Birmingham-Southern College Responds to $52 Million Purchase Offer From Alabama A&M University

The Birmingham Times

Alabama A&M University made a $52 million offer on Thursday to purchase Birmingham-Southern College (BSC) with the intention to retain the school’s credentialed faculty and staff, according to AL.com.

However, BSC said late Thursday “we have no definitive agreements with any entity at this time.”

Alabama A&M was seeking some state funding to help with the purchase, Shannon Reeves, AAMU’s vice president of government relations and external affairs earlier told AL.com.

Under the offer according to AL.com, the university would operate the BSC property as a standalone campus under AAMU’s umbrella.

“If the purchase agreement is accepted by BSC, AAMU makes a commitment that the campus would not be subdivided for private industries or any other for-profit use. AAMU is committed to using the entire campus to provide a quality higher education experience for each and every student,” Reeves said in a statement, as reported by AL.com.

Reeves did not elaborate on the HBCU’s offer to buy BSC.

BSC said late Thursday the school continues to have conversations with “several interested parties.”

BSC, a private, liberal arts college with roots reaching back 168 years, announced in March that it would close May 31 after efforts to obtain a loan from the state Legislature failed.

Reeves said Alabama A&M is growing, with an all-time high enrollment of 6,600 and its largest ever freshman class of more than 2,100.

“Our numbers are up,” said Reeves, according to AL.com. “Our concern is trying to house these students. We’re projected to go over 7,000 in the fall. So the demand for our academic offerings and what we’re doing at Alabama A&M, the demand for students is there.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

