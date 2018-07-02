The Birmingham Times Wins National Award For General Excellence
Times staff report
The Birmingham Times won a first-place award for General Excellence at the 2018 National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) Merit Awards and a second place for Best News Story Award.
“I am excited for the entire Birmingham Times team as this award is recognition of more than two years of work transforming this historic publication into the new Birmingham Times which is a part of the Birmingham Times Media Group,” said Sam Martin, publisher. “My executive editor Barnett Wright and his content team have done a fantastic job and this award is acknowledgment of that work.”
Awards were presented last week in Norfolk, Va., where the NNPA held its convention under the banner theme of “Celebrating 191 Years of Black Press in America: Sustaining, Engaging & Mobilizing Black Communities.”
The group, whose members include more than 200 African-American community newspapers, celebrated journalism across the United States.
Here are the winners:
—
The Robert S. Abbott
Best Editorial Award
1st – North Dallas Gazette
2nd – The Washington Informer
3rd – The Final Call
—-
Emory O. Jackson
Best Column Writing Award
1st – The Los Angeles Wave
2nd – The Washington Informer
3rd – Insight News
—-
Carl Murphy
Community Service Award
1st – The Houston Defender
2nd – The Philadelphia Tribune
3rd – The Scanner
—-
Ida B. Wells Best
Best News Story Award
1st – The Indianapolis Reporter
2nd – Birmingham Times
3rd – Houston Forward Times
—-
Frank L. Stanley Sr.
Best Feature Story Award
1st – The Final Call
2nd – The Atlanta Voice
3rd – The New Journal and Guide
—-
WIlbert L. Holloway
Best News Pictures Award
1st – The Houston Forward Times
2nd – The Miami Times
3rd – Philadelphia Tribune (Abdul Sulayman)
—-
Wilbert L. Holloway
Best Editorial Cartoon Award
1st – The Afro American Baltimore
2nd – The Los Angeles Sentinel
3rd – The Chicago Crusader
—-
Robert L. Vann
Best Layout and Design, Tabloid
and Broadsheet Award
1st – The Miami Times
2nd – The Chicago Crusader
3rd – Houston Forward Times
—-
Leon H. Washington
Best Special Edition Award
1st – The Miami Times
2nd – The St. Louis American
3rd – The Los Angeles Wave
—-
- A Scott, II
Best Circulation Promotion Award
1st – The St. Louis American
2nd – The Miami Times
3rd – Los Angeles Sentinel
—-
Ada S. Franklin
Best Women/Lifestyle Award
1st – The Richmond Free Press
2nd – The Philadelphia Tribune
3rd – The Miami Times
—-
Best Youth Section
1st – The Los Angeles Sentinel
2nd – The Miami Times
3rd – The New Tri-State Defender
—-
- Washington Rhodes
Best Original Advertising Award
1st – The St. Louis American
2nd – The Miami Times
3rd – Los Angeles Sentinel
—
- A Scott
Best Use of Photographs Award
1st – The St. Louis American
2nd – The Philadelphia Tribune (Marissa Weeks Mason)
3rd – The Miami Times
—
Best Church Section
1st – The Philadelphia Tribune (Samaria Bailey and Nathaniel Lee)
2nd – The Miami Times
3rd – The Los Angeles Sentinel
—
- Washington Rhodes
Best Business Section Award
1st – St. Louis American
2nd – The Philadelphia Tribune
3rd – The Houston Forward Times
—
The Don King
Best Sports Section Awards
1st – The Philadelphia Tribune
2nd – The St. Louis American
3rd – The Seattle Medium
—
Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington
Best Entertainment Section Award
1st – The St. Louis American
2nd – The Chicago Crusader
3rd – The Miami Times
—
Miller Coors – A. Philip Randolph
Digital Excellence Messenger Award
1st – StlAmerican.com
2nd – ForwardTimes.com
3rd – Afro.com
—
John H. Sengstacke
General Excellence Award
1st – The Birmingham Times
2nd – The Philadelphia Tribune
3rd – The Miami Times
—
John B. Russwurm Trophy
The Miami Times
—
2018 Samuel E. Cornish
Publisher of the Year Award
Karen Carter Richards, Houston Forward Times