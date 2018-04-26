The Importance of Air Quality Awareness Week April 30-May 6
Matt Lacke
Meteorologist
Jefferson County Department of Health
Air quality has historically been poor in the Birmingham area. After the passing of the Clean Air Act in 1970, the Birmingham area struggled to meet the US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) air quality standards for decades. It wasn’t until the last few years that the area got into compliance with EPA’s standards.
While the overall air quality is now good, there may be a few days during the summer months that could have elevated levels of air pollution. This is largely due to the area’s weather and topography. The days that are hot, sunny, and stagnant allow for pollutants to build up at the surface with nowhere to go. The valleys throughout the area on those days aid in trapping in the pollutants.
Air Quality Awareness Week is April 30- May 6.
Air quality forecasts are issued on a daily basis every single day of the year so the public always knows ahead of time how good or bad the air will be. The forecasts are jointly issued by the Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH) and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM).
The air quality forecasts are based on EPA’s Air Quality Index (AQI) that tells you how clean or polluted the air is and the associated health effects that might be a concern. The AQI is broken down into 6 color-coded ranges that correspond to different levels of health concern. The six color levels (and corresponding category descriptor) are: green (good), yellow (moderate), orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups), red (unhealthy), purple (very unhealthy), and maroon (hazardous). Most days in the Birmingham area are in the green and yellow ranges, which mean that air quality is acceptable and healthy to breathe.
However, there are a few days during the summer months that air quality occasionally reaches the orange or red ranges. When air quality is expected to reach these levels, an “Air Quality Alert” issued.
In the orange range, the general public is unlikely to be affected, but sensitive groups (people with heart or lung diseases, older adults, and children) are at a greater risk. Those sensitive groups should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. In the red range, everyone can be affected. Sensitive groups should significantly reduce or avoid outdoor exertion and everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
The forecasts are available online (www.jcdh.org and www.airnow.gov), on Twitter (@JCDH_AirQuality), by phone recording (205-933-0583), and by signing up to receive emails (http://birmingham.enviroflash.info).
The Alabama Partners for Clean Air (APCA) is an organization that works to implement voluntary strategies that improve air quality in Jefferson and Shelby Counties. APCA brings together public, private, and nonprofit organizations to achieve and maintain compliance with national air quality standards, to protect and improve public health, to minimize the economic impacts on existing businesses, and support economic growth consistent with clean air goals.
On “Air Quality Alert” days, APCA suggests that the public takes action by combing several errands into one trip, carpooling, and refueling vehicles after dusk. APCA also says to not idle your engine while going through a drive-thru or school lane. More tips to reduce air pollution can be found on APCA’s website at www.alabamacleanair.org.
JCDH is the air pollution regulatory agency for Jefferson County. They operate a network of air pollution monitors throughout the County. Data from those monitors are available to the public in near-real time at www.birminghamairquality.com. JCDH’s website (www.jcdh.org) also provides more air quality information regarding forecasts, emissions, air permits, and open burning.