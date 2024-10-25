More Than Bragging Rights Are on the Line in 83rd Magic City Classic

More Than Bragging Rights Are on the Line in 83rd Magic City...

By Donald Hunt | For The Birmingham Times

The largest Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Classic in the country comes to Birmingham on Saturday, October 26 in the 83rd annual Magic City Classic between Alabama State and Alabama A&M. More than bragging rights will be on the line when these two longtime rivals meet at historic Legion Field Stadium for the 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

The Hornets (2-1, 3-3) and the Bulldogs (1-1, 3-3) are trying to keep pace in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) East. Jackson State (3-0, 5-2) leads the division with Florida A&M (1-1, 3-3) in the mix as well.

Both teams come into the Classic following a bye week.

Alabama State has outstanding linebackers DeMarkus Cunningham and Rico Dozier who can cover a lot of ground. Cunningham has 21 solo tackles and leads the team with 50 total tackles. Dozier has 26 solo and 47 total tackles and also has 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. The Hornets’ playmaking linebackers set the tone for the defense.

AAMU will try to penetrate the ASU defense with its offensive standouts quarterback Xavier Lankford, wide receiver Keenan Hambrick and running back Donovan Eaglin. Lankford had a big game two weeks ago leading AAMU to a 56-12 win over Bethune-Cookman. Lankford completed 15-of-24 passes for 315 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 80 yards on 15 carries while scoring three rushing TDs. He earned SWAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors following that effort against the Wildcats.

Hambrick and Eaglin have consistently put good numbers throughout the season. Hambrick has 21 receptions for 322 yards while averaging 15.3 yards a catch. Eaglin is one of the best running backs in the SWAC with 76 rushing attempts for 435 yards and two TDs. He averages 5.7 yards a carry.

In the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), Miles College (5-2, 5-0) will visit Benedict College (3-4, 3-2) on Saturday, Oct. 26. The kickoff will be 1 p.m. The Golden Bears are coming off a 49-28 shellacking over Clark Atlanta last week. Miles College is in first place in the SIAC standings and currently on a five-game winning streak. Quarterback Khalil Anglin had a great performance against Clark Atlanta completing 12-of-20 passes for 122 yards and two TDs. Anglin could be a player to watch in this contest, which features a passing game that includes wide receivers Jaih Andrews, Jaylin Peterson and tight end Travaunta Abner.

Tuskegee University (4-3, 4-1) will play Central State (1-4, 1-3) on the road on Saturday. The kickoff will be at 1 p.m. The Golden Tigers picked up their fourth consecutive win with a 27-13 over Edward Waters last week. Along with Miles, Tuskegee University is one of the hottest teams in the SIAC. The Golden Tigers have been playing some great football under quarterback Raequan Beal.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

