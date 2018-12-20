Seniors wrap Christmas gifts, bring joy to Powderly Library

By Ameera Steward

The Birmingham Times

Powderly Library in southwest Birmingham last week held its second annual gift wrapping for seniors event.

“It’s just something that we do for the community and they come out and get their last minute gifts wrapped,” said Toni Powell, library assistant. “Everything is free of charge . . . and for those that don’t have gifts and just want to come out and communicate with the neighborhood.”

The event also gets brings people together for the spirit of Christmas, she said.

“It feels good, that’s why I made sure it happened …We want to continue to be able to do this, we enjoy seeing anyone here,” said Powell.

Participants talked and laughed while wrapping presents and being creative and said it’s the perfect way for the community to enjoy getting their presents wrapped without the hassle of holiday shopping. They provided stickers, name tags, and other adornments to add glitter and festiveness while wrapping presents.

One of the residents at the event, Toni Turner, said she enjoyed the activities that helped others. “It’s fun. You get the fellowship and (you’re) doing stuff together,” she said.

