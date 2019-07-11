Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

Now that summer is halfway over, we asked Birmingham residents: How do you plan to spend the rest of the summer?

Jessica Dunn: “Well, I’m actually planning to move to Spain in two weeks, so I will be getting on a plane and I’m going to back pack through Spain and then teach English. I have some friends in Germany and England so I’m also going to visit them. I’m excited to see the country and the hike… I’m going to walk across the north part of Spain… through many cities and just kind of see how I feel and where I want to stop.”

Bernard Mays: “Doing more traveling than I did in the first few months of summer, I’ve only gone out of town once… me and the family are planning [to travel]. We went to Destin, Florida the first time and for the next month we plan to see family in Georgia and Arkansas and then we’re going to make a trip to North Carolina.”

Stuart Jones: “Training for a marathon, which is something I’ve wanted to do for a really long time and I’ve gotten a decent way through the process so I’m going to try to continue that… once I get to where I can run 20 miles, I’ll pick [a marathon] and right now I’m at 10. Also, I plan to prepare a garden in my yard to grow fruit and vegetables and my wife and I preparing our house for a new baby coming in October.”

Jessica Ferber: “My fiancé and I are planning a wedding right now, so I’ll probably, mainly be doing that but also locally in Birmingham we like to go hiking and we’ve been going to Pepperplace Market and just hanging out and grilling out with friends and going to the pool. Our wedding is in October in Santa Rosa, Florida so we’ll just be saving for that mainly and then we hike at Red Mountain Park, Oak Mountain and Ruffner Mountain as well.”

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

