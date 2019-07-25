Schedule of Events for Birmingham Freedom Fest on Saturday

Birmingham Freedom Fest provides attendees with thought-provoking discussions, workshops and forums that will shine a light on issues of equality and civic engagement. These conversations will include Mayor Randall Woodfin; author and prison reform advocate Anthony Ray Hinton; Executive Director of the New York Public Design Commission Justine Moore and U.S. Senator Doug Jones.

Here is the lineup:

The South Got Something to Say: Creative Consciousness

16th Street Baptist Church, 12:45 p.m. – 1:10 p.m.

HOST: Anthony C. Hood, Ph.D Director of Civic Innovation, Office of the President,

Dana “Lady Woo” Woodruff, (95.7 Jamz) Radio Personality/ National Certified Psychotherapist Vital Entertainment and Media Associates

Alyssa “LyssaLou” Singer, Poet, Spoken Word Artist, and Industrial Psychology Professional

Valencia “Mrs. V” Johnson, (94.9) Radio Personality, Comedian, Minister and Motivational Speaker

Program Description: Presenters talk about the role of creatives in defining our collective understanding of our people and our progress.

Sacred Spaces: Urban Planning in Historic Districts

16th Street Baptist Church 2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

PRESENTER: Ivan Holloway, CEO, Urban Impact

Justin Garrett Moore, Executive Director, NYC Public Design Commission, Featured Speaker

Program Description: Moore is one of America’s leading thinkers on urban design, cooperative economics and equitable development in urban cities like Birmingham. Expect updates on progress in Birmingham’s Historic 4th Avenue District.

Cracking Codes: The Power of STEM

St. Paul United Methodist Church 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Presenters Ernie Williams, Team Leader, Digital Strategy and Communication

Adrienne Starks, Founder, Stream Innovations

Denise Gregory, Assistant Provost and Assistant Professor of Chemistry, Samford University

Rayna Dyck, Dermatologist, Skin Wellness Center and Vice President of Mineral District Medical Society Program

Program Description: A view of the power of STEM industries and how it is changing the way we view health, technology and science.

The Secrets of Her Success

16th Street Baptist Church 4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Presenters Ashlee Ammons, Co-Founder, COO, Mixtroz

Bacarra Mauldin, Executive Director, Clastran

Pam Cook, Director of Mulicultural Marketing Community Affairs at Coca-Cola United

Teresa Lundy, Principal and Founder, TML Communications, LLC

Program Description: Birmingham’s bosses are comprised of women breaking barriers in business, music and non-nonprofit leadership.

She Decides: A Courageous Conversation about Women’s Rights

16th Street Baptist Church 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

HOST: Senator Linda Coleman Madison, Alabama State Senator

Presenters Melanie Bridgeforth, President and CEO, The Women’s Fund of Greater Birmingham

Senator Vivian Figures, Alabama State Senator

Nadia Richardson, Founder and Executive Director No More Martyrs

Kelly Ann Scott, Vice President of Content, Alabama Media Group (Reckon, AL.com)

Program Description: Alabama’s recent abortion bill was one of many passed in state legislatures across the United States — even as the area recognizes the 100-year anniversary of women’s right to vote in 2020.

Empowerment: The Beauty Session

Main Stage 4:40 p.m. – 4:55 p.m.

HOST: Jeffrey Simmons, Vision Beauty Distributors

Courtney Kirk, Founder, The Kirk Effect

Darrius Peace, Owner, Hayah Beauty and Your Natural Hair Expert

Shecovia “COCO” Moore, Owner, Coco Moore Beauty

Sheena Moore, Owner, Loc Oasis Natural Hair Studio, Master Natural Hair Care Stylist

Program Description: Session on beauty to uplift, affirm and empower women.

Justice, Empathy and Advocacy

16th Street Baptist Church 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Hosted by City of Birmingham Office of Social Justice & Racial Equity

MODERATOR: Denise Gilmore, Senior Director of Social Justice and Racial Equity

Mayor Randall Woodfin, City of Birmingham

Senator Doug Jones, United States Senate

Anthony Ray Hinton, Author & Advocate

Program Description: Birmingham and Alabama have a complicated history with justice. Each speaker has made history in Alabama for different reasons and are continuing to make the case for justice, empathy, and advocacy in Alabama and beyond.

ARTIST LINEUP

(All Times P.M.)

12:05 – Festival Opening with Kristen Glove

12:15 – Alvin Garrett & 205 Unity Choir

1:30 – Dani

2:30 – Ruben Studdard

4:00 – Love Moor

5:30 – Midnight Star

6:30 – Chrinway (Emerging Talent Artist)

7:00 – Translee

8:50 – Musiq

9:35 – 8Ball & MJG

