majestic American beech, oak, and hickory. The stream rapidly expands to 15-feet wide before the end of the trail. We anticipate seeing extensive quantities of blooming mountain laurel all along the creek on this hike. Two options. Option A involves a short moderate hike off trail to view a pretty waterfall nearby, and then return to the main trail then hike to the far end of the trail and back to the start. Option B involves easy hiking on the main trail from start to end and return on the trail. There are footbridges over the stream, and, except for a steep patch over a ridge, walking on the trail itself is easy. Happy hiking! Well-behaved, carefully supervised children age 7 and over able to walk 4 ½ miles without complaining are welcome. Depart 2 p.m. from the DVGWT trailhead on Shelby County Highway 41.
Directions to Meeting Place: From the intersection of U.S. Highway 280 and Rocky Ridge Road, just beyond Water Works on top of Shades Mountain take U.S. Highway 280 East 9.3 miles away from Birmingham to traffic light at intersection with Shelby Co. Highway 41 and turn left. Drive 1.5 miles on Co. Highway 41 to gravel parking area on the right. See Southeastern Outings sign and small, brown DVGWT sign parallel to road on right. Turn right on gravel turnoff and park in parking lot at trailhead. If the DVGWT parking lot is full, which it probably will be, please park on the side of Shelby County Route 41 completely off of the pavement! For more info: Call Dan Frederick, (205)631-4680.
FOR THE TEENS AND STUDENTS
TEENS ENGINEERS BHM WORKSHOPS CONTINUE – Free workshops at 11 locations across the City of Birmingham continue through May 3, 2018. Young teens will listen as mentors from the UAB School of Engineering teach them computer coding and other engineering skills. The remaining schedule of Teens Engineer BHM workshops by library location:
TODAY, 4-5:30 p.m., Smithfield Branch Library
Tuesday, April 17, 4-5:30 p.m., West End Branch Library
Thursday, April 19, 4-5:30 p.m., North Birmingham Regional Branch Library
Tuesday, May 1, 4-5:30 p.m., Southside Branch Library
Thursday, May 3, 4-5:30 p.m., Powderly Branch Library
More spring/summer dates will be added later, so check the BPL events calendar at www.bplonline.org for updates.
FOR MOVIE LOVERS
BLACK PANTHER is still showing at theaters around town.
FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS
AT ANTIOCH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHIRCH
DEAD WRONG Stage Play Comedy Tour, Sunday, 6 p.m., at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 1220 Hattie Street, Birmingham, 35214. Opening Acts include AMBC GOD’S ELECT, PRAISE N MOTION, B ROYALTY, COMEDIAN HOLLYWOOD, MBM & MT3 GOSPEL RAPPERS. Dr. Quinton E. Hammonds is Senior Pastor.
AT UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA GALLERY
MECCA, ATLANTA, HARLEM, MIAMI AND BEYOND, an exhibition with Selections from the Paul R. Jones Collection, through Tuesday, at the Paul R. Jones Museum, 2308 Sixth Street, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
A HARDER TASK THAN MAKING BRICKS WITHOUT STRAW, an exhibition of artworks from the DOUG McCRAW COLLECTION, through April 30 at the University of Alabama Gallery, 620 Greensboro Avenue.
AT BIRMINGHAM OF ART
STUDIO BY THE TRACKS RECEPTION, today, 6-7 p.m. FREE.
MINDFULNESS VIP TOUR, Saturday, 10 – 11 a.m. FREE.
SLOW ART DAY, Saturday, 1-3 p.m. FREE.
DROP-I DRAWING, Sunday, 2-4 p.m. FREE.
SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2-3 p.m. FREE.
ARTBREAK WITH CATHLEEN CUMMINGS, April 18, 12-12:30 p.m. FREE.
BIRMINGHAM CREATIVE ROUNDTABLE, April 19, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. FREE.
A WEATHER EYE DUTCH PAINTERS INVENT ATMOSPHERE, April 19, 6-7 p.m. FREE.
TEEN NIGHT: OUT OF THIS WORLD, April 20, 6-8 p.m. FREE.
AT THE GALLERY 1930
Gallery 1930 will host a reception, TODAY, 5-8 p.m. with Alan, Taylor Jeffries, Alan Poole, Catie Radney, Jennifer Gibbs, Linda J. Porter and Wellon Bridgers.
AT OPERA BIRMINGHAM
Opera Birmingham has announced plans for performance for 2018-2019 Season. The season begins in October with Catch a Rising Star, as Opera Birmingham welcomes back the winner of the 2018 Vocal Competition. In December, Opera Birmingham will present Sounds of the Season, a heartwarming holiday concert featuring the Opera Birmingham Chorus. The company continues its successful chamber opera series in January 2019, with two performances of Glory Denied, the story of America’s longest-held prisoner of war, chronicling his service in the Vietnam War through his return home. In March, Opera Birmingham takes the main stage with two performances of one of the most dramatic of all operas, Puccini’s masterpiece Tosca, featuring magnificent melodies and nonstop action. Tosca, which is sung in Italian, will be presented with projected English translations, for ease of understanding; and will feature the Opera Birmingham Chorus and the Alabama Symphony Orchestra. The season concludes in May with the 41st Annual Vocal Competition, as the stars of tomorrow compete for cash prizes and a chance to star in a future Opera Birmingham production. For more call (205) 322-6737.
FOR MUSIC LOVERS AND SPOKEN WORD
SUNDAY JAZZ, 5 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
SPOKEN WORD OPEN MIC NIGHT, every Third Sunday, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.
BIRMINGHAM MUSIC CLUB 2018 Season
THE PARLOR CONCERT featuring THE DANIEL SZASZ & FRIENDS STRNING QUARTET, April 29, 2:30 p.m. at The Club House on Highland, 2908 Highland Avenue.
OPERETTA SPECTACULAR! GREAT MOMENTS OF LIGHT OPERA OVER THE CENTURIES, June 8-7:30 p.m., June 9-7:30 p.m. and June 10-2:20 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Center’s Sirote Theatre.
FOR COMEDY LOVERS
AT GOOD PEOPLE BREWING
EVERY FRIDAY
FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (COMEDY SHOW), 9 – 10:30 p.m., at Good People with Birmingham’s finest comedy show at a brewery. It’s free and features the best comedians from around the country.
AT THE STARDOME
THIS WEEKEND: COMEDIAN FUNNY MAINE. You won’t find many comedians that can claim to be a lifetime class clown, witty, handsome, a dual-degree college graduate, savvy in graphic design, and on top of that, just be funny as hell! Well, Jermaine “FunnyMaine” Johnson is definitely the exception! This talented young man from Birmingham, Alabama has been entertaining audiences across the southeast for several years now, and many seem to agree that he has the potential to etch his name in the comedy history books with the greats.
COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY ‘EVERY MONDAY NIGHT’ at the StarDome Comedy Club for Karaoke Nights.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
COMEDIAN SIR WALT. Birmingham’s Funniest Comedian is coming to his hometown stage. You’ve seen Sir Walt tear up the stage on BET’s Comic View, Starz’s First Amendment and P Diddy’s Bad Boy’s of Comedy as well as clubs and colleges all over the Southeast. His high energy style and dynamic stage presence keeps audience cheering night after night. He is one of the Stardome’s Favorites so make your plans today.
COMING SOON
APRIL 22 – BIRMINGHAM PUNK ROCK FLEA MARKET at TrimTab Brewing Company.
APRIL 28 – THE CALIFORNIA HONEYDROPS at Zydeco.
MAY 5 – A-LIST TALK DERBY TO ME BRUNCH and NETWORKING MIXER at Michael’s Restaurant.
MAY 5-6 – YO-YO MA at Alys Stephens Center.
JUNE 16 – LOCAL 2018 CELEBRATE EVERYTHING ALABAMA at Alys Stephens Center.
Well, that’s it. Tell you more next time.
