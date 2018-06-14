Birmingham NAACP awards Lois Germany ‘Woman of the Year’
The Birmingham Times
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Lois Germany, founder of the Sixth Avenue Sliders Line Dance Fitness Ministry, was recently presented the NAACP Metro Birmingham’s Woman of the Year award for Outstanding Health Promotion.
Germany received the award during the NAACP’s 18th annual Wonderful Outstanding Women (WOW) program at the Birmingham Museum of Art.
Germany, who was recognized along with the Sixth Avenue Sliders, was motivated to initiate such a ministry because she was inspired by former first lady Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move” campaign which targeted childhood obesity.
After coordinating fitness events throughout Birmingham Germany took the concept to her church where Rev. Dr. John L. Cantelow III is pastor of Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.
The fitness ministry, which is nearly four years old, has performed at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC); Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI); Boutwell Auditorium; Bill Harris Arena; Railroad Park and the Crossplex.
Hezekiah Jackson IV, president of the NAACP Metro Birmingham Branch and program chair, said, “if any group of women in the City of Birmingham deserve to be honored for promoting good health and fitness in the community, it is certainly Lois Germany as ‘Women of the Year’ along with all 61 of the Sixth Avenue Sliders women.”
Other honorees included Anne Marie Adams, Lifetime Achievement/Voter Empowerment and Ann M. Downing, Lifetime Achievement/Faith, Family and Community Service.
Others recognized during the program included: Stephanie Cooper, vice president Alabama Power Company for Public Relations; Adrian Peterson Fields, vice president chief operating officer Housing Authority of the Birmingham District; April Odom, former City of Birmingham Director Communications; Nkegene Hudson, Lawson State Community College Student Support Services; Alicia Washington, principal South Hampton K-8; November Wren, East Birmingham Church of God In Christ; Sherry Tucker, President Alabama Education Association.