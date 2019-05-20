Red Mountain Theatre Co. announces plans for $25M arts campus

The Birmingham Times

Red Mountain Theatre Company (RMTC) will begin work on a $25 million arts campus in Parkside district of downtown Birmingham this summer.

“It has been a dream for us to consolidate our programming in order to better serve our community,” said Executive Director Keith Cromwell. “We envision an arts campus where artists can create, students can develop life – and theatre – skills, and where for profit and nonprofit can drive economic growth together.”

The new campus will be located at 1600 3rd Ave. South between 16th and 17th Streets South next to Regions Field. Construction is anticipated to be complete in the summer of 2021 for the Tony Award-winning theatre company.

“RMTC is right at the heart of our city, and this space will allow us to be more efficient and more effective in our mission of enriching, educating, and engaging our community,” said RMTC Board President and community leader Kathryn Harbert.

Architectural design is underway for the campus to include state-of-the art rehearsal and classroom spaces, a next generation 400-seat theatre, and administrative and shop offices.

RMTC is an organization that inspires audiences through powerful theatre experiences led by professionals who deliver engaging performances produced and presented with artistic integrity.

In addition to theatre productions, RMTC offers educational programs that build positive life skills for young people and provide growth opportunities for theatre professionals. The Birmingham- based nonprofit organization has been inspiring audiences, changing lives and creating conversations through theatre experiences since 1979.

