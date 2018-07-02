The Birmingham Times Wins National Award For General Excellence

| July 1, 2018 | Breaking | No Comments
Times staff report

The Birmingham Times won a first-place award for General Excellence at the 2018 National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) Merit Awards and a second place for Best News Story Award.

“I am excited for the entire Birmingham Times team as this award is recognition of more than two years of work transforming this historic publication into the new Birmingham Times which is a part of the Birmingham Times Media Group,” said Sam Martin, publisher. “My executive editor Barnett Wright and his content team have done a fantastic job and this award is acknowledgment of that work.”

Awards were presented last week in Norfolk, Va., where the NNPA held its convention under the banner theme of “Celebrating 191 Years of Black Press in America: Sustaining, Engaging & Mobilizing Black Communities.”

The group, whose members include more than 200 African-American community newspapers, celebrated journalism across the United States.

Here are the winners:

The Robert S. Abbott

Best Editorial Award

1st – North Dallas Gazette

2nd – The Washington Informer

3rd – The Final Call

—-

Emory O. Jackson

Best Column Writing Award

1st – The Los Angeles Wave

2nd – The Washington Informer

3rd – Insight News

—-

Carl Murphy

Community Service Award

1st – The Houston Defender

2nd – The Philadelphia Tribune

3rd – The Scanner

—-

Ida B. Wells Best

Best News Story Award

1st – The Indianapolis Reporter

2nd – Birmingham Times

3rd – Houston Forward Times

—-

Frank L. Stanley Sr.

Best Feature Story Award

1st –  The Final Call

2nd – The Atlanta Voice

3rd – The New Journal and Guide

—-

WIlbert L. Holloway

Best News Pictures Award

1st – The Houston Forward Times

2nd – The Miami Times

3rd – Philadelphia Tribune (Abdul Sulayman)

—-

Wilbert L. Holloway

Best Editorial Cartoon Award

1st – The Afro American Baltimore

2nd – The Los Angeles Sentinel

3rd – The Chicago Crusader

—-

Robert L. Vann

Best Layout and Design, Tabloid

and Broadsheet Award

1st – The Miami Times

2nd – The Chicago Crusader

3rd – Houston Forward Times

—-

Leon H. Washington

Best Special Edition Award

1st  – The Miami Times

2nd – The St. Louis American

3rd – The Los Angeles Wave

—-

  1. A Scott, II

Best Circulation Promotion Award

1st – The St. Louis American

2nd – The Miami Times

3rd – Los Angeles Sentinel

—-

Ada S. Franklin

Best Women/Lifestyle Award

1st – The Richmond Free Press

2nd – The Philadelphia Tribune

3rd – The Miami Times

—-

Best Youth Section

1st –  The Los Angeles Sentinel

2nd – The Miami Times

3rd – The New Tri-State Defender

—-

  1. Washington Rhodes

Best Original Advertising Award

1st – The St. Louis American

2nd – The Miami Times

3rd – Los Angeles Sentinel

  1. A Scott

Best Use of Photographs Award

1st – The St. Louis American

2nd – The Philadelphia Tribune (Marissa Weeks Mason)

3rd – The Miami Times

Best Church Section

1st –  The Philadelphia Tribune (Samaria Bailey and Nathaniel Lee)

2nd – The Miami Times

3rd – The Los Angeles Sentinel

  1. Washington Rhodes

Best Business Section Award

1st – St. Louis American

2nd – The Philadelphia Tribune

3rd – The Houston Forward Times

The Don King

Best Sports Section Awards

1st – The Philadelphia Tribune

2nd – The St. Louis American

3rd – The Seattle Medium

Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington

Best Entertainment Section Award

1st – The St. Louis American

2nd – The Chicago Crusader

3rd – The Miami Times

Miller Coors –  A. Philip Randolph

Digital Excellence Messenger Award

1st –  StlAmerican.com

2nd – ForwardTimes.com

3rd – Afro.com

John H. Sengstacke

General Excellence Award

1st –  The Birmingham Times

2nd – The Philadelphia Tribune

3rd – The Miami Times

John B. Russwurm Trophy

The Miami Times

2018 Samuel E. Cornish

Publisher of the Year Award

Karen Carter Richards, Houston Forward Times

