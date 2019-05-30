BWWB Kicks off Hydrate the City events in area

bwwb.org

The Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) will host its annual Hydrate the City community events across its service area throughout June and July starting this week.

The Hydrate the City program, which kicks off on May 31 from 10 a.m. until noon at Railroad Park in downtown Birmingham, serves to raise awareness of proper hydration as temperatures rise throughout the summer. This year, BWWB will continue to bring Hydrate the City events to communities outside of Birmingham that it also serves, such as Gardendale, Warrior, Hoover, and Vestavia Hills.

“Our Hydrate the City events serve as a reminder to our customers about the importance of staying hydrated during hot summer months,” said Rick Jackson, BWWB spokesperson. “And because the Birmingham Water Works delivers some of the highest-quality drinking water in the nation, we want to give our customers the opportunity to enjoy every drop.”

BWWB representatives will serve samples of fruit-infused water, share recipe cards and promotional material with community members. BWWB mascot Willie the Waterdrop will also make an appearance at select Hydrate the City events.

According to the National Safety Council, 244 people died from exposure to extreme heat in 2014. Heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and heat cramps pose a risk to infants, young children, the elderly, and pets. Also, people who work outside are especially vulnerable to these heat-related illnesses.

BWWB encourages Birmingham-area residents to follow its Facebook and Twitter accounts for tips regarding hydration and information about upcoming events within their communities.

Hydrate the City Schedule:

All events are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (unless otherwise specified)

May 31 at Railroad Park in Birmingham

June 14 at Celebration Park in Gardendale

June 19 at Homewood Park in Homewood

June 26 at Rickwood Caverns in Warrior

June 28 at Veteran’s Park in Hoover

July 5 at Memorial Park Rec Center in Birmingham

July 10 at Sicard Hollow in Vestavia Hills

July 17 at Hoover Rec Center in Hoover

July 19 at Moody Park in Moody

Founded in 1951, the Birmingham Water Works Board serves 600,000 people in Jefferson, Shelby, Blount, St. Clair, and Walker counties. The BWWB operates four filtration plants, a certified testing laboratory, and has more than 4,000 miles of pipe in its distribution network; it ranked among the top five water systems in the United States. For more information about the Birmingham Water Works Board, media inquiries, or tours of our museum, please call 205-244-4000 or visit www.bwwb.org

