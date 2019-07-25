Schedule of Events for Birmingham Freedom Fest on Saturday

freedomfestbhm.com
Birmingham Freedom Fest provides attendees with thought-provoking discussions, workshops and forums that will shine a light on issues of equality and civic engagement. These conversations will include Mayor Randall Woodfin; author and prison reform advocate Anthony Ray Hinton; Executive Director of the New York Public Design Commission Justine Moore and U.S. Senator Doug Jones.
Here is the lineup:
The South Got Something to Say: Creative Consciousness
16th Street Baptist Church, 12:45 p.m. – 1:10 p.m.
HOST: Anthony C. Hood, Ph.D Director of Civic Innovation, Office of the President,
Dana “Lady Woo” Woodruff, (95.7 Jamz) Radio Personality/ National Certified Psychotherapist Vital Entertainment and Media Associates
Alyssa “LyssaLou” Singer, Poet, Spoken Word Artist, and Industrial Psychology Professional
Valencia “Mrs. V” Johnson, (94.9) Radio Personality, Comedian, Minister and Motivational Speaker
Program Description: Presenters talk about the role of creatives in defining our collective understanding of our people and our progress.
Sacred Spaces: Urban Planning in Historic Districts
16th Street Baptist Church 2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.
PRESENTER: Ivan Holloway, CEO, Urban Impact
Justin Garrett Moore, Executive Director, NYC Public Design Commission, Featured Speaker
Program Description: Moore is one of America’s leading thinkers on urban design, cooperative economics and equitable development in urban cities like Birmingham. Expect updates on progress in Birmingham’s Historic 4th Avenue District.
Cracking Codes: The Power of STEM
St. Paul United Methodist Church 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Presenters Ernie Williams, Team Leader, Digital Strategy and Communication
Adrienne Starks, Founder, Stream Innovations
Denise Gregory, Assistant Provost and Assistant Professor of Chemistry, Samford University
Rayna Dyck, Dermatologist, Skin Wellness Center and Vice President of Mineral District Medical Society Program
Program Description: A view of the power of STEM industries and how it is changing the way we view health, technology and science.
The Secrets of Her Success
16th Street Baptist Church 4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.
Presenters Ashlee Ammons, Co-Founder, COO, Mixtroz
Bacarra Mauldin, Executive Director, Clastran
Pam Cook, Director of Mulicultural Marketing Community Affairs at Coca-Cola United
Teresa Lundy, Principal and Founder, TML Communications, LLC
Program Description: Birmingham’s bosses are comprised of women breaking barriers in business, music and non-nonprofit leadership.
She Decides: A Courageous Conversation about Women’s Rights
16th Street Baptist Church 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.
HOST: Senator Linda Coleman Madison, Alabama State Senator
Presenters Melanie Bridgeforth, President and CEO, The Women’s Fund of Greater Birmingham
Senator Vivian Figures, Alabama State Senator
Nadia Richardson, Founder and Executive Director No More Martyrs
Kelly Ann Scott, Vice President of Content, Alabama Media Group (Reckon, AL.com)
Program Description: Alabama’s recent abortion bill was one of many passed in state legislatures across the United States — even as the area recognizes the 100-year anniversary of women’s right to vote in 2020.
Empowerment: The Beauty Session
Main Stage 4:40 p.m. – 4:55 p.m.
HOST: Jeffrey Simmons, Vision Beauty Distributors
Courtney Kirk, Founder, The Kirk Effect
Darrius Peace, Owner, Hayah Beauty and Your Natural Hair Expert
Shecovia “COCO” Moore, Owner, Coco Moore Beauty
Sheena Moore, Owner, Loc Oasis Natural Hair Studio, Master Natural Hair Care Stylist
Program Description: Session on beauty to uplift, affirm and empower women.
Justice, Empathy and Advocacy
16th Street Baptist Church 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Hosted by City of Birmingham Office of Social Justice & Racial Equity
MODERATOR: Denise Gilmore, Senior Director of Social Justice and Racial Equity
Mayor Randall Woodfin, City of Birmingham
Senator Doug Jones, United States Senate
Anthony Ray Hinton, Author & Advocate
Program Description: Birmingham and Alabama have a complicated history with justice. Each speaker has made history in Alabama for different reasons and are continuing to make the case for justice, empathy, and advocacy in Alabama and beyond.
ARTIST LINEUP
(All Times P.M.)
12:05 – Festival Opening with Kristen Glove
12:15 – Alvin Garrett & 205 Unity Choir
1:30 – Dani
2:30 – Ruben Studdard
4:00 – Love Moor
5:30 – Midnight Star
6:30 – Chrinway (Emerging Talent Artist)
7:00 – Translee
8:50 – Musiq
9:35 – 8Ball & MJG