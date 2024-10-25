Passion for the Percussion: James Phillips Stands Out as Assistant Section Leader at AAMU

By Je’Don Holloway-Talley | For The Birmingham Times

James Phillips received a rude awakening when he arrived at The Marching Maroon and White band camp during his freshman year at Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University (AAMU). With years of experience as a standout performer and section leader, the 19-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina, thought band camp in Huntsville, Alabama, would be a breeze.

Simply put, “I had a big head,” Phillips admitted.

“I didn’t think I was going to have this [humbling] experience when I got to college because I felt like I was always better than the [drummers] around me,” he added. “My school didn’t have a lot of percussionists, and I felt like I was always working harder than [my peers].”

When Phillips arrived at AAMU he learned a valuable lesson: “I saw that I wasn’t really working at all,” he said.

Overcoming Adversity

Having played the snare drum since the fourth grade, Phillips was stripped of his beloved instrument during his first week of band camp.

“I didn’t even make the snare line,” he said. “I was playing quints, [a marching drum set of five tenor drums mounted on a single carrier], but by the end of the week, I was able to reaudition for my spot, and I got my snare back.”

Now a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering and taking 16 credit hours this semester, Phillips has come a long way since that rookie week. He is now assistant section leader of the drumline — a responsibility rarely entrusted to a second-year member. His journey showcases not only his dedication to the craft but also the trust and respect he has earned among his peers.

The 83rd annual McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola will be played between the Bulldogs of AAMU and the Hornets of Alabama State University (ASU) at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 26, at Birmingham’s historic Legion Field—and The Marching Maroon and White are preparing for an intense battle against their rival, The Mighty Marching Hornets.

“ASU is our rival, and there’s something more exciting about playing against them because you know they’re going to give everything they have, so you have to do the same,” Phillips said. “While we are a full-out band and will always play to the best of our abilities, when it’s your rival, you have something extra to give. The exchange between the band and drumline goes crazy.”

Phillips credits much of his success to his older brother, Myles Sewell, who was a member of The Marching Maroon and White from 2018 to 2023.

“I had the opportunity to march with him for one year, in 2023,” said Phillips. “He was ready to put his hanger up but stuck it out one more year and waited for me. We were on the same snare line, and he watched me face a lot of adversity. He told me that just because he was my older brother didn’t mean I was going to walk in here and have everything handed to me.”

Discovering A Passion

Phillips began playing the snare drum in fourth grade, after failing to make the basketball team. Encouraged by his father, James Phillips Sr., to try something new, he discovered his passion for percussion.

“My dad was big on trying something new, and he said I had to do something extracurricular. My brother/best friend, Myles, and my sister, Caitlyn, [who was part of the color guard, a group of performers who dance and spin equipment to add visual appeal to a marching band show], were in the middle school band, so I figured I’d try it,” Phillips said.

“Of all the instruments I saw in that band room, I already knew I wanted to be on the drumline. Myles had introduced me to the snare, and the drumline is the cream of the crop. I love that the creativity with the snare never ends. Different playing styles add to the art of playing percussion, and I tend to add my own sauce and personality to it.”

By sixth grade, Phillips made history as the youngest member to join the marching band at Julius L. Chambers High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. His journey continued when he stepped into the role of section leader on the drumline during his freshman year of high school. Additionally, he joined Drills of Hope, a community drumline founded by a local percussionist dedicated to nurturing young talent in the area.

“It was to help the local upcoming percussionists get a breath of fresh air to expand their palette and think outside the box,” he said. “Being on that drumline taught me confidence. It showed me that I could lead on my own and know what to do and when to do it. It built my confidence as a percussionist.”

Leading The Charge

That confidence is crucial for the sophomore.

“I’m the person that counts it off. The count-off indicates what cadence, [musical arrangement for percussionists that is usually played to maintain the correct rhythm in a marching band], is being tapped off, and I have every sub-section leader looking at me for guidance on what we’re about to play while counting songs in the stands at the games,” Phillips explained. “The whole drumline, [which consists of 28], pays attention to me.”

As the assistant percussion section leader, Phillips describes his leadership style as “laid back,” but he maintains high expectations.

“You have to hold everyone accountable, even your leaders. If you don’t hold your fellow leaders accountable, how can the standard grow?” he asked. “I’m big on communication and knowing what style of communication someone needs to pull out the best in them. I’ve seen in previous years, from high school through college, that section leaders tended to fuss a lot.

“I always thought there was a better way to do it. It’s a come-together moment versus an attack. Being calm rubs off on the people you’re teaching and builds a relaxed environment, which is way better to learn in than a hostile one.”

Phillips leads daily rehearsals for the snare drum section. “We practice every day from noon to 2 p.m., and again from 4 to 9 p.m. with the entire band. We focus mostly on confidence and skill,” he said. “Marching in a historically Black college and university (HBCU) band, your confidence is everything. We compete against other bands and drumlines, so I need my line to be confident in their skills and abilities.”

One of the fun parts of being a leader is seeing his line grow, Phillips said: “Watching someone better themselves, become more confident, and achieve the goals they set before coming to [AAMU] gives me joy. It’s great to see someone find their passion and get creative. … It’s fun collaborating on that.”

Looking ahead, Phillips plans to step away from the drumline after he graduates from AAMU.

“I’ll always love it, but I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I want to focus on my other interests,” he said. “I could be interested in teaching drumline in college.”

Phillips sees himself in Dallas, Texas, after college to be closer to other family members and for a change of scenery. “I want to work behind the scenes in construction engineering and oversee maintenance on construction sites,” he said.

The assistant percussion section leader understands that the lessons learned in the band extend well beyond music.

“This is the best life experience, and I know it will benefit me in whatever I decide to do. Band is the best example I have of real life outside of school. It’s continuously shaping me and proving to me all the things I can accomplish,” he said. “It’s taught me that you achieve larger goals by tackling the smaller ones, which has helped me realize that nothing is too big or unachievable.”

The 83rd annual McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola will be played between the Bulldogs of Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University and the Hornets of Alabama State University at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2024, at Birmingham’s legendary Legion Field. Details about road closings, accessible parking, shuttle services, and much more are available at magiccityclassic.com.

