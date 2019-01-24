‘Birmingham has arrived’, says national travel publication

By Pat Byington

Condé Nast Traveler, one of the nation’s most respected travel magazine and digital publications declared “Birmingham has arrived” in their recent January 21 article, The Reinvention of Birmingham, Alabama.

The Announcement

Here is the declaration in the Condé Nast story:

“We aren’t looking at Alabama’s biggest city through rose-colored glasses. Birmingham has arrived. Again. It’s a destination—for historic architecture, old theaters, James Beard award-winning Southern food. And yet, just under a decade ago, it wouldn’t be mentioned in the same sentence as other thriving food-and-culture centers of the South: Nashville, New Orleans, Charleston, Atlanta.”

The Story

New York City based Condé Nast Traveler, with a circulation over 800,000, interviewed local Magic City mavens, Glenny Brock, Tom Cosby and David Silverstein for the article. All three, described in great detail Birmingham’s history, struggles and architectural renaissance – the stories behind Railroad Park, The Lyric Theatre, the reopening of the Carver Theatre and the Pizitz Building.

Food Scene

The feature also recognized Birmingham’s food scene, ranging from the “originals” Nikki’s West and John’s Diner to Frank Stitt’s trio of award winning restaurants Highlands Bar & Grill (winner of James Beard Foundation Outstanding Restaurant) , Bottega, Chez Fonfon.

Conde´ Nast then, in their words, “name checked” Birmingham’s long list of James Beard nominees, Chris Hastings of the Hot and Hot Fish Club and Ovenbird, Nick Pihakis’s Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q, Timothy Hontzas’s Johnny’s and James Lewis at Bettola.

The article did forget one very important name on the list, James Beard winner, Birmingham’s beloved Dolester Miles, who won the 2018 Outstanding pastry chef honor.

They also forgot Atomic Lounge, which was a James Beard nominee in 2018.

I guess that proves Condé Nast’s point. Birmingham is blessed with so many culinary artisans, you are bound to miss someone on a list.

Condé Nast Traveler “cheat sheet”

Along with stories and interviews, Condé Nast Traveler provides its readers with a tour of the Magic City, a “cheat sheet” for visitors.

Making that list?

Vulcan Trail, Civil Rights Trail, Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, Good People Brewing, Back Forty, Urban Standard, The Elyton Hotel, Grand Bohemian, The Essential, The Rougaroux, Queens Park, Garage, Busy Corner Cheese and Provisions and Pepper Place.

A keepsake

The Reinvention of Birmingham, Alabama by Condé Nast Traveler is one of those articles you bookmark and share with friends and family. It’s a keepsake.

And for folks who love and know Birmingham , we know the Condé Nast story just hits the highlights. We could triple the number of restaurants and special places on their cheat list. Bottomline…

“Birmingham has arrived.”

Continuing to make news

Since 2017, Bham Now has compiled a growing list of national articles about the foodie revolution to the revitalization of downtown Birmingham.

Check out the list.

